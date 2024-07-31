Live Review: March Violets, The - Leeds 2024

Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK19th July 2024The Leeds Goth / Alternative scene has over the years become a finely woven tapestry - whose initial threads were spun way back at the beginning of the 80s with bands like the SISTERS OF MERCY. RED LORRY, YELLOW LORRY (try saying that a few times in a row) and THE MARCH VIOLETS. It is the latter of these for whom the crowds gather tonight.Formed in 1981, the VIOLETS’ original line-up consisted of Simon Denbigh and Rosie Garland sharing vocals, Tom Ashton on guitar with Lawrence Elliott on bass. Drums were supplied by a talented drum machine nicknamed Dr Rhythm. Their first EP ‘Religious as Hell’ was produced by Andrew Eldritch (THE SISTERS OF MERCY) on TSOM’s own Merciful Release label. The band later established their own record label Rebirth and had seven singles in the UK indie chart. In 1983, the band were joined by a second female vocalist Cleo Murray for the dynamic ‘Snake Dance’ which was to become a classic on the alternative club dance floor.The band soon acquired a cult following on the recently established post-punk scene - which was to evolve into the “Goth” scene. Rosie however, left the band (and the UK) soon after the release of ‘Snake Dance’ and Cleo took over as lead female vocals. Si Denbigh also departed in 1985, but THE MARCH VIOLETS continued until 1987 and despite being signed to major label London Records, they disbanded. Fast forward twenty years and to the absolute delight of fans, the band reformed in 2007 for a one-off gig with original members: Si, Rosie and Tom in their native Leeds, however any plans to reform on a more permanent basis were put on hiatus due to Rosie battling with serious illness. Today, only two original members: Rosie on vocals and Tom (I’m sure that was a children’s TV programme) remain. Even though neither of them lives in Leeds anymore (In fact Tom lives in the US), any performance in Leeds is a special homecoming for them. They are joined on this tour by Mat Thorpe following the departure of William Faith. It’s not Mat’s first time with THE MARCH VIOLETS though as he had a sojourn with them when they first reformed in 2007.Music & PerformanceTonight, they are back on home turf here in Leeds. The venue is the ultra-chill Brudenell Social Club. The relaxed ambience, spacious interior and the corner positioning of the stage, make it a favoured venue for both bands and audiences alike. Leeds is first stop on the VIOLETS tour which takes in the UK. US and Canada. The concert also celebrates the release of the band's highly anticipated, latest album ‘Crocodile Promises.’ We are enjoying a rare warm evening here in Yorkshire and although doors opened a while ago. Most of the audience have wandered - or remained - outside to sit on the benches, amongst the throng, I spy members of a couple of other well-known Leeds bands: SALVATION and THE ROSE OF AVALANCHE. The latter of whom supported the VIOLETS last September for one of their UK concerts. Suddenly everyone hastily starts putting out cigarettes. The crowd start making their way over to the door and there is a buzz of excitement. It’s time for the main event.I’m still wandering through into the main room when the first track ‘Crow Baby,’ begins. Originally released in 1984, the song is well-known to most of the audience who react with enthusiasm. The area in front of the stage is pretty tightly packed. The awesome thing about this venue is that is has a mezzanine level that is just high enough that you can stand further back and still see the bands. THE MARCH VIOLETS deliver a glorious set - performing old favourites like ‘Walk into the Sun, and ‘Grooving in Green’ along with delicious new ones like ‘Crocodile Teeth.’ Each song feels a little bit like opening a box of luxury chocolates and picking your favourite every time. Rosie has such stage presence and a natural charisma both on and off stage, she was born for this. THE MARCH VIOLETS are a sexy band. Rosie introduces each track like she is seducing a lover… and possibly most of the audience!The VIOLETS deliver a set that is absolutely sublime. Only three people are on stage but with a sound so intense, you could easily imagine that there were more of them. I still can’t work how they do it. It is some purple magic indeed. There is no encore, none of the temporary escape into the green room, until the foot stomping reaches the required crescendo, Rosie just purrs “This is our last song,” and the band play on. The finale is the iconic dance-floor classic and one of my personal all-time favourite songs: ‘Snake Dance’ then it's all over, the VIOLETS’ spell is open but never broken.Setlist01. Crow Baby02. Radiant Boys03. Made Glorious04. Hammer The Last Nail05. Walk Into The Sun06. Grooving In Green07. 1-2 I Love You08. Crocodile Teeth09. Strangehead10. Heading For The Fire11. This Way Out12. Fodder13. Snake DanceRatingMusic 10Performance 10Sound 9Lights 8Total 9.3 / 10