CD Review: March Violets, The - Crocodile Promises

Artist: The March VioletsTitle: Crocodile PromisesGenre: Goth / Alternative / Gothic Rock / Post-PunkRelease Date: 19th July 2024Label: Metropolis RecordsTHE MARCH VIOLETS have long been recognised as one of the Leeds (UK) legacy “goth” bands. They are back with a shiny new album - ‘Crocodile Promises’ the release date of which kicks off with a promotional tour, starting in their native Leeds. Formed originally in 1981, THE MARCH VIOLETS produced an abundance of successful tunes including ‘Walk into the Sun’, ‘Crow Baby,’ ‘Grooving in Green’ and Radio One DJ’s John Peel and Annie Nightingale. Originally signed to the SISTERS OF MERCY’S Merciful Release label, THE MARCH VIOLETS formed their own indie label Rebirth and altogether had seven singles in the UK indie charts. The ‘Natural History Singles Collection’ reached number three in the indie album charts. In 1987, the band were signed to major label London Records, however they disbanded in the same year.In 2010, THE MARCH VIOLETS had their own rebirth, coming back together both live and in the studio, producing albums in 2013 and 2015. The band today only has two of the original members: Rosie on vocals and Tom Ashton on guitar. They recently welcomed new bass guitarist: Mat Thorpe - following the departure of William Faith who is concentrating on his own band THE BELLWEATHER SYNDICATE. The MARCH VIOLETS are always hugely popular on the touring circuit, packing venues in the UK, Europe and the US. Last year they headlined at Wave-Gotik-Treffen in Germany - and more recently played at the Rebellion Festival in the UK. THE VIOLETS have teased previous audiences with a glimpse of what was to come on the album by playing a couple of tracks like ‘Crocodile Teeth.’ during their 2023 tour.‘Crocodile Promises’ follows the success of the 2021 release of the John Peel sessions entitled ‘Big Soul Kiss,’ The singles collection ‘Play Loud Play Purple’ and the five CD box set ‘Palace of Infinite Darkness.’ The band have been recently signed up to the Metropolis Records label. I press play and fills my ears. The first song ‘Hammer the last nail’ is a strong opening track with a memorable chorus that you will pick up and be singing along to in no time. The track was released as a single prior to the album release. Rosie’s rich, velvety voice, combined with an instrumental interlude produce a sound that is a great introduction to the album and hints at great things to come. The second track ‘Bite the hand’ slaps you with the kind of fast-paced post-punk energy that we associate with the early VIOLETS… ramping up the energy to warp factor Ten. The rhythm is almost ritualistic… a kind of chant about… dogs howling, biting. The dogs are clearly a metaphor - for what I don’t know, but it’s infectious and I’m tapping along with my foot by the end. From howling dogs, we move on to ‘Virgin Sheep’ the third track has heavy bass and, some fast-paced guitar riffs.Continuing the theme of creatures with the fourth track ‘Kraken Awakens’ is another catchy tune that will reverberate in your head, even after the last note has ended. ‘Mortality’ has even more of the early VIOLETS passion to which we are accustomed. I am quickly transported in my head, back to my teenage years, listening to the Annie Nightingale show - where I was first introduced to the band. The following track, ‘World Away from Kind’ has a slightly slower pace that really allows Rosie's vocal skills to shine through. Following on from this is the title track ‘Crocodile Teeth’ - it’s familiar to me because I’ve heard it live twice. It’s definitely one of my favourites - although it is difficult to pick just one. It contains an energy and fire that is so quintessentially MARCH VIOLETS. Speaking of fire… the next track is titled ‘Headed for the Fire’ it still has the 80s Post-Punk / early Goth vibe to it. Laced with a smattering of guitar power chords. The song builds more and more until it explodes into a crescendo - like a firework, then abruptly ends. The final track ‘This way out’ is a deliciously dark song that leaves you hungry for more. ‘Crocodile Promises’ is an express train full of passion and sound, hurtling through the darkness at 200 miles an hour - painted purple, of course!Definitely buy this if you like Goth / Post-Punk music that has soul and fast-paced energy with snappy, catchy lyrics and a foot tapping beat.01. Hammer the Last Nail02. Bite the Hand03. Virgin Sheep04. Kraken Awakes05. Mortality06. World Away from Kind07. Crocodile Teeth08. Headed for the Fire09. This Way OutTom Ashton - GuitarLaurence “Loz” Elliot - BassSimon “Detroit” Denbigh - VocalsRosie Garland - VocalsMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10