5th April 2025
Blutengel - “Dämonen:Sturm Tour” 2025 - Support: Dunkelsucht
On the evening of April 5th, 2025, the iconic Grünspan venue in Hamburg became the epicentre of Darkwave and Gothic allure as BLUTENGEL commenced their much-anticipated “Dämonen:Sturm Tour”. This tour marks their grand return to the stage following a quiet 2024, during which they performed only three concerts. Armed with their latest album, ‘Dämonen:Sturm’, released in February 2025, BLUTENGEL promised an audiovisual spectacle, and they delivered beyond expectations. Opening the night was the Swiss band DUNKELSUCHT, hailing from Zürich. Known for their introspective lyrics and catchy melodies blended with raw Electro, DUNKELSUCHT set the tone for an unforgettable evening.
Dunkelsucht
DUNKELSUCHT is an electronic music project from Zürich, Switzerland, spearheaded by Patrick Näf, who handles music, lyrics, and vocals. Their sound is a fusion of Electropop, Industrial, and EBM, characterized by emotional, melodic parts alternating with cold, rough Electro. Their music invites listeners on a dark, dreamy journey with addictive potential. https://dunkelsucht.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/Dunkelsucht
Music & Performance
DUNKELSUCHT opened the night with a captivating presence, weaving a sonic tapestry of melancholy, defiance, and raw emotion. Their set was a journey - from cosmic introspection to cold confrontation - and every step felt deeply personal. The show began with ‘Die Sterne sehen’, a dreamy, atmospheric track that evoked a sense of vast solitude beneath the stars. Gentle synths and introspective lyrics set a reflective tone. In contrast, ‘TSYBLF’ pulsed with urgency - a surge of energy demanding emotional awakening. ‘Pyramid’ introduced a darker, more ritualistic energy, with hypnotic beats and an almost esoteric undertone, while ‘Verdingkind’ delivered one of the evening’s most poignant moments - a haunting, grief-filled ballad echoing the pain of forgotten childhoods.
The tempo shifted again with ‘Trinity Sile’, delicate and ethereal, like wandering through fog, followed by ‘In Control’, a defiant anthem of self-empowerment that sent waves of energy through the room. ‘Wenn Liebe das Herz erwärmt’ brought a surprising warmth - a rare moment of light and intimacy, while ‘Tanznacht’ turned the venue into a darkwave dancefloor, pulsing and alive. With ‘Inhuman’, the band delved into harsher sonic territory, evoking alienation and inner struggle. ‘Let Your Darkness Out’ followed as a powerful call to self-acceptance, embracing shadows rather than hiding from them. They ended with the explosive ‘This Is Fucking Mainstream’ - a rebellious, tongue-in-cheek farewell that had the crowd erupting.
The audience responded with contagious enthusiasm - people were dancing, asking about the band, visibly moved. For many, including myself, DUNKELSUCHT was an unforgettable discovery: a young, gifted band with a distinct voice, emotional depth, and an electrifying stage presence.
Setlist
01. Die Sterne sehen
02. TSYBLF
03. Pyramid
04. Verdingkind
05. Trinity Sile
06. In Control
07. Wenn Liebe das Herz erwärmt
08. Tanznacht
09. Inhuman
10. Let Your Darkness Out
11. This Is Fucking Mainstream
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 8
Light: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10
Blutengel
BLUTENGEL, formed in 1998 in Berlin by Chris Pohl, is a prominent German electronic music group known for their Darkwave, Future Pop, and Synth Pop styles. The band features the powerful vocals of Ulrike Goldmann, who joined in 2005. Their music often explores themes of love, vampirism, death, and immortality, presented through a blend of male and female vocals. In February 2025, BLUTENGEL released their 21st studio album, ‘Dämonen:Sturm’, via Out Of Line Music. This expansive 25-track album delves into profound themes such as depression, fear, self-discovery, and loss, offering a deeply personal yet universally resonant experience. Chris Pohl channels raw emotions throughout the album, crafting a collection that showcases BLUTENGEL’s signature sound while expanding into new musical territory. To promote the album, BLUTENGEL embarked on the “Dämonen:Sturm Tour 2025”, starting in April. The tour features visually stunning performances, complete with elaborate stage designs, dancers, and video projections, providing fans with an immersive audiovisual experience. www.blutengel.de / www.facebook.com/BlutengelOfficial
Music & Performance
As the lights dimmed at Grünspan, an air of anticipation enveloped the venue. BLUTENGEL’s “Dämonen:Sturm Tour” was not just a concert - it was an immersive journey into the depths of human emotion, darkness, and redemption. The performance commenced with ‘Remembrance,’ a haunting instrumental that set a sombre tone, leading seamlessly into ‘The War Between Us.’ This track, with its pulsing beats and poignant lyrics, delved into the internal conflicts that plague relationships, resonating deeply with the audience. ‘She Wears Black’ followed, a nod to Gothic aesthetics and the allure of the enigmatic. The stage was bathed in deep purples and blues, enhancing the song's mysterious vibe. Ulrike Goldmann's vocals shone here, her voice weaving a tapestry of melancholy and strength. ‘When Darkness Falls’ brought a shift in energy, its upbeat tempo juxtaposed with introspective lyrics about embracing one’s inner shadows. The choreography intensified, with dancers embodying the struggle between light and dark.
‘Fliegen’ offered a moment of ethereal beauty, its soaring melodies symbolizing liberation and transcendence. The visuals transformed into a sky filled with fluttering wings, captivating the audience. ‘Engelsblut’ and ‘Reunited’ delved into themes of loss and reunion, their emotive power amplified by Goldmann’s evocative delivery. The stage visuals depicted fragmented memories coalescing, mirroring the songs’ narratives. ‘Black Roses’ and ‘Tief’ plunged the audience into deeper emotional waters, exploring the pain of unfulfilled desires and the depths of despair. The minimalist staging during these numbers allowed the raw emotion to take centre stage. ‘Into the Void’ and ‘Lucifer’ reignited the energy, their darker themes complemented by fiery visuals and dynamic lighting. The dancers’ movements became more frenetic, embodying the chaos within. ‘Bloody Pleasures’ served as a nostalgic interlude, reminding long-time fans of BLUTENGEL’s roots. The crowd sang along, their voices merging with the band in a harmonious chorus.
‘Tausend Leben’, ‘Angst’, and ‘Weitergehen’ showcased the band’s evolution, blending electronic beats with orchestral elements. These songs addressed themes of rebirth, fear, and perseverance, striking a chord with many. ‘Dein Gott’ and ‘My Creation’ challenged listeners to confront their beliefs and the constructs they've built. The stage transformed into a cathedral of light and shadow, emphasizing the songs’ introspective nature. ‘Reich mir die Hand’ concluded the main set, a heartfelt plea for connection amidst chaos. The audience responded with outstretched hands, a sea of unity and understanding. The encores - ’Seelenschmerz’, ‘Wir’, ‘False Gods’, ‘The Right Path’, ‘Black’, and ‘You Walk Away’ - served as a culmination of the night’s emotional journey. Each song was met with fervent applause, the crowd’s energy undiminished. Throughout the performance, Ulrike Goldmann’s vocals were a standout, her voice conveying vulnerability and strength in equal measure. Her presence anchored the show, guiding the audience through the emotional landscape crafted by the band.
BLUTENGEL’s mastery in blending music, visuals, and performance art was evident, creating an experience that transcended a typical concert. The “Dämonen:Sturm Tour” in Hamburg was not just a display of musical prowess but a testament to the band’s ability to touch the soul, leaving an indelible mark on all who attended.
Setlist
01. Rememberence + Intro (Show)
02. The War between Us
03. She wears Black
04. When Darkness falls
05. Fliegen
06. Engelsblut
07. Reunited
08. Black Roses
09. Tief
10. Into the Void
11. Lucifer (Show)
12. Bloody Pleasures
13. Tausend Leben
14. Angst
15. Weitergehen
16. Dein Gott (Show)
17. My Creation
18. Reich mir die Hand
---
19. Seelenschmerz
20. Wir
21. Fals Gods
22. The right Path
---
23. Black (+Intro) (Show)
24. You walk away
25. Outro (After the Storm)
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 9.3 / 10
All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska