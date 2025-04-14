6th April 2025
Behemoth - “The Unholy Trinity” European Tour 2025 - Special Guests: Satyricon, Rotting Christ
On 6 April 2025, Berlin’s Columbiahalle became the altar of darkness for a night that brought together three giants of the Extreme Metal underground. Under the banner of the “Unholy Trinity”, BEHEMOTH, SATYRICON, and ROTTING CHRIST delivered a furious and immersive live experience that celebrated both the raw power and the ritualistic essence of blackened Metal. The venue filled early, anticipation crackling in the air - and the night delivered on every promise.
Rotting Christ
ROTTING CHRIST, the Hellenic Black Metal legends from Athens, have been a constant presence in the scene since the late 80s. Led by brothers Sakis and Themis Tolis, their music blends mystical themes, powerful grooves and spiritual darkness into a sound that’s both hypnotic and aggressive.
Music & Performance
Opening the evening with ritualistic energy and commanding presence, ROTTING CHRIST transformed the Columbiahalle into a hypnotic underworld. From the thunderous rhythms of ‘Fire, God and Fear’ to the rousing chant of ‘Non Serviam’, they crafted a set that balanced atmospheric tension with melodic violence. Sakis Tolis led the charge with magnetic authority, turning the stage into a site of spiritual defiance. The lighting supported the drama without overwhelming it, while the sound remained powerful and clear throughout.
Setlist
01. 666
02. P'unchaw Kachun – Tuta Kachun
03. Fire, God and Fear
04. Kata Ton Daimona Eaytoy
05. Like Father, Like Son
06. Elthe Kyrie
07. Non Serviam
08. Societas Satanas (Thou Art Lord cover)
09. Grandis Spiritus Diavolos
Satyricon
SATYRICON, the Norwegian pioneers of second wave Black Metal, are known for their cold elegance and unrelenting grooves. Since the 90s, Satyr and Frost have shaped the genre’s evolution with albums that challenge convention and live shows that ooze atmosphere and menace.
Music & Performance
Cold, elegant, and unrelenting - SATYRICON delivered a set as brooding as it was powerful. With ‘Now, Diabolical’ setting the tone early, the Norwegians moved through a selection of groove-laden anthems and icy aggression. ‘Mother North’ became a rallying cry, uniting the crowd in blackened ecstasy. Satyr’s charismatic command and Frost’s machine-like precision made for a magnetic performance. The lighting remained minimalist yet impactful, highlighting the band’s stark aesthetic, while the sound captured every crushing nuance.
Setlist
01. Now, Diabolical
02. Our World, It Rumbles Tonight
03. Black Crow on a Tombstone
04. Deep Calleth Upon Deep
05. Du som hater Gud
06. Commando
07. The Pentagram Burns
08. Fuel for Hatred
09. Mother North
10. K.I.N.G.
Behemoth
Poland’s BEHEMOTH are one of the most dominant forces in modern Extreme Metal. Led by Nergal, the band has redefined blackened death metal with their epic, theatrical style, philosophical themes, and unflinching live presence.
Music & Performance
Headlining the ritual, BEHEMOTH delivered an intense, meticulously staged performance that transcended the boundaries of a traditional Metal show. Opening with ‘The Shadow Elite’, the Polish masters set the tone with dramatic precision and relentless force. Nergal commanded the stage like a high priest, guiding the audience through a liturgy of darkness that included genre-defining hymns like ‘Demigod’, ‘Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel’, and the grand finale ‘O Father O Satan O Sun’! The stage production was imposing yet tasteful - fire, strobes, and shadow combining into a hellish spectacle that served the band’s apocalyptic vision without overshadowing the music.
Setlist
01. The Shadow Elite
02. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
03. Demigod
04. Ov Fire and the Void
05. Conquer All
06. The Shit ov God
07. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
08. Christgrinding Avenue
09. Bartzabel
10. Wolves ov Siberia
11. Once Upon a Pale Horse
12. Christians to the Lions
13. Cursed Angel of Doom
14. Chant for Eschaton 2000
15. O Father O Satan O Sun!
The “Unholy Trinity” tour fulfilled its infernal promise: three genre-defining acts, each delivering their own vision of darkness, united by a shared devotion to atmosphere, intensity, and authenticity. The Columbiahalle bore witness to one of the strongest Extreme Metal nights in recent memory - no gimmicks, no compromise, just pure, elite blackened art.
All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer