Live Review: Behemoth - Berlin 2025

Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany6th April 2025On 6 April 2025, Berlin’s Columbiahalle became the altar of darkness for a night that brought together three giants of the Extreme Metal underground. Under the banner of the “Unholy Trinity”, BEHEMOTH, SATYRICON, and ROTTING CHRIST delivered a furious and immersive live experience that celebrated both the raw power and the ritualistic essence of blackened Metal. The venue filled early, anticipation crackling in the air - and the night delivered on every promise.ROTTING CHRIST, the Hellenic Black Metal legends from Athens, have been a constant presence in the scene since the late 80s. Led by brothers Sakis and Themis Tolis, their music blends mystical themes, powerful grooves and spiritual darkness into a sound that’s both hypnotic and aggressive.Music & PerformanceOpening the evening with ritualistic energy and commanding presence, ROTTING CHRIST transformed the Columbiahalle into a hypnotic underworld. From the thunderous rhythms of ‘Fire, God and Fear’ to the rousing chant of ‘Non Serviam’, they crafted a set that balanced atmospheric tension with melodic violence. Sakis Tolis led the charge with magnetic authority, turning the stage into a site of spiritual defiance. The lighting supported the drama without overwhelming it, while the sound remained powerful and clear throughout.Setlist01. 66602. P'unchaw Kachun – Tuta Kachun03. Fire, God and Fear04. Kata Ton Daimona Eaytoy05. Like Father, Like Son06. Elthe Kyrie07. Non Serviam08. Societas Satanas (Thou Art Lord cover)09. Grandis Spiritus DiavolosSATYRICON, the Norwegian pioneers of second wave Black Metal, are known for their cold elegance and unrelenting grooves. Since the 90s, Satyr and Frost have shaped the genre’s evolution with albums that challenge convention and live shows that ooze atmosphere and menace.Music & PerformanceCold, elegant, and unrelenting - SATYRICON delivered a set as brooding as it was powerful. With ‘Now, Diabolical’ setting the tone early, the Norwegians moved through a selection of groove-laden anthems and icy aggression. ‘Mother North’ became a rallying cry, uniting the crowd in blackened ecstasy. Satyr’s charismatic command and Frost’s machine-like precision made for a magnetic performance. The lighting remained minimalist yet impactful, highlighting the band’s stark aesthetic, while the sound captured every crushing nuance.Setlist01. Now, Diabolical02. Our World, It Rumbles Tonight03. Black Crow on a Tombstone04. Deep Calleth Upon Deep05. Du som hater Gud06. Commando07. The Pentagram Burns08. Fuel for Hatred09. Mother North10. K.I.N.G.Poland’s BEHEMOTH are one of the most dominant forces in modern Extreme Metal. Led by Nergal, the band has redefined blackened death metal with their epic, theatrical style, philosophical themes, and unflinching live presence.Music & PerformanceHeadlining the ritual, BEHEMOTH delivered an intense, meticulously staged performance that transcended the boundaries of a traditional Metal show. Opening with ‘The Shadow Elite’, the Polish masters set the tone with dramatic precision and relentless force. Nergal commanded the stage like a high priest, guiding the audience through a liturgy of darkness that included genre-defining hymns like ‘Demigod’, ‘Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel’, and the grand finale ‘O Father O Satan O Sun’! The stage production was imposing yet tasteful - fire, strobes, and shadow combining into a hellish spectacle that served the band’s apocalyptic vision without overshadowing the music.Setlist01. The Shadow Elite02. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer03. Demigod04. Ov Fire and the Void05. Conquer All06. The Shit ov God07. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel08. Christgrinding Avenue09. Bartzabel10. Wolves ov Siberia11. Once Upon a Pale Horse12. Christians to the Lions13. Cursed Angel of Doom14. Chant for Eschaton 200015. O Father O Satan O Sun!The “Unholy Trinity” tour fulfilled its infernal promise: three genre-defining acts, each delivering their own vision of darkness, united by a shared devotion to atmosphere, intensity, and authenticity. The Columbiahalle bore witness to one of the strongest Extreme Metal nights in recent memory - no gimmicks, no compromise, just pure, elite blackened art.All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer