Chris Pohl (music & vocals) from Blutengel
Today, we have the pleasure of speaking with Chris Pohl, the creative force behind BLUTENGEL - a band that has been a defining presence in the Gothic and Darkwave scene for years. With the release of their latest album, which has garnered significant attention for its haunting melodies and deep lyrical content, BLUTENGEL continues to captivate audiences worldwide. As they prepare for their upcoming tour, there’s much anticipation for what lies ahead.
One of the standout projects is the powerful collaboration between BLUTENGEL and SOLAR FAKE on the track ‘Nothing Left’, which Chris originally wrote for their new album. This collaboration highlights the band’s ability to evolve while maintaining their core identity. We’ll explore Chris’ thoughts on the current state of the Gothic scene, his vision of its evolution, and the role BLUTENGEL plays in this process.
Beyond the music, BLUTENGEL’s music videos have always been a visual feast, adding layers of meaning and emotion to their sound. We’ll discuss the creative concepts behind these videos, how they come to life, and what keeps Chris motivated in his artistic journey. Join us as we explore the mind of Chris Pohl and uncover the inspiration behind BLUTENGEL’s enduring success and influence in the dark music world.
Reflections of Darkness [RoD]: Your latest album has received a lot of attention. What were the main inspirations behind it, both musically and lyrically?
Chris: Actually, I wanted to make a typical BLUTENGEL album. In the end, it always will be, but the last album had a lot of “older” vibes. Songs like ‘King of blood’ or ‘Tief’ in particular sound like a mixture of TERMINAL CHOICE and very old BLUTENGEL songs with today’s technology. Lyrically, I was very influenced by my girlfriend’s depression. Of course, I also covered other topics such as fear, love, and death. The whole thing paired with my own experiences and dreams.
RoD: Can you share any behind-the-scenes stories from the recording process of the new album? Were there any challenges or memorable moments?
Chris: No more than usual. I’ve been recording my vocals in my studio for a long time. All alone. This is how I can work best.
RoD: With your upcoming tour on the horizon, what can fans expect from your live performances this time around? Any surprises or special themes?
Chris: First and foremost, we want to present our upcoming album ‘Dämonen: Sturm’ live. It will be released in February. Of course, we will come up with new elements but overall, it will be a typical show with pretty women, videos, and a pretty singer. That’s what I like and what the fans like.
RoD: How do you prepare for a tour both mentally and physically? Given your extensive discography, how do you curate the setlist for each show?
Chris: Our set always consists of a lot of new songs but not too many. Of course, the fans also want to hear songs from the 25 years that we’ve been around. So, I always plan it so that we introduce new songs but also play the hits in between. I practice here alone in the studio, but then I also think up show elements with the dancers.
RoD: Your music has evolved over the years. How would you describe the current direction of BLUTENGEL’s sound? Is there anything new that fans can expect soon?
Chris: Whenever I write an album, I do whatever I like at the time. Lately, I’ve been trying out a few things, adding a lot of heavier elements and sampled guitars into the sound. ‘King of blood’ and ‘Morningstar’ are pretty heavy songs. Nevertheless, I also like the ballads and the Pop elements. You could say that BLUTENGEL’s sound is evolving, but the old elements will always be there
RoD: ‘Nothing Left’ is a powerful collaboration between BLUTENGEL and SOLAR FAKE. How did this project come to life? What was the initial spark that led to this collaboration?
Chris: It’s very unspectacular. I have known Sven since 1995 and we have had more contact recently. Since I had already done singles with HOCICO and MASSIVE EGO, I wanted to continue this series and then the idea came to me to just ask Sven. He immediately felt like it and wrote the wonderfully sad lyrics for ‘Nothing Left’.
RoD: What was the creative process like for ‘Nothing Left’? Did you and Sven Friedrich have a shared vision from the start, or did the track evolve as you worked together?
Chris: In fact, ‘Nothing Left’ was one of the first songs I wrote for the new album. I then produced countless other songs and left this track alone for the time being. When I had the idea for the collaboration, I came across this song again and thought that it would be perfect for the joint single. I then sent Sven the first demo and he sent me his first recorded version. Then we divided the chants and everyone got their part.
RoD: The song’s lyrics are quite intense. What themes or emotions were you aiming to convey through ‘Nothing Left’? How do these themes resonate with both BLUTENGEL’s and SOLAR FAKE’s usual styles?
Chris: We often have the same content; we just package it differently. This text comes from Sven and I could immediately identify with it. There are also texts by me with similar topics. Sven can express himself very well lyrically so everything fits together perfectly.
RoD: Are there any other upcoming projects or collaborations in the pipeline that you can share with us? How do you balance these with your commitments to BLUTENGEL?
Chris: I only do collaborations like this when I feel the need to. Often, I don’t plan it but write an instrumental and think that a particular singer might fit in well. That’s how I felt with my project SHE HATES EMOTIONS, where Marc Massive from MASSIVE EGO sang a song with me. If it suits me and I feel like it, I’ll just do it. No further collaborations are planned.
RoD: BLUTENGEL has been a significant influence on the Gothic and Dark scene for years. How do you see the scene evolving today, and what role do you think BLUTENGEL plays in it?
Chris: In fact, I keep hearing that BLUTENGEL was the gateway drug for many people into the scene. Maybe that’s because we’re a little more popular than other bands. Once in the scene, people naturally discover many other good bands. Despite everything, the scene has changed a lot. There is less tolerance and if a band isn’t “dark” enough they are pilloried. Back in the day you could even play ‘Frozen’ by MADONNA in a Gothic club. Those times are over. The scene has become more narrow-minded and unfortunately it is also getting smaller and smaller. Clubs have to close and concerts have to be cancelled. Unfortunately, I don’t know what’s causing this either...
RoD: Your voice is iconic in the Gothic scene. Where did you learn to sing, and how do you keep your vocal cords in shape for both recording and touring?
Chris: Thank you for the compliment! I never learned to sing and never took lessons. My voice has developed and a lot of it just comes from years of practice. Before recording or touring, I try to protect my voice and try to vape less. sometimes it even works.
RoD: BLUTENGEL’s music videos are visually striking. Who usually directs the concepts, and how involved are you in the creative process?
Chris: We always have different directors. I usually have an idea and then I give my concept to the video company. Then we’ll see what can be achieved with the budget we have. Often it becomes a compromise. Sometimes I let the directors develop a concept and if I like it, I take it that way.
RoD: With so many years in the industry, what keeps you motivated creatively? Do you have any specific rituals or habits that help spark inspiration? How do you think your music and message have evolved since the beginning?
Chris: My ritual is that I go to my own studio every day and work on songs. I am inspired by this familiar and loved atmosphere here. Sometimes I make myself a coffee, light an incense stick and that’s enough. My text ideas come anytime and anywhere. I then write them down and edit them in the studio. My basic statements and content have not changed over the years. I used to write more ‘Vampire lyrics’ but that doesn’t interest me anymore. I still write about how life is short, that we should make the best of it, that people are bad and that depression and inner demons can drag you down. Other topics include religion and blind obedience. This was my content before...
RoD: BLUTENGEL has had a strong connection with Ukraine, especially through past collaborations with Gothic.com.ua, and the magazine Gothica. Given the ongoing challenges your Ukrainian fans are facing, is there any message you would like to convey to them during these difficult war times?
Chris: This is a serious and difficult issue. I sincerely hope that the war will end soon and peace will be restored. Unfortunately, we can’t be there to perform for you at this time. Please stay strong! I can’t and don’t want to say more on this right now.
Blutengel Tour 2025: https://blutengel.tix.to/Tour2025
Written by: Iryna Kalenska
