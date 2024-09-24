23rd September 2024
Kite & Support: Henric de la Cour
In 2024, KITE finally return to Germany! Seven concerts are planned for September, including a performance at the prestigious Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg. Berlin, Bielefeld, Dortmund, Cologne, Frankfurt, and Nuremberg are also on the schedule, some of the shows were played when KITE and support HENRIC DE LA COUR entered the stage of Dortmund’s JunkYard.
Henric de la Cour
It’s almost a miracle that this incredible artist has been enriching the world with his bands like YVONNE and STRIP MUSIC for over two decades. The musician battles cystic fibrosis, a disease that usually leads to an early death. Filmmaker Jacob Frösen has documented Henric’s life for four years, showcasing how living with the illness is intertwined with the constant presence of death. But Henric is still here, and his 2018 album ‘Gimme Daggers’ is his most personal work. It breaks through the eternal darkness and bids farewell to a world marked by death. https://www.facebook.com/HenricDLC
Music & Performance
HENRIC DE LA COUR delivered an impressive opening last night at the JunkYard in Dortmund. With his unmistakable mix of Darkwave and powerful vocals, he set the mood right from the start. The evening began with a song unfamiliar to me, whose deep, atmospheric synths immediately captivated the audience. De la Cour then followed up with ‘Chasing Dark’ and ‘Kowalski Was Here’, two of his best-known tracks, whose distinctive dark sound fit perfectly with the cool, industrial vibe of the JunkYard. The ominous atmosphere of these songs filled the room with intense energy, with ‘Kowalski Was Here’ in particular making an impact through its powerful synth beats and Henric’s haunting vocals.
A real highlight of the show was the new single ‘Hey You, Hell No’, which Henric introduced as a surprise. The song was a dynamic mix of catchy melodies and dark lyrics - typical of de la Cour’s melancholic, dark style. Later in the set, ‘A Texas Dream’ further drew the audience into his world. The songs ‘Dracula’, ‘Dogs’, and ‘Arkham Supermarket’ provided a powerful finish to the set (no guarantee for the right order). ‘Dracula’, with its pulsating rhythm and deep bass, especially immersed the listeners in de la Cour’s dark soundscapes. ‘Dogs’ and ‘Arkham Supermarket’ were perfectly setting the stage for the main act with high-energy beats. Overall, HENRIC DE LA COUR impressed with a dark, striking performance and offered a fantastic start to the evening - an absolute must for all fans of melancholic Darkwave. As fans later said, so far this was his best performance of the tour.
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Light: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 8.3 / 10
Kite
Since the founding of the Swedish Synth-Pop band KITE in 2008, singer Nicklas Stenemo and keyboardist Christian Hutchinson Berg have developed over the years into a captivating spectacle of passion, atmosphere, and community with their combination of cinematic electronics and anthemic pop. This was immortalized in 2019 during their performance at the Royal Swedish Opera with the support of a 16-piece orchestra. Although Stenemo and Berg grew up in small Swedish towns (Stenslanda and Tranås), the project KITE has taken them on extensive tours around the world. The elemental melody and emotion of KITE’s music resonate in every culture; their lyrics can be felt without being understood. This sense of power also extends to their recordings - KITE prefers the EP format and has released six so far, true to their ethos of “all killer, no filler.” In 2022, the duo played a series of concerts in the United States and shared the stage with other Dark Synth pioneers such as FRONT 242 and COLD CAVE. In September 2023, KITE returned to Europe. The highlight was the band’s largest show of their career at one of the most breathtaking and popular outdoor stages in the world: Dalhalla - an open-air theater built into a former limestone quarry in central Sweden. Now, the band is finally back on German stages! https://www.facebook.com/KiteHQ
Music & Performance
Last night, the Swedish Synth Pop band KITE made a stop at the JunkYard in Dortmund on their tour, delivering an intense evening full of melancholic soundscapes and energetic rhythms. With a unique mix of dark beats, ethereal synthesizers, and the distinctive voice of singer Nicklas Stenemo, the band transformed the former industrial complex into a pulsating musical landscape. KITE opened their set with ‘Remember Me’, one of the most emotionally gripping tracks in their repertoire. The song immediately captivated the audience - a musical journey carried by Stenemo’s soulful vocals and a melancholic yet powerful instrumentation. The projection of the track in the atmospheric lighting of the hall was almost hypnotic.
They followed up with ‘Changing’, a song that works particularly well live. The pulsing rhythms, paired with the floating synth melody, got the crowd moving early on and promised an energetic evening. For the third song of the night, the band played a brand-new, untitled track. It was fascinating how seamlessly the new song fit into the set, offering a glimpse of KITE’s musical evolution. The track stood out with its deep, almost booming basslines and a dense, atmospheric soundscape - a typical KITE experience dominated by Stenemo’s intense vocals.
With ‘I Can’t Stand’ and ‘The Rhythm’, two songs followed that visibly energized the crowd. ‘I Can’t Stand’, in its simplicity, was both powerful and memorable, lighting up the room with dark, flickering patterns. ‘The Rhythm’ then took the energy to another level. The song thrives on its almost aggressive electronic sound and driving beats, which practically demanded movement. With ‘Glassy Eyes’, KITE took the audience back into quieter yet emotionally deeper realms. The song’s fragile beauty was enhanced by Stenemo’s clear voice and the more minimal instrumentation. ‘True Colours’ also captivated the audience with its melancholic undertone and KITE’s signature blend of vulnerability and strength. Both songs marked the emotional high points of the evening.
‘Don’t Take the Light Away’ was another quieter moment in the set, once again highlighting KITE’s depth and emotionality. The combination of dark synth layers and Stenemo’s haunting vocals created an almost reverent moment in the JunkYard before things picked up again. ‘Dance Again’ quickly brought the audience back to the dance floor. True to its name, the track got the crowd moving. The rhythmic beats and the infectious singing filled the room with a lively atmosphere. Next came ‘Jonny Boy’, one of the band’s most popular songs. The catchy chorus and engaging sound had the crowd singing along, clearly enjoying the moment.
With ‘Panic Music’, KITE approached the evening’s finale. The song seemed made for this moment: electronic explosions, driving beats, and a tremendous stage presence created an impressive climax. The hall was shaking, and you could feel how much the band and the audience were united in this final intense track. A special highlight came with the last song of the night: ‘Losing’. Originally recorded in collaboration with HENRIC DE LA COUR and ANNA VON HAUSSWOLFF, the band surprised the audience with a guest appearance by HENRIC DE LA COUR himself. His dark, deep vocals formed a fascinating contrast to Stenemo’s ethereal voice, adding even more depth to the song. The interplay between the two singers gave chills and provided an emotional end to the evening.
KITE once again proved at the JunkYard Dortmund that they are masters of atmospheric synth-pop. The band managed to captivate the audience with a compelling mix of melancholy and energy. HENRIC DE LA COUR’s performance during ‘Losing’ will surely stay in the fans’ memories for a long time. An unforgettable evening that perfectly captured the magic and intensity of KITE live.
Setlist
01. Remember me
02. Changing
03. New Song
04. I Can’t Stand
05. The Rhythm
06. Glassy Eyes
07. True Colours
08. Don’t Take the Light Away
09. Dance Again
10. Jonny Boy
11. Panic Music
12. Losing (feat. Henric De La Cour)
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 9 / 10
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
