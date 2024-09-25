Gallery: Cannibal Corpse - Esch sur Alzette 2024

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg22nd September 2024Since 1988, CANNIBAL CORPSE has been at the forefront of Death Metal, having helped shape and define the genre, and creating a seminal, incomparable body of work in the decades that followed. In 2021 they raised the stakes again with their 15th album ‘Violence Unimagined’, growing ever more complex and intense, and now they return with its successor, the equally monstrous ‘Chaos Horrific’, starting a new chapter in their legacy. Written closely after the conclusion of the ‘Violence Unimagined’ sessions due to the pandemic preventing them from touring like usual, echoes of that album exist in ‘Chaos Horrific’, but this is a whole new beast of its own.While the band has always been noted for their technicality and complex songwriting, this does not define where the writing process takes them. The band also had no specific plan for the record, always approaching each one with an open mind, just intent on writing the best songs that they could. Supporting them on the 22nd of September was MUNICIPAL WASTE. They have uncompromisingly stuck to their guns as hard-partying and even harder-hitting torch-bearers of 21st-century thrash metal. Also, IMMOLATION and SCHIZOPHRENIA were part of the party. Please check out our pictures of the evening.Setlist01. Blood Blind02. Scourge of Iron03. Inhumane Harvest04. Chaos Horrific05. Death Walking Terror06. Disposal of the Body07. Pounded into Dust08. Summoned for Sacrifice09. Fucked with a Knife10. The Wretched Spawn11. Unleashing the Bloodthirsty12. Pit of Zombies13. Kill or Become14. Starting through the Eyes of the Dead15. Stripped, Raped and Strangled16. Hammer Smashed FaceAll Pictures by Elena Arens