22nd September 2024
Cannibal Corpse - “European Tour 2024” - Support: Municipal Waste, Immolation, Schizophrenia
Since 1988, CANNIBAL CORPSE has been at the forefront of Death Metal, having helped shape and define the genre, and creating a seminal, incomparable body of work in the decades that followed. In 2021 they raised the stakes again with their 15th album ‘Violence Unimagined’, growing ever more complex and intense, and now they return with its successor, the equally monstrous ‘Chaos Horrific’, starting a new chapter in their legacy. Written closely after the conclusion of the ‘Violence Unimagined’ sessions due to the pandemic preventing them from touring like usual, echoes of that album exist in ‘Chaos Horrific’, but this is a whole new beast of its own.
While the band has always been noted for their technicality and complex songwriting, this does not define where the writing process takes them. The band also had no specific plan for the record, always approaching each one with an open mind, just intent on writing the best songs that they could. Supporting them on the 22nd of September was MUNICIPAL WASTE. They have uncompromisingly stuck to their guns as hard-partying and even harder-hitting torch-bearers of 21st-century thrash metal. Also, IMMOLATION and SCHIZOPHRENIA were part of the party. Please check out our pictures of the evening.
Schizophrenia
Immolation
Municipal Waste
Cannibal Corpse
Setlist
01. Blood Blind
02. Scourge of Iron
03. Inhumane Harvest
04. Chaos Horrific
05. Death Walking Terror
06. Disposal of the Body
07. Pounded into Dust
08. Summoned for Sacrifice
09. Fucked with a Knife
10. The Wretched Spawn
11. Unleashing the Bloodthirsty
12. Pit of Zombies
13. Kill or Become
14. Starting through the Eyes of the Dead
15. Stripped, Raped and Strangled
16. Hammer Smashed Face
All Pictures by Elena Arens
