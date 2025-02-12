CD Review: Thundermother - Dirty & Devine

Artist: ThundermotherTitle: Dirty & DevineGenre: HardrockRelease Date: 7th February 2025Label: AFM RecordsTHUNDERMOTHER is back to bring true Rock’n’Roll back into your home. The Swedish Hardrock band released their sixth full length studio album on February 6th through AFM Records. But let’s take a step back and let me introduce those fierce women to you: THUNDERMOTHER is an all-female Hardrock band from Vaxjö, Sweden. Founded in 2009 as a mixed gender band, they soon switched into an all-female Rock band. THUNDERMOTHER name AC/DC, ZAKK WYLDE, RANDY RHOADS and CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL as their influences. And you can strongly hear those influences in their music. Throughout the years, THUNDERMOTHER has grown a strong fanbase and toured with bands like ROSE TATTOO and THE SCORPIONS.So back to where I started: now, they released their brand-new album, going by the name of ‘Dirty & Devine’, which comes with ten songs and lasts for thirty-four minutes. The album opens with ‘So Close’, which begins with distorted guitar riff. The music takes you by the hand and slowly introduces you for what is yet to come. ‘Can’t Put Out The Fire’ comes with a catchy chorus, and ends with audience cheering on the last seconds of the track. ‘Speaking of the Devil’ is a thriving one, that will also energize you while listening. The bridge towards the end will be fabulous at the live shows - you can almost hear the audience sing this part inside your head. ‘Take The Power’ is a thriving and fast song, while ‘Dead Or Alive’ is yet another extremely catchy song, that will definitely get stuck in your head. ‘American Adrenaline’ ending the album with a big bang.‘Dirty & Devine’ is the name of the brand-new album by THUNDERMOTHER. The band takes you by the hand and guides you through the album which will gradually build up and grow stronger with every moment. ‘Dirty & Devine’ is an album that can be listened to loud and proud or simply fill the background silence. Either way: you will catch your finger, toe or even head tapping or nodding along to the rhythms. All songs on this album are energetic, thriving and powerful. Most songs have a chorus which will easily get stuck in your head. The album has a perfect balance between fast songs and slower tunes, all wrapped in fine Hardrock arrangements. So, this is for all you Hardrock lovers out there: THUNDERMOTHER’s ‘Dirty & Devine’ is out now, waiting for you to enjoy every moment of it.01. So Close02. Can’t Put Out The Fire03. Speaking of the Devil04. Feeling Alright05. Take The Power06. I Left My License in the Future07. Dead Or Alive08. Can You Feel It09. Bright Eyes10. American AdrenalineLinnea Vikström Egg - VocalsFilippa Nässil - GuitarMajsan Lindberg - BassJoan Massing - DrumsMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10