Live Review: Echoes of Rebellion - Cologne 2024

Club Volta, Cologne, Germany

26th July 2024

Echoes of Rebellion 2024 - with The Saint Paul, The Cemetary Girlz, We Are Waves, Me The Tiger and Frozen Plasma



In their fifth year, the Rhine rebels are venturing ashore. For this shore-leave, they’ve chosen Club Volta. The club can accommodate 400 to 450 guests and is easily accessible by public transportation. Those arriving by car can park in the nearby garage for a 5€ event rate. Today, five international bands and the Rebel Moon Party await the visitors.





With advance tickets at 35€ (40€ at the door), it’s a great deal. The line-up is not only international but also musically diverse, ranging from Synth Pop to Post-Punk, offering something for everyone. Around 300 rebels find their way to the club. The event continues in 2025, with the next Echoes of Rebellion on 18th July 2025. But back to the 5th anniversary Ship of Rebels bash. First things first, but not necessarily in that order.







Twenty minutes before the planned entry time, only a few eager party-goers have shown up. Inside, the soundcheck is still going on, and the doors will open later than planned. Meanwhile, a food truck is parked in front of the club, offering various treats to satisfy hungry stomachs throughout the evening. I take a look around the club and check out the scene. Opposite the entrance door is a wide, well-stocked bar. In front of it, the sound and lighting technicians have their spot. To the side, there’s a merch area inviting people to shop. Along one wall, there’s a bench for resting your feet, and there’s also a photo booth, which will surely provide some funny snapshots and personal memories later on. In the back, there are plenty of restrooms and an entrance to a nice, partially covered beer garden with its own bar. Several beer tables are set up there, offering a place to sit and chat away from the music. Upstairs, you'll find the coat check and the backstage area.







Actually, it’s supposed to start at a quarter past six. In the meantime, a long line has formed outside, waiting to get in. But patience is still required. Shortly after half-past six, things can finally get underway, and the visitors gradually stream into the club. The hosts for the evening are the organizers Jean-Pierre (JP for short) and Aileen. They don’t do it alone, though. They get support from fans of the respective bands. A very nice idea, I think. The sound in the club depends (as often) a bit on where you’re standing, and there are a few minor technical issues here and there. But the sound crew does a good job and quickly fixes everything. Regarding the lighting, the different artists seem to have their own particular ideas. It ranges from very sparse with a bit of fog to atmospherically staged with nice front lighting - just as varied as the bands themselves. The musical bouquet is kicked off by THE SAINT PAUL, who start with a delay of just under an hour.





Since 2011, the guys from the Ruhr area have been shaking up the scene with their very own Electro sound, characterized by elements of Dark Electro and EBM, but also incorporating elements of Synth Pop and Future Pop. Their latest album, ‘Interference’, was released in June. Naturally, a few songs from it have made it into today’s set. But of course, the guys have also brought along some older tracks. Shortly after seven, it’s finally lights out and sound on. The rebels present gather in front of the stage, which offers plenty of space and is packed with some of the equipment from the other bands. THE SAINT PAUL start with ‘Twenty One Grams’ and ‘DNA’, which also provide a skilful opening on the current album. The audience is immediately engaged. Everyone is in a party mood, dancing and singing along from the very beginning.Singer Paul could be a bit louder, and from further back, the musicians are often only recognizable as silhouettes in the dark in front of the bright screen. However, the guys are in good spirits and consistently spread a great atmosphere. By the time they play 'Calling', they have won over the last guest. To wrap things up, head rebel JP has to join them on stage, of course. No 'Rebel' without a rebel. // www.thesaintpaul.de / www.facebook.com/TheSaintPaulTSP // Setlist: 01. Twenty One Gramm / 02. DNA / 03. Melancholy / 04. Black Rain / 05. End of Days / 06. Calling / 07. Phoenix of the Flames / 08. Neon Light / 09. RebelTHE SAINT PAUL make way for THE CEMETARY GIRLZ. During the break for the stage setup, many take the opportunity to get some fresh air in the beer garden and gather strength for the Goth rockers from France and Scotland. The GIRLZ’ influences range from Post-Punk to Deathrock, Metal, and Darkwave. Even during the setup, it’s clear that the guys indulge their passion with great attention to detail. Everything is stylishly coordinated, right down to the guitar case and the setlist in coffin format. JP has swapped his partner Aileen for Inga - of course, only for the announcement and only because Inga speaks a bit of French.During the slow intro, the rebels stream back on deck. Ah no, we’re all landlubbers and have stayed on solid ground. Okay, the rebels stream back into the club, and by the second song, almost everyone has gathered in front of the stage again. There, heads are shaking, air guitars are being played, and moshing is in full swing. Goth Rock in the best manner, which even gets me moving. With a bit more front lighting, the fantastic outfits would be even more impressive, but the dark stage setting fits the overall concept. The performance earns the trio loud applause and cheers before they bid farewell for the night after 45 minutes. // www.facebook.com/thecemetarygirlz // Setlist: 01. Intro / 02. L’Envol du Corbeau / 03. Funebra / 04. Pen of Blood / 05. Eternal Night / 06. La morte / 07. Broken Teeth / 08. Echoes of my tears / 09. The Last KissThe international vibe continues. From France and Scotland, we set sail for Italy. The Post-Punk band WE ARE WAVES are (like THE SAINT PAUL) repeat offenders and are visiting the Rhine rebels for the second time. It’s time for modern Post-Punk, with influences ranging from New Wave and Synth Wave to Dark Electro. This time, the announcement is made by Jasmin, who, in true rebel fashion, playfully breaks the rules by licking the singer. The Italians impress with a lot of energy, a unique sound, and a damn cool voice. The audience gets carried away by the music; some close their eyes and enjoy the set to the fullest.Midway through the set, there are technical issues, and it takes a few minutes before they can continue with ‘Criptomnesia’. WE ARE WAVES handle it skilfully, and it’s all “part of the show” anyway. To wrap things up, WE ARE WAVES make their point: “We are lovers, we are loners, we are losers, but tonight we are fucking big family”. Even though a few more songs are listed on the setlist, the Italians say goodbye with ‘Lovers Loners Losers’. It’s a quarter to ten, and while many would have liked to hear more, it’s time to anchor and prepare the ship for ME THE TIGER. // www.facebook.com/wearewavesmusic // Setlist: 01. 1982 / 02. Sapiosexual / 03. Cave / 04. Mirrors / 05. Criptomnesia / 06. Sports / 07. Lovers Loners LosersBefore we set sail again, Nina and Carsten take the stage. They also organize small festivals (“Minicave Festival” in Münster and “Dark Skies over Witten”) and get to do a bit of self-promotion. It’s really nice to see how people support each other. This is the big family that our scene wants to be or should be. But now, on to Sweden. Inga takes over the announcement once again. She was the one who introduced the organizers to the next band and is therefore particularly excited that the Swedish Electro trio is performing here today. ME THE TIGER was formed in 2012 and captures attention with powerful lyrics, catchy melodies, and a passion for solidarity. So, they’re the perfect act for this festival and one of the few with a charismatic front woman. Gabrielle Åström high-fives her two guys, Tobias Andersson (guitar, synth) and Jonas Martinsson (drums, computer) and off they go. Tobias switches between keyboard and guitar, darting back and forth across the stage. Gabrielle energizes the audience from the start.ME THE TIGER impress not only with danceable electro sounds and a cool voice but also with meaningful content. For example, in ‘A World Full Of Liars’, they give the autocrats of the world a proper dressing down and put clown noses on them in the video on the screen. The microphone is occasionally swapped for a megaphone, and Gabrielle and Tobias frequently interact with the audience. A few days earlier, Vasi Vallis had claimed on Facebook that ME THE TIGER would “play us old folks against the wall”. I certainly have a blast at the performance and look forward to seeing them again soon when ME THE TIGER will rock the stage at the 30th-anniversary bash of SOLITARY EXPERIMENT in Berlin. // www.methetiger.se / www.facebook.com/MeTheTiger. // Setlist: 01. Dreams / 02. Pocket Sized Edition Ending / 03. I Want It Back / 04. I Thought Sleep Would Do It / 05. What Is Beautiful / 06. Saknaden / 07. A World Full Of Liars / 08. Hiraeth / 09. Ariana / 10. As We Really Are / 11. Post Denial War / 12. What Promises Are WorthVasi promised that the “old folks would give their best” and they certainly do. Vasi Vallis (lyrics, keys) and Felix Marc (vocals) will celebrate their 20th band anniversary next year. Since 2005, FROZEN PLASMA has stood for melancholic and glorifying Synth Pop and entertaining live shows. At twenty past eleven, Vasi takes his place behind the controls, and a cheerful Felix wishes “good evening, Cologne”. Despite the late hour, the audience is enthusiastic from the first note. ‘Earthling’ opens the set, followed by ‘Cameleon Love’. However, something seems off, as there are technical problems once again. The speakers on the left side appear to have failed. Felix jokes that everyone on the left who can’t hear should just move a little to the right. But that’s not necessary. By the time the DAN HARROW classic ‘Mad Desire’ plays, everything is working again. For today, the duo has picked out a few special gems. My highlight is ‘King of Pain’, which hasn’t been played for a long time but has been frequently requested.For ‘Let It Rain Love’, Felix has prepared something. The song is celebrating its first birthday this month and has been featured in every show since its release. And today again, small red hearts are raining down. But it’s not just Felix who is prepared; the audience is too, and so not only small paper hearts but also some heart-shaped balloons are flying overhead. We’re approaching the safe harbour with ‘Murderous Trap’. However, a true rebel doesn’t leave the stage just yet. So, there’s a small encore, and we anchor with ‘Tanz die Revolution’. Felix is usually not much of a talker, but today he has a few words to say. The essence is that so many people from different countries come together in this room today, celebrating peacefully and simply having fun. “All we have is now.” // www.facebook.com/FrozenPlasma // Setlist: 01. Earthling / 02. Chameleon Love / 03. Mad Desire (DEN HARROW) / 04. King of Pain / 05. Generations of the Lost / 06. Let It Rain Love / 07. Falling Stars (MENTAL DISCIPLINE) / 08. Maniac / 09. Living On Video / 10. Murderous Trap // 11. Tanz Die RevolutionIt’s now half past midnight. The cosy beer garden still invites people to sit despite the late hour and the rain. We stay a little longer too. However, we need to get up early on Saturday. While a few intrepid individuals continue to dance, but we set off for home around half past one. Apart from a few minor technical issues and the delays at the start, the first shore-leave of the Rhine rebels was a great start into the festival weekend. Planning for next year is already underway. Ticket sales will start soon. So, keep your eyes peeled and stay tuned. And until then, please don’t lick the singer. Or should you? Do what you want. BE A REBEL!All Pictures by Aileen Ritter