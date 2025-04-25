19th April 2025
Kielectric 2025 with Frozen Plasma, [:SITD:], Beyond Obsession, Massiv in Mensch and Fractiles
Ah, the lovely Easter season... After the magical time we had at last year’s Kielectric, one thing was certain: we wouldn’t be missing the third edition of this wonderfully intimate little festival for anything. In fact, we went ahead and rebooked our hotel right at check-out. Just like last year, we headed off to Kiel on Friday, where festival boss man Robert had sorted out a dinner reservation for the evening. “Easter with the family you choose” - that could easily sum up the vibe of this enchanting weekend by the sea.
I’d already taken Thursday off to prep for the trip. Our little party was once again setting off from different corners of Germany, so we arranged to meet in Hanover and continue the journey north together from there. My solo leg started Friday morning, and with the roads fairly clear, I made good time. I arrived at our first stop just before 1 PM, where we paused for about two hours. After a pleasant afternoon chat with two much-appreciated people, I left my vehicle behind for the weekend. My friend and I continued on to Kiel shortly after 3pm together.
Check-in at the hotel was already buzzing with familiar faces, as some had arrived earlier that afternoon. That evening, we kicked things off with a merry little get-together over drinks, setting the tone for the festival day to come. Big thanks to Robert Korittke for the warm welcome. Despite all the work that goes into running a festival, he still found time to look after the early birds and sort out the evening plans. Just like last year, we felt instantly at home - even if the weather wasn’t exactly on our side this time around.
So, we gave the promenade a miss on Saturday and stayed in the dry, opting for a laid-back day instead. No point trudging around in rainy weather only to end up catching a cold, right? Around 5 PM, we met up with friends in the hotel lobby, hoping the rain would ease up. And just before 6, the skies finally calmed down, so we made our way over to Die Pumpe - just a stone’s throw from where we were staying. The doors had already opened and the foyer was buzzing with festival-goers checking out the merch stalls or the bar. And there were plenty of seats here for anyone needing a break. For those feeling peckish, “Franky’s Gourmet BBQ” had their food truck set up in the courtyard, serving up hungry punters with smoky goodness. And hats off for catering to us meat-free alternatives, too - you could get your burger with a homemade vegan patty, or go for a veg or vegan bowl with the same tasty topping. That ended up being my late-night fuel of choice - absolutely delicious, by the way. But first things first - but not necessarily in that order.
Inside the main concert hall, we were greeted by the massive stage, complete with the festival logo projected back and centre. Despite all the gear and instruments already set up, there was still loads of space for the bands to properly go wild. At the back of the room, there was a designated tech zone - safely out of the way but still close enough to the action. The venue itself is wider than it is deep, which means you’ve got a great view of the stage no matter where you’re standing. What more could you want? As more and more familiar faces filtered in, it really started to feel like a proper little family reunion - the “weird and wonderful relatives” from all over Germany coming together to share a night of great company. A night with great music - solid from start to finish.
Fractiles
FRACTILES kick off the night with a bang - the perfect opening to a flawless evening. The brand-new electronic project, helmed by none other than Vasi Vallis (FROZEN PLASMA, REAPER) and Christoph Schauer (MORPHOSE), brings to life a unique musical vision full of depth, emotion and dynamic energy. FRACTILES already turned heads with a handful of single releases and made their live debut at the Dark Christmas Brawl at SubKultur Hannover on 14th December 2024. And even though tonight marks only their second live show as a duo, there’s not a trace of nerves in sight.
It’s just before 7 PM, and Die Pumpe is already heaving - the crowd buzzing with anticipation, just like the event hosts: festival boss Robert Korittke and André Steinigen (VERSUS, VASTÉ, STNIGN). André opens the evening with some unexpected news: he and Vasi recently agreed to shut down their VASTÉ social media accounts - a bit of a gut-punch for some fans. But then he adds with a grin, “He [Vasi] is still making music - amazing music - with Christoph!” And with that, it’s time to dive into the FRACTILES experience. The lights drop, bathing the venue in deep blue. The FRACTILES logo glows across the screen. Vasi steps onto the stage as the intro swells and fills the room. Moments later, Christoph joins him, and greets the crowd: “Good evening, Kielectric. We are FRACTILES.”
Then ‘No Death Place’ hits - hard. Raw energy erupts from the stage, sweeping through the crowd and setting bodies in motion. To deliver the full vocal impact, Christoph uses two differently configured mics - switching between them, layering his voice, screaming, singing, pushing intensity to the max. He’s also working his synth setup to the right - multitasking like a pro. Known for usually taking a more behind-the-scenes role in MORPHOSE, Christoph proves he’s just as commanding as a frontman - bursting with a magnetic stage presence that grabs the audience instantly. And all this, without much small talk. Turns out, he doesn’t need it - the music speaks volumes on its own. Powerfully written, confidently performed. Job done.
Vasi, meanwhile, stays low-key behind his machines, fully immersed in the sonic world they’re building together. With ‘Knife’, they drop an unreleased track - a dark, driving piece - before unleashing ‘Control’ and ‘Eternal’, which practically shake the venue’s foundations. The crowd’s all in from the first beat: clapping, dancing, cheering - completely locked into the set and showering the duo in well-earned applause. Two more unrelease songs and the powerful ‘Crash’, that’s it. We all would’ve gladly heard more - no question about it. That 30 minutes flew by in no time, and the crowd was still hungry for more. Let’s just say: the next FRACTILES show could easily run a bit longer, and no one would complain.
Setlist
01. No Death Place
02. Knife
03. Control
04. Eternal
05. Wake between the lines
06. Out of time
07. Crash
Massiv in Mensch
“Well hello again - we’re back! Did you miss us?” New band, new shirt. The hosting duo are rocking more different T-shirts on stage tonight than my mates and I packed together for the whole weekend. At this rate, it’s like some are making a cameo appearance just through Robert’s and André’s wardrobes. Who knows - maybe some of those bands will show up in future line-ups. “But now, let’s get to a seriously awesome band,” who’s "music is miles better than their name”.
The project, led by mastermind Daniel Logemann, has been around since 1996. With their unmistakable blend of EBM, Techno, Trance and Future Pop, MASSIV IN MENSCH have carved out a solid place in the darker corners of the electronic scene. They cheekily describe their sound as “100% offshore Electro”, a nod to their coastal roots - Logemann hails from the Frisian town of Varel. Their lyrics are often in German language and laced with tongue-in-cheek humour and a healthy dose of self-irony - which might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but adds a refreshing twist to the genre. Since 2018, MASSIV IN MENSCH have been collaborating more closely with classically trained singer Rana Arborea, whose vocals featured on the album ‘Türkis und Schwarz’. Unfortunately, Rana can’t make it tonight due to health reasons - same goes for vocalist Thomas Appelhoff. So, this evening, it’s down to Daniel Logemann and Dirk Brunken to hold the fort as a duo… though reinforcements will be showing up later.
“Ladies and Gentlemen, please welcome MASSIV IN MENSCH!” That’s the cue as Daniel and Dirk step onto the stage - both sharp in black suits, turquoise shirts and matching black ties. Dirk’s DJ desk is set up centre stage, doubling as an additional screen for visuals alongside the main backdrop. The screen in the back cycles between video clips and the band’s logo, setting the perfect scene for what’s to come. Daniel takes position at the mic and also handles the gear on the right-hand side of the stage, bouncing between his setup and centre stage throughout the set. Wasting no time, MASSIV IN MENSCH kick things off with ‘Lonesome Lighthouse’, and the room is instantly moving. After ‘Snow in Frisia’, ‘Türkis ist das neue Schwarz’ (turquoise is the new black) makes its appearance in music. With the perfect outfits to match, this song couldn’t be missed. “Right, next up - ‘The No-Hopper’. Feel free to go wild for this one!” Challenge accepted. The crowd jumps, claps, and fully lets loose.
After ‘In the Dutch Mountains’, the duo brings on a guest: Rouven Walterowicz from ENDAGER joins them on stage. Back in 2015, MASSIV IN MENSCH remixed ENDAGER’s track ‘Try Again’, and tonight we get that remix live. Rouven’s clearly loving every minute of it, joking around and vibing with his fellow musicians. Naturally, he’s made the effort to match the show’s unofficial dress code - a turquoise bowtie peeks out from the collar of his black shirt. Because one collab’s never enough, the trio follows up with ‘Scharlatan’, a joint track that is met with huge cheers. The current single ‘Procrastination’ is up next - sadly without vocalist Rana Arborea. But she’s there in spirit: her voice booms from the speakers, her image glowing on screen. And it works. Then it’s time for the finale - and MASSIV IN MENSCH bring out a curveball: a retro-gaming classic from the late 80s. They’ve given the ‘Monkey Island’ theme a slick Electronic-Pop makeover. The game’s main character, GUYBRUSH THREEPWOOD, opens ‘Monkey Islands’ with his wish to become a pirate, and no sooner has the track started than he appears - or at least a version of him, played by SHAUIR - jumping across the stage alongside a cheeky three-headed monkey.
Just when you think it’s over, Rouven returns - and he’s brought another surprise guest with him: T. IMO from ALIENARE. He asks Rouven for a quick pirate-style jig, and the two break into an impromptu dance that brings the house down. MASSIV IN MENSCH close the set to thunderous applause, thanking their “new bandmates” and giving a shout-out to festival organiser Robert for the invite. Here’s hoping we’ll see the full crew back on stage in May for the EBM Super Tour at SubKultur Hanover and Capitol Nordhorn.
Setlist
01. Lonesome Lighthouse (thefricolix-Remix)
02. Snow in Frisia
03. Türkis ist das neue Schwarz
04. The No-Hoper
05. In the Dutch Mountains (NITS cover)
06. Try Again (ENDAGER) feat. Rouven Walterowicz
07. Scharlatan feat. Rouven Walterowicz
08. Procrastination
09. Monkey Islands
Beyond Obsession
After a short changeover, it’s time for BEYOND OBSESSION. The German Synth-Pop duo, formed in 2012 during Wave-Gotik-Treffen in Leipzig, consists of Marco Bartz and Nils Upahl - two artists united by their love for all things electronic and their drive to create emotionally charged, catchy Synth-Pop. Drawing clear inspiration from icons like DEPECHE MODE, ERASURE, A-HA, and PET SHOP BOYS, the duo has been refining their sound ever since their debut album ‘Listen, Learn and Speak’. Their latest effort, ‘Kings of Ashes’, dropped in December and continues that evolution with confidence. Still, this performance has a cloud hanging over it - a bittersweet tone that’s felt deeply in the room. Fans, friends, and the band itself are mourning the recent passing of founding member André Wylar. Though André had stepped away from the band some time ago, the loss cuts deep. Hosts Robert and André (the other one) were close to him, and their tribute is heartfelt and visibly emotional. “Celebrate life, and cherish the good moments,” they say, before sharing some personal memories and inviting Nils and Marco onto the stage.
And that’s exactly what BEYOND OBSESSION came here to do - celebrate. “We’re BEYOND OBSESSION - good evening! Did everyone arrive safely? Then let’s keep this party going”, Nils announces, and they dive straight into ‘I Can’t Tell’ to a wave of cheers and moving bodies. The crowd is fully locked in. There’s dancing both on and off stage, with thick clouds of fog swallowing everything except the rhythm. Marco, positioned on the opposite side, is mostly only visible between songs, when the haze clears. But Nils commands the stage anyway, striding and dancing from side to side, soaking up every bit of connection with the crowd.
“It’s so hot in here. Is it just us or is it you?” he grins. Consensus says it’s definitely both. And the audience, buzzing with energy, shows their love with raucous applause, claps, and singalongs. Before ‘Song for the Dead’, Nils pauses to reflect. He shares how the band first came together, and what André meant to him personally. It’s raw and genuine - a moment of vulnerability that doesn’t go unnoticed. The track is dedicated to André, and as his image appears on the screen, you can feel the silence behind the applause. He’s here, in the visuals, in the lyrics, and in the hearts of those who knew him. It’s a powerful tribute - just the right balance of grief and celebration, carried with dignity by the band and organisers alike.
As the set nears its end, Nils jokes nervously about running over time - “BEYOND OBSESSION always takes a little longer”, he chuckles. So, they skip ‘Tokyo Underground’ to keep things tight. But not without squeezing in a little bonus before they leave: “This next one’s a track we’ve always loved to blast when we’re on the road… so let’s go a bit mad, yeah?” The unmistakable pulse of ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ kicks in and the crowd doesn’t miss a beat. Voices raise, hands fly, and the venue turns into one massive, synth-fuelled singalong. At 9:45 PM sharp, BEYOND OBSESSION take their final bow. Nils’s worries were unfounded - the crowd would’ve gladly kept going. But there’s no time for encores. The night must roll on, and with [:SITD:] waiting in the wings, no one’s complaining. The party’s just getting started.
Setlist
01. Dancing With The Rain
02. I Can’t Tell
03. Kings of Ashes
04. Black White Hearts
05. Weight of Words
06. Song for the Dead
07. The Great Goodbye
08. On My Way
09. No Echoes In The Room
10. Just Can’t Get Enough (DEPECHE MODE)
[:SITD:]
Just before 10 PM, the hosts welcome [:SITD:] to the stage. SHADOWS IN THE DARK - the Ruhrpott duo has been shaping the sound of Dark-Electro for over 25 years, combining pounding beats with haunting melodies and thought-provoking lyrics. Ever since the release of their ‘Snuff EP’ - featuring the now-iconic club hit ‘Snuff Machinery’ - [:SITD:] have been a cornerstone of the underground electronic scene, not just in Germany but around the globe. Frontman and mastermind Carsten Jacek and his band mate Francesco D’Angelo (keyboards, programming, sampling, and backing vocals) have crafted a signature sound that continues to evolve and resonate.
Francesco is greeted with loud cheers as he takes the stage and kicks off the intro. From the very first second, the energy in the room is electric - and it only intensifies when Casi appears, immediately heading for the front row to high-five the fans. Throughout the set, he keeps returning to the edge of the stage, clearly feeding off the crowd’s energy. “Thank you! This is so much fun!” he shouts - and he means it. With tracks like ‘Briselang’ and ‘Cicatrix’, [:SITD:] turn up the heat. The crowd is bouncing, dancing, fully immersed. “This is insane!” Casi grins, and the venue shakes with movement.
Then comes ‘Mundlos’, a powerful moment with a clear message. Casi takes a stand: “Stop the war in Ukraine”, he demands. The sentiment hangs heavy, met with strong support from the audience - a moment of reflection amidst the intensity. But there’s no slowing down. The set barrels forward with ‘Rose Coloured Skies’, ‘Greater Heights’, ‘Kreuzgang’ and ‘Richtfest’ - each one met with wild cheers, clapping, and singing from a crowd that’s fully locked in. “What an absolute blast! A thousand thanks, friends! This is our first Kielectric - you’ve been fantastic. We’ll be back, no doubt about it!” Casi shouts.
But of course, they’re not leaving without playing ‘Snuff Machinery’. As the opening bars hit, the energy hits its peak. Casi hops off the stage and takes a bath within the sea of fans. As the show comes to a close, Casi wishes lots of fun with FROZEN PLASMA and introduces his bandmate Francesco, who steps out from behind his rig to shake hands and wave goodbye. With this performance, [:SITD:] have once again proven why they remain a driving force in dark electronic music.
Setlist
01. (Intro) Dunkelziffer
02. Brieselang
03. Cicatrix
04. Mundlos
05. Rot
06. Rose Coloured Skies
07. Greater Heights
08. Kreuzgang
09. Richtfest
10. Snuff Machinery
Frozen Plasma
It’s just before half past eleven, and it’s time for the night’s headliner. The crowd pours back into the main hall - no surprise. FROZEN PLASMA shows are more than just concerts - they’re full-blown parties, filled with love, energy, and big sing-along moments that stay with you long after the lights go out. This year marks the 20th anniversary of ‘Artificial’, the debut album by Vasi Vallis and Felix Marc - the record that gave us their breakthrough hit ‘Irony’. The duo is celebrating with a series of special anniversary gigs featuring not only the big hits but also rarer cuts and a few guest appearances along the way. Leipzig saw a surprise set with BEYOND OBSESSION, and in Oberhausen, they performed the [:SITD:] feature ‘Amnesia’ live for the first time.
But back to Kielectric - and back to hosts André and Robert, still present, still “jung und unangreifbar" (young and untouchable). André recalls how he first met Vasi, now one of his closest friends. Robert thanks the crowd for their amazing energy before the moment arrives: “Please welcome… FROZEN PLASMA.” The stage clears, the intro to ‘Age After Age’ kicks in, and the party kicks off. Felix’s voice is as unmistakable as ever - smooth and soaring - but it’s his energy as a performer that truly ignites the room. And tonight, he’s clearly in a great mood. “Hey, hello Kiel!” he shouts, and the crowd erupts. Clapping, dancing, singing - like magic.
“What’s happening up north?” Felix teases. The answer? “We’re FROZEN PLASMA and we’re happy to be here with you at the wonderful Kielectric.” His energy is infectious. Hit after hit fills the set - ‘Foolish Dreams’, ‘Gefühlsmaschine’, ‘Earthling’ - and every lyric is sung back word for word, arms waving. Felix declares FROZEN PLASMA to be “a dance band” - and he proves it, twirling across the stage with wild abandon. When you’re by the sea, of course ‘Sailor’ has to be on the list. “Any of you actually sail?” he asks. “Not yet,” someone laughs - “but the night is young!” So we set sail together, straight into ‘Safe.Dead.Harm’.
After ‘Loneliness’, Felix sets up a second mic. There are plenty of options for guest vocals tonight - Nils and André are both in the room, each having sung on tracks from ‘Pakt’, and [:SITD:]’s Casi was just on stage a little while ago. And now it’s time: “Look who it is - it’s Casi!” Felix beams. “Here’s Amnesia for you!” The crowd goes wild as Casi joins him for the duet. Once Casi leaves the stage again, things keep rolling. ‘Warmongers’ hits hard, then it’s time to party once more. “This next one’s in German - feel free to sing it, grunt it, or moan it. Whatever works.” Cue ‘Tanz die Revolution’, with Felix switching on his shoes as the crowd throws themselves into it.
For the grand finale, things get a bit chaotic - in the best way. “The organisers and crew - for me and for you!” Felix invites them all up, joined by the night’s performers and the DJ team for one last round. ‘Murderous Trap’ becomes a balloon-filled rave, with red heart-shaped balloons flying from crowd to stage and back again, floating above the dance floor in a perfect final image. “So much love in the room! Beautiful!” Felix shouts, as the crowd sings and dances one last time. And just after half past midnight, Fischi and Veit take over the decks, wrapping up a night that was everything fans could’ve hoped for.
Setlist
01. Age After Age
02. Foolish Dreams
03. Gefühlsmaschine
04. Earthling
05. Sailor
06. Safe.Dead.Harm
07. Loneliness (TOMCRAFT)
08. Amnesia (feat. Carsten Jacek)
09. Warmongers
10. Living on Video (TRANS-X)
11. Tanz die Revolution
12. Murderous Trap
“All good things must come to an end…” After thunderous applause for all the artists and the team at Die Pumpe, the crowd is invited to keep dancing at the after-show party right in front of the stage. I take the opportunity to slip outside and check out the merch stand. Just like last year, one euro from every Kielectric item sold goes to charity - and judging by the weight of the donation box, many people added some extra coins from the heart. By the end of the night, a total of €240.50 was collected, split evenly between the ‘Tina Eismann Foundation’ in Dresden and the ‘Klinikclowns’ at Kiel’s municipal hospital. A small but heartfelt contribution to a bigger cause. As the saying goes, “third time’s the charm” - but we’re not stopping there. We’re absolutely thrilled to announce that Kielectric will return for a fourth edition in 2026. While it wasn’t 100% certain by the end of the night, we now know for sure: “Easter with the family you choose” will be back next year. Mark your calendars: 4th April 2026.
From now on, Kielectric is set to take place annually on the first weekend of April - and here’s hoping it becomes a fixed date in every dark electronic music lover’s diary. Fingers crossed for Robert and the team that this wonderfully intimate festival continues to grow and glow for years to come. We’ll see you on 4.4. for the 4th Kielectric with 4 electrifying acts - our room is already booked, by the way. Now it’s your turn: Surprise Tickets are available now until 31th May 2025 for just €30 + fees via TixforGigs. The line-up will be revealed in the coming weeks - but rest assured, you’re in for a stellar selection of artists. If you’d rather wait and see who’s playing, Early Bird Tickets will be available for €35 + fees until 31th August 2025 (also limited). After that (or when the other tickets are sold out), it’s Regular Price Tickets for €45 + fees, on sale from 1 September 2025, including via Eventim. So, get in early, trust the vibe, and we’ll dance again next spring.
All Pictures by Aileen Ritter