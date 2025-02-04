Interview: Darkrad - February 2025

























Interview withWe have known each other through the Industrial scene for almost 20 years, yet we’ve only met face-to-face twice so far. Despite the distance, our shared passion for music and art has kept our connection alive. This year, I hope that changes - I missed her stunning performance at Club Debil in January, but with the opening of her own space, WonderCat, in Leiden, I am looking forward to hearing more from her in the near future. In this interview, we dive into her journey of artistic transformation, the challenges of moving countries, and the deeply personal process of bringing WonderCat to life.: Jana, we last spoke in October 2023 - what has changed for you since then?: The most significant milestone in my life came in 2024 when I immigrated to the Netherlands. I established my own business, and obtain residence permit based on that. I’ve been driven by a vision to chase my lifetime dream to open my art space, that not only serves as my personal atelier but also functions as a gallery, art school, and event venue. Through hard work and dedication, this dream has finally become a reality. Recently, I made another major decision: leaving my full-time job as an urban planner to fully commit to developing my creative space and pursuing my career as a full-time artist.: I have to ask about the opening of WonderCat in Leiden - its debut was on January 11, 2025. Can you tell us about the journey to making it a reality, the concept behind it, and what you envision for the space?: My art space has been my dream for years. While I had ateliers in the U.S., I always aspired to take things to the next level - creating a multifunctional public space that could serve as a sanctuary for art lovers and creatives alike. In January, that dream became a reality when I successfully hosted the grand opening of WonderCat in Leiden! The journey to this point was long, filled with hard work, perseverance, and an unwavering belief in my vision. The struggles were real, but no matter how difficult, I kept pushing forward. WonderCat is more than just an art space - it’s a creative hub that combines my personal atelier, an art school, a gallery, and a small music venue, hosting a variety of artistic and cultural events. As the name suggests, WonderCat was inspired by my deep love for cats, especially my deceased soul cat, Kitty, and my current cat, Orange, who has taken on Kitty’s legacy. The space embraces a feline twist, filled with cat-inspired artwork. Once Orange relocates to the Netherlands, he will take on his rightful role as the gallery’s resident cat, overseeing operations with true cat authority! My vision for WonderCat is to establish it as a vibrant cultural hub - a welcoming space where people can gather, express themselves, learn, thrive, and grow. I plan to host art exhibitions, festivals, performances, educational activities, workshops, and art therapy sessions. As I pursue my own artistic vision, I continue to develop a certain aesthetic - one that blends a darker, mysterious edge with the charm of cats.: I saw some pictures from the opening (courtesy of Mirko Hentrich). What is it about cats that fascinates you so much? Is this connected to the 31 Cats of Winter challenge?: I love the mystique and enigma of cats, their world is one of secrets, curiosity, and wisdom. My love for cats grew stronger through my bond with my soul cat, Kitty, who passed away in 2022. He was a true inspiration behind my cat-themed art projects, Purr Party and WonderCat. I also love combining my passions for cats and art by organizing cat painting classes in various cat cafés - what could be better than creating arts and cats!31 Cats of Winter was an art challenge, when I painted one painting a day for one month. I’ve taken on similar challenges for a few years, with different themes, including 31 Cats of October last year. This is just one of those cat-themed artworks I create which I really enjoy!: Tell me about your musical project, DARKRAD. How does your music coexist with your visual art?: My musical and visual arts activities exist in a symbiotic relationship, enhancing and influencing the other. I view my creative exploration as multifaceted, striving to create a balanced and cohesive atmosphere across mediums. When I hear music, I often visualize imagery, and when I see visuals, I hear sound. If I encounter a creative block in one area, I often find inspiration in the other. Some ideas are best expressed through music, while others take shape visually. I also enjoy integrating both art forms on stage, blending sound and imagery into a unified performance experience.: You have lived in various European cities - how does that shape your experience as an artist?: Living in various countries has been an incredibly enriching experience for me. I see myself as a global citizen, appreciative of cultural diversity and the unique atmospheres. Adapting to different environments has expanded my perspective and fuelled my creativity. One of the biggest challenges of immigration is bureaucracy - but I’ve become quite experienced in navigating it! Integration into a new community takes time, patience, and effort. When I moved to Germany, I learned the language quickly, which gave me valuable insight into approaching Dutch in a similarly fast-paced way. I invest heavily in integration, building trust and respect, learning the language, and embracing local culture and traditions. Sharing my artistic and musical passions has been a powerful way to connect with as well. No matter where I’ve lived, I’ve felt welcomed. I believe that when you open yourself to the world, the world opens to you.: How would you say all the struggles - living conditions, finding and building your creative space in Leiden - made you feel? Did it strengthen you, make you doubt people, or perhaps the opposite?: The challenges of finding and building my creative space in the Netherlands were difficult, yet transformative. The uncertainty and practical obstacles are overwhelming, yet they pushed me to become more resourceful and resilient. This experience strengthened my belief in the importance of community and building meaningful connections, relationships and trust. By being honest about my plans and open to collaboration, I’ve found that people respond in kind. Creating a space for creativity isn’t just about the physical environment - it’s about fostering relationships and shared experiences. Struggles also gave me a deeper appreciation for the process of creating something out of limitations. I see obstacles as opportunities, I reflect on how I work, adapt and grow, not just as an artist, but as a person.: Tell me a bit about the project Art Book: Nights of Sadness. What inspired it, and what can we expect?: Art Book: Nights of Sadness is a fusion of visual art and music, combining prints from one of my past bodies of work with new DARKRAD tracks to enhance the atmosphere. I have always been drawn to blending imagery and sound, and this book invites the audience to immerse themselves in both senses. The paintings featured in Nights of Sadness were created some time ago at a remote farm in the cold landscapes of North Dakota, USA. Their desolate and melancholic essence, like much of my work, reflects the solitude and emotion.: Your art often delves into themes of vulnerability and raw emotion. Have there been recent personal experiences that shaped your creative output?: Over the past few years, I’ve undergone profound personal transformations that have deeply influenced my work. A series of dramatic, emotional, and turbulent events have shaped me - love, grief, hope, uncertainty, despair - it all left the mark. Yet, I never let go off the idea that discomfort fuels growth. Moments of solitude and loneliness became opportunities for deeper self-reflection. Art is my refuge and a means of processing these experiences, being both cathartic and illuminating. I’ve found more clarity, resilience, and a renewed sense of purpose, leading me to where I stand today.: Collaboration is an essential part of the artistic world - how do you approach it?: I’m quite an individualistic person, often deeply immersed in my own creative flow. However, collaborating with other artistic minds brings a fresh energy that I truly enjoy. Engaging with different perspectives sparks ideas and inspiration. I’m always curious about other people’s work and open to collaboration, whether it’s in music, vocals, lyrics or other creative explorations. Though I’ve never attempted a joint painting before, who knows? That could be an entirely new and exciting experience waiting to unfold! Recently I’ve been collaborating with THIS MORN OMINA, PLAN C and often join SPHERICAL DISRUPTED on stage. I’m quite sure this year will bring some exciting joint projects again!As someone deeply connected to art and music, do you feel that creative expression is more of a personal exploration or a tool for connecting with others?For me, creativity is both a personal journey and a way to connect with others, and the balance between the two is what makes it so powerful. Creative expression allows me to process my emotions, navigate life’s complexities, find inner peace, and communicate with myself. But it’s also a bridge to others - a means of connecting hearts and souls. On stage, I feel especially vulnerable, and when people approach me afterward, sharing how my performance brought tears to their eyes or evoked their own emotions and memories, it’s deeply moving. That kind of emotional response is the greatest compliment for me.What do you hope audiences take away from your multidisciplinary performances - beyond just experiencing the music or visuals?My performance is emotional, raw, and often cathartic - it’s a form of therapy for me, a way to release the pressure, chaos, and madness of life, while also sharing the power, beauty, and strength. Through my show, I traverse meaningful thoughts and memories, embodying intensity and experiencing deep emotions. I want to show that industrial and noise can be beautiful, emotional, and sexy. Beyond just the connection of sounds and visuals, I want to offer something precious - and that is the part of my soul.How has your perspective on art and creativity shifted over the years? Is there a lesson or realization you now carry into your work that you didn’t before?: Creativity is constantly evolving, though it’s not always easy to define exactly how. For me it is about revealing my soul, so I need to understand the developments within it and it is definitely not a straightforward process. I want to explore more depth, shows that are more meaningful, impactful, and leave a long-lasting effect and connection with the audience. I’m experimenting with different genres, technologies, and creative directions, seeking new ideas and possibilities. I want to push the boundaries of what my music can sound like, how my visual arts can evolve, and how these elements can work together.Finally, what’s next for DARKRAD and WonderCat? Are there specific goals or dreams you are working toward in the coming year?: I have many exciting plans for this year across my various projects. I’m working on new DARKRAD material and will be performing more shows, with the next one in Aachen this May at Auditiver Cortex. In addition, I’m working on my new music project, within a different music genre than DARKRAD and I can’t wait to bring it to the surface this year. I’m also focused on the growth and development of WonderCat. I plan to organize three larger festivals at the space later this year, along with smaller events, and of course, a variety of educational and creative activities, workshops, and more. I’m excited to collaborate with more artists within this platform to build meaningful connections and strengthen the community. Through arts, music, and learning, I want to create an environment where we can all grow, empower, and inspire one another.Thank you!Thank you very much for the interview and the support!Pictures by Petr Vones, Gandy, Yann Faussurier, Anna Suranova