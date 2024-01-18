12th and 13th January 2024
Rroyce - “10 Years Rroyce” - Support: Wiegand
Casi Kriegler (lyrics, voice), André (AL) Lelittko (guitar) and Kay Lippka (keys) had the first live experience on the occasion of the underground band contest “UNBACO” in January 2013, in which RROYCE emerged victorious from 64 bands. Ten years later the Dortmund based trio celebrated their 10th stage anniversary with a two-day double show at Kulttempel Oberhausen. We reported about it here.
To mark the appropriate end to the anniversary year, RROYCE come to Erfurt a year later to celebrate once again with fans and friends. For a second time, there are two completely different shows on two days. The party starts on Friday, 12th January with an acoustic show. On Saturday, 13th January RROYCE take it electric at the sold-out Frau Korte with WIEGAND as support act like in January 2023. And also, for the “repeat”, Oren Amram from Israel has arrived, who will ensure the right atmosphere at the after-show party on both evenings.
For the conclusion of the anniversary year, we’re going back to the roots, to a small club in Erfurt. The Nord-Bahnhof (northern train station), in operation since 1869, is nestled between a malt factory, a goat pasture, and the tracks in the Ilversgehoven district. Since early 2015, the building has been home to the Woodstock Recordstore, the Woodstock Coffeeshop, and the club Frau Korte, which accommodates about 150 visitors. So, it promises to be a cosy weekend. With just under 100 attendees today, there’s still a little space, but tomorrow, the small club will likely be bursting at the seams.
Frau Korte may not be the ideal venue for concerts of this kind. The stage is quite small, which becomes particularly noticeable on Friday. The six musicians barely have space, and with the multitude of instruments, it gets quite cramped. The only way to the stage on Friday is straight through the audience. On Saturday, there is a bit more space on the stage, and the protagonists of the evening can enter the stage from the side. However, on Saturday, the audience area is so crowded that at times it’s difficult to pass through. The former train station building has another drawback, especially during concerts. In the middle of the room, there are two thick pillars that restrict the view of the stage. However, the room offers surprisingly good acoustics, with nothing to complain about. The venue seems better suited for parties, and it’s enjoyable to celebrate during the after-show party. The bar is located opposite the stage in the rear part of the premises.
The merchandise finds its place in a niche next to the entrance, which is quite convenient. Everyone has to pass by here on the way out. There is also a second passage here, leading directly to the rear bar area. Apart from the two pillars, the club does provide an intimate living room atmosphere, making the two upcoming evenings a very special memory and undoubtedly contributing to the wonderfully familial atmosphere of these anniversary shows. The teams from Frau Korte and Synthiepop Partys are doing everything to make this event truly special. The venue’s structural drawbacks are quickly made forgotten with kindness, attention, a lot of dedication, and good spirits. One feels comfortable and well taken care of. So much that, on early Sunday morning, Casi has to kindly ask the last guests to slowly make their way home. But first things first, but not necessarily in that order.
12th January 2024: Rroyce unplugged
Since their live debut, RROYCE has made it to a variety of festival performances and support shows. Their releases - RROYCE has now released four albums - can be found in various album and single charts. Although the Dortmund trio has had to face setbacks from time to time, with their love for music and the passion with which they bring it to the stage, they have earned a loyal and steadily growing fanbase over the last 11 years. “With no doubt, the sound of RROYCE is dedicated to the electric 80s and saves the wield influences of the wonder years of Wave-Electro-Synth-Pop. Hereby they combine good tradition with the modern era of Sounds.” This is how RROYCE describes their music on their website. That the three gentlemen from Dortmund have much more to offer and possess a much broader musical range, they will once again demonstrate with their arrangements today. www.rroyce.de / www.facebook.com/RROYCE.official
Music & Performance
Tonight, our evening doesn’t begin at Frau Korte but in the hotel lobby. Although we won’t be staying overnight, we meet up with friends before the concert and set out to find something to eat before the show. Consequently, we are running a bit late today and only arrive at Frau Korte shortly before seven, where a small crowd of visitors is already waiting for admission. Among them are also some familiar faces, making the waiting time feel shorter. However, we don’t have to wait long anyway because shortly after seven, the door opens, and we are allowed to enter. The club fills up quickly, and we keep stumbling upon friends and old acquaintances. Many of the guests were already at Kulttempel a year ago and know what to expect. The rest is curious about the surprises the evening has in store for them.
Shortly before eight, it’s time. The three guest musicians make their way through the audience and take the stage. Andreas Schmitz (drums), Gerald Manns (guitar, double bass), and Michael Kamp (violin) kick off the intro, and Gerald welcomes the guests to the “penultimate part of 10 years of RROYCE”. Exactly one year ago, he had taken on this task at Kulttempel Oberhausen. Today, he skips the vocal introduction and directly introduces the main protagonists. “Let’s now welcome the master of strings, Al. Greet the master of keys, Kay. The master of the voice, Casi.” RROYCE also makes their way through the crowd to their positions on the stage, accompanied by the cheers of the audience, already clapping in rhythm. “Are you all doing well? It looks absolutely charming, what you’re doing there.”
I had already noticed last year how well Gerald’s backing vocals complement the songs, and today he supports singer Casi at the microphone again. The audience sings along with the songs, starting from the opener ‘Who Needs’ to the closing track ‘Paranoiac SL’, providing an excellent background choir. The rhythm section is also energetically supported by clapping and snapping. But first, Casi also greets the present party-goers appropriately and hopes that not too many are behind the pillar. “But at least you can hear us.” The musical experiment from last year finds a worthy continuation today. For many, it is certainly “a little unusual” to hear what will be played today. On the one hand, there are “instruments played by hand”. Especially in our scene, such instruments are rather rarely seen and heard. Besides familiar ones like piano, drums, and various guitars, some rather unusual candidates come into play. These include double bass, triangle, kazoo, melodica, banjo, and accordion, to name just a few. Stylistically, they also take us into unfamiliar territories today, such as Polka, Swing, Jazz, or Rockabilly, all the way to Ska.
After ‘Thank You I’m Scared’ it’s time for ‘Hide Behind’, a tango. “Whenever it gets a little brighter here and turns green and blue and yellow, we owe that to only one person. The one and only for us, as always in the last 28 years, Fritz Pitschikovski. No! Frank Zörner!” And Frank, aka Zörni, is rightly greeted with hearty applause. It seems like he has brought his entire repertoire of lamps, spotlights, and lights to illuminate the musicians properly. And today (also tomorrow), he does it wonderfully. The lighting beautifully captures the moods of the musical arrangements and underscores them in an almost magical way. The fact that the musicians are sometimes illuminated from the front and the well-dosed fog emphasize the patterns and colours, adding the finishing touches to the visual effects. Sound engineer Jonas also does an excellent job. Instruments and vocals are perfectly mixed and harmonize splendidly. The sound in the small club today leaves nothing to be desired.
The setlist leaves nothing to be desired too. It continues with ‘Full Speed Half Sight’ and ‘(It Smells Like) War’. The space for dancing is not quite sufficient, so most people are swaying along. However, dancing was usually not much of an option even last year. The Kulttempel was seated for the acoustic evening, and we were mostly sitting. But “there’s no chance for you to sit down tonight. Maybe the last one can just lean back against the wall, and you all lean against him”. However, we prefer to just stand. After all, it didn’t always keep us in our seats in Oberhausen either. “Should we try it next one? Maybe that would be a song where you might give us a little rhythmic support. But only if you want to.” The rhythmic support for ‘Another’ comes immediately. “Oh man, it looks awesome. One can work with you guys. Very cool.”
Then, suddenly, someone speaks from the background. Kay, “with us tonight on the contrafagotto”, is glad that he has a microphone. He has fought for it for 10 years. “So, for those who haven’t seen me yet, I’m back here, behind the corner.” And then it’s “off together on a chartered plane to Acapulco”, although no one here has paid the “front-of-stage surcharge” and even those “closer to the bar” don’t face a “drink surcharge”. But after all, we’re not traveling in ‘Parallel Worlds’; we’re still here in Erfurt. That’s a good thing because with ‘Pause For Thought’ one of the highlights from last year follows. The rendition with violin, mandolin, cello, and piano sent shivers down the arms of most visitors last year. And today, RROYCE once again transports us with this song “to a land of magic”.
The next song “has to sound like this.” ‘Call Of The Void’ is “actually Jazz”. Following that, “a quick one”. For ‘I Like It When You Lie’, “we’re all going to Santa Fe now”. And Kay says, “yes, now I’ve got the violin”. Even though Kay is playing the guitar now, regardless, “we’re going to Santa Fe and everyone puts on their cowboy hats. It’s going to be a bit Western-like now”. Yeeha! Then, Kay waves again from his corner. “For all those who haven’t seen me yet...” and Gerald starts singing, “Kay is also here”. The audience doesn’t hesitate and joins in the singing. Casi feels a bit teased, after all, he’s also here. ‘Whipping Boy’ he especially likes because, “the guitar can play until tomorrow morning. I can join in whenever I want. Then it continues. I’m the boss here”. Something catches my eye. Did Kay just play the piano with his backside?
At this point last year, everyone except Kay and Casi left the stage. “But since it’s so small here, and we would have to get off the stage only via piggyback or some other way”, everyone stays in their place. Casi and Kay kick off the goosebump-inducing block with ‘Principal Of Grace’. Goosebumps immediately appear and don’t want to disappear with ‘Nimmermehr’, ‘Over And Over’ and ‘Sky Is The Limit’. In between, Casi points out, “what might be possible here, in these holy halls”. On the one hand, there’s the after-show party with DJ Oren Amram from Israel. On the other hand, the musicians will gather here again to talk, take photos, or sign autographs. “As always.” Although there won’t be a photo with Kay, “because he was naughty today”. But first, we stay in goosebump mode, and the audience once again forms the perfect choir. “Yes, if you thought you’d get out of this mood now... not yet.” Said and done. Al switches back to the cello. “He couldn’t find a bigger guitar. So, he’s using this one tonight.” And not for the last time.
“One of the first songs that ever came from RROYCE’s hand was ‘Life Is A Gun’. But we don’t play that shit anymore. But there are still other older songs. Like, for example, what’s coming now, ‘Bohemian Life’.” Then it’s time for “a bit of promoting young talent”. Al’s daughter Anna (“I don’t know if you recognize certain similarities”) elegantly balances onto the stage between Al and Casi. For ‘You Don’t Belong Here’, Casi “actually always had a female voice in mind”. At that time, no one responded to the call. “Madonna was too expensive” and Anna was “still too small”. Today, she is big enough and sings together with Casi, accompanied by her dad on the cello and Kay on the piano. Very beautiful and heart touching. The duet, as in the last year, sparks enthusiasm and earns a good round of applause today as well.
Then it’s our turn again. First, we need to practice counting. We can easily handle ‘One, Two, Three, Four’ and “even with TH’s! Okay, that sounds totally professional, and if the song is crap, then it’s your fault”. However, it’s Casi who starts singing the wrong lyrics. ‘Run Run Run’ is up next. Besides that, everything works, especially the counting. It’s a bit tight for physical activities in front of the stage today, and probably tomorrow as well. Since we’re back in the Jazz/Swing realm with ‘Run Run Run’, we’ll just snap our fingers. And we manage that effortlessly. After all, we all have “the rhythm you have to follow”. Then Casi says, “wait a moment, I need to concentrate”. Because “now the instruments are coming” and he takes out the triangle. “Applause for Casi, he’s holding a triangle in his hand.” For that, he not only receives applause but also a drumroll. With ‘Malacoda’, we are now on the high seas, and Casi plays the triangle “without looking”.
‘Social Media Fake Friend’ is “also cool. If you want, you can rhythmically support us again. But only if you want to.” The audience starts anyway, even if they “don’t have any rhythm yet”. “Erfurt, we are RROYCE, and we’re looking forward to tomorrow with you, 10 years of RROYCE. It was awesome with you. Thank you very much! Do you still have energy? Do you still feel like it?” What a question. “Wow! We’re tearing the house down!” To be precise, Casi just knocks over the chair. Encore calls become loud. But the six can’t leave the stage anyway. Also, people start singing “tear down the house, tear down the house”. Casi says, “as long as you don’t do a conga line, everything’s good”. There’s no conga line, but there’s ‘Where The Morons Walk’ and “a bit of Ska.” After Jazz, Swing and Ska, we’re now trying Rockabilly. And Casi proves that he can do “not just triangle”. He gives a sample on the “second instrument”, the kazoo, and uses ‘Running With The Sheep’ to introduce the band.
Heading into the final sprint with ‘Rebuilt.Reborn’ and for the “very, very last song for tonight”. Fancy a bit of Polka? ‘Paranoiac SL’ forms the crowning conclusion. Then Casi hands over to “Mr. DJ, Oren Amram from Israel” and somehow there’s still a conga line, namely from the stage to the backstage. And who knows what will happen tomorrow. But that’s a story for another day. Here, it’s 20 past ten, and the after-show party continues, ending for many only in the early morning hours. Helge and Jens from WIEGAND are already preparing for their performance tomorrow, mingling with the crowd. And we also continue to celebrate a bit, heading home in just over two hours. Tomorrow, another anniversary awaits us before returning to Erfurt for the final part of 10 years of RROYCE.
Setlist
01. Who Needs
02. Thank You I’m Scared
03. Hide Behind
04. Full Speed Half Sight
05. (It Smells Like) War
06. Another
07. Parallel Worlds
08. Pause For Thought
09. Call Of The Void
10. I Like It When You Lie
11. Whipping Boy
12. Principal Of Grace
13. Nimmermehr
14. Over And Over
15. Sky Is The Limit
16. Bohemian Life
17. You Don’t Belong Here
18. One, Two, Three, Four
19. Run Run Run
20. Malacoda
21. Social Media Fake Friend
---
22. Where The Morons Walk
23. Running With The Sheep
24. Rebuilt.Reborn
25. Paranoiac SL
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
13th January 2024: Rroyce unleashed with special guest Wiegand
After celebrating a birthday this afternoon, we returned to Erfurt around half-past five. We decided to stay overnight and booked a room in a nearby guesthouse. Today, we are early and already arrive at Frau Korte’s place at quarter past six, where we run into lighting man, Frank Zörner. To avoid waiting in the cold for too long, Zörni lets us in, where a handful of visitors is already waiting for the official entrance. We pass the time in the entrance area, getting used to each other. Just before seven, we move our acquaintance session to the front of the stage, and the club quickly fills up. Frau Korte is packed shortly after eight, as the first surprise guest of the evening takes the stage and it’s set to stay that way for the next four hours. But you know, first things first, but not necessarily in that order.
Wiegand
Exactly one year ago, Helge Wiegand and Jens Domgörgen were just having their second performance together. Since then, a lot has happened. In 2023, WIEGAND released their second studio album, ‘Arrived’ (we thoroughly examined it here) and performed at several events, including various festivals and as support. Undoubtedly, one of the highlights was their appearance on the Mainstage at the Amphi Festival (you may read here). www.wiegand-music.com / www.facebook.com/wgndmusic
Music & Performance
Today, we have an experienced host in the house (“he is also known as the Thomas Gottschalk of the Gothic scene”). However, since Jens can’t introduce himself, the welcome is taken over by surprise guest Hagi Grimm (just google, this review is already too long). Hagi had heard the first WIEGAND album several years ago during a car ride. Unfortunately, it hadn’t received much attention at that time. The second album, ‘Arrived,’ released last year, “has really taken off. And you’re going to have a blast with WIEGAND. Celebrate them, get really warmed up so you’re ready for a mega-long set with RROYCE. Have fun, applause for WIEGAND”.
Then, the intro to ‘Filter’ starts right away. Jens gets comfortable behind the keyboard and greets the audience again. “Good evening, Erfurt. We are WIEGAND.” Many of those present know the duo, especially since their performance last year, and are immediately engaged. There is applause and singing along. Unfortunately, there’s hardly any room for dancing; today it’s even tighter than yesterday. Nevertheless, we’re already breaking a sweat, and Helge is already warm “up here on the stage”. For ‘Down the memory lane’ Jens moves to the front for the last chorus, taking the microphone. Meanwhile, Helge switches to the piano. The sound is exceptionally good again today. Sound engineer Jonas seems not entirely satisfied, but musicians and audience are thrilled. As for the lighting, I have nothing to add to what was already said. Also, simply magical today.
Time for the “loudest track” that WIEGAND has. ‘Get Informed’ gets the “holy halls” boiling before something “for the heart” follows. ‘Falling’ is “a somewhat calmer track” and in Helge’s opinion, also far too long. Here, too, Helge switches between the microphone and the piano. “Ladies and gentlemen, on the electric piano, Mr. Helge Wiegand!” A brief burst of cheers, a modest “thank you” from Helge, and then another “lively track”. Jens requests, “please dance”. Due to the tight space, not much dancing can be managed. But ‘Pied Pipers’ is loudly sung along, and there’s some swaying. Helge is now properly warm. “Earlier, during soundcheck, I was freezing my butt off. And now, I’m comfortably warm. How about you?” Similar, at least regarding being comfortably warm. Jens thinks or maybe hopes, he’s losing weight here. But “upstairs, there’s Soljanka [a tangy and spicy soup from Eastern European cuisine]. With that, it´s already taken care”.
We’ll stick with the current album ‘Arrived’ for a bit longer. A small mistake had crept into the inner cover of the CD for the song ‘Connected.’ The T-Rex had lost its tale instead of its tail. The line refers to a missing puzzle piece, which had annoyed Helge quite a bit. Jens pragmatically suggested turning it into a contest. The first person to find the mistake wins a joint meal, and as it should be, the winner is, in the audience today. Helge looks at him and smiles when he hints at the tail of the T-Rex in the corresponding spot. With that, we’re almost at the end, but “we have one or two more. Then it finally starts with RROYCE.”
‘Alive’ is also “from the current album ‘Arrived’, available at the merchandise stand” and Helge fulfils a small wish. He presses the button for the fog fountain. “I really wanted to do that.” Jens notes, “now you’ve stolen the special effect from RROYCE”. But “fog is everywhere” and besides, they have more of it. “Okay, let’s keep singing, all together. One, two, three, four” and everyone sings along, or at least it sounds like that. “Now, here comes the last little song.” Helge explains that ‘Then Came You’ is very poppy. He actually wanted to add a bit of “dirt” to it, but his future wife told him to leave it as it is. He did so, “and if you now say it sounds like ERASURE or something, then so be it”. Jens observes, “now you have another one next to me, that’s much worse.”
Before it turns into a “relationship dispute” Helge decides to continue and the crowd sings again loudly. “Thank you very, very much! You were great. We’re clearing the stage now.” But it’s not that easy. The party people here won’t let the two leave without an encore. “RROYCE, may we? Yes, of course, you may, definitely. Okay, let’s do it.” That was actually a monologue by Jens, but it doesn’t matter. Casi, Al, and Kay don’t seem to mind. “Thank you very, very much. We’ll play one more. We have one more little song.” And what could be a better conclusion than ‘Floating Away’. Everyone sings and dances together once more. Helge and Jens take turns on vocals and give it their all before being bid farewell with cheers and vigorous applause just before nine. “RROYCE, you can start dismounting!”
Setlist
01. Intro/Filter
02. Down the memory lane
03. Get informed
04. Falling
05. Pied pipers
06. Connected
07. Alive
08. Then came you
---
09. Floating Away
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
Rroyce
While yesterday’s set was identical to the performance a year ago at Kulttempel, some changes have been reserved for today. Although ‘Malacoda’ and ‘Life Is A Gun’ (“we’re not playing that shit anymore”, as you remember) are not on the list today, RROYCE is adding some new tracks. While they presented 27 songs a year ago, today they are performing a whopping 30 pieces spanning 10 years of RROYCE. Additionally, we can once again look forward to guest appearances by Thomas “Thuni” Thun and Anna Lelittko today. And there will be a surprise for Casi, Al, and Kay as well. But I’m getting ahead of myself again.
Music & Performance
Quarter past nine, and Jens is back on stage. “Good evening, Erfurt. Don’t worry, I won’t start singing again.” Jens is only taking over the introduction for RROYCE, just like he did last year. Back then, he told a little story, and since not everyone here was present at that time, he tells us again about his first encounter with RROYCE at the Blackfield Festival in 2014. I’ll spare you the details now (this review is too long anyway). Instead, look forward to “10 years (actually 11 years) of RROYCE. Let’s make some noise for RROYCE”.
Barely has Jens left the stage when Kay and Al take over. The two are warmly welcomed, and they kick off with ‘Principal Of Grace’. The audience claps and starts singing along. The special effect mentioned earlier is immediately put into action, and the sparklers set up at the back of the stage (there was no space in the front) come into play as well. “Yes, we want to carry over the fantastic club atmosphere from yesterday a bit into today. I just had the pleasure of seeing how you guys were with WIEGAND”. Casi is therefore in good spirits, and with what is “planned for the next three and a half hours” nothing should stand in the way. ‘Parallel Worlds’ and ‘Who Needs’ set the direction. The audience successfully competes with professional choirs once again, and the hands replace the rhythm section missing today.
Casi expresses his regret once again that some may not see much due to the two thick pillars and hopes that we still “simply have a great party”. No refunds, ‘Full Speed Half Sight’ or perhaps just ‘Hide Behind’. By the way, the latter wasn’t played in Oberhausen last year, but ‘Fat Man Dancing’ was. This time again, Casi dedicates the song to light magician Frank Zörner. “What I forgot yesterday, which really bothered me, we had an awesome sound yesterday. Jonas worked here like a maniac. He was always running around, doing this and that, and from the feedback we got from you, the sound was fantastic yesterday”. That’s why there’s another round of applause for Jonas. “And it’s not easy and not a given. That’s why I hope it’s the same tonight, and I say thank you three times, with flowers on top. Jonas, you’re an awesome guy. We thank you”. Now it’s Zörni’s turn. “And, of course, a jubilee also includes someone who has been with us for a long time. Someone who is creating the wonderful light tonight and who also did the light yesterday evening”. ‘Fat Man Dancing’ is one of his RROYCE-favourites.
Next up is another “thank you” and a “guest singer” if you can call Thuni that. Thuni has been with the band from the beginning, and at this point, the band wants to express their respect for him. Thuni “boasted back then, that he was there for the first 100 concerts... Now we’re at 7,318 and there’s a gap in his vita. But, well. Here, tonight, for you, live and in colour” and the room echoes immediately with chants of “Thuni, Thuni”. “Good evening, Erfurt! Nice to see you all. Not because of me, I know.” Thuni performs, as he has done many times before, ‘Bohemian Life’. He skips the surprise encore from Oberhausen, ‘Life Is A Gun’, today. But he changes the lyrics of “his song” a bit, “you just heard it, RROYCE has been around for 11 years, whether East or West, it’s the best in Erfurt.” This naturally earns him a hearty applause and more “Thuni” chants. “He’s not just a singer, he’s also a lyricist. Thuni, thank you very much! Here’s to the next 10 years. But maybe someday you’ll manage a solo career. Who knows.”
Then it’s our turn again. Since the counting worked so well yesterday, we’re doing it again today, “in English” and “with music, so really loud”. So, we have to shout ‘One, Two, Three, Four’ a bit louder. Casi also has the correct lyrics today, but during ‘(It Smells Like) War’, he somehow starts a bit too early and just repeats the first line. Then comes another song that wasn’t on the list in Oberhausen. But before ‘Walking On Water’, there are two event announcements. Firstly, there’s the after-show party with DJ Oren Amram right after. Secondly, there’s “a festival that still needs to establish itself. Because it will only be the third time it’s happening”. Tickets for the third Black Lower Castle Festival in Kranichfeld on 12th & 13th July, featuring RROYCE and “really cool bands” are available at the box office today. Then Casi reaches for the other microphone. He thinks that’s the signal for Jonas to turn it on. But nobody told him. However, Jonas listens and turns on the microphone in time for the second guest appearance. Once again, Anna Lelittko takes the stage, joining Casi for ‘You Don’t Belong Here’.
Anna wants to say something first. “Some of you may already know me. I’m the daughter of this guy here. [points to Al] It’s not my first time here today. I was here yesterday and a couple of times before that, and I noticed, I’ve never really thanked...” She’s making up for that now, thanking for the opportunity to join in, for wanting us to hear her, and for "getting to know so many great people, whether in front of, on, or behind the stage" and for the wonderful time with everyone. Accordingly, today’s performance will be “an emotional one” and after that, she shares a hug with her dad. “Anna Lelittko! Powered by emotions.”
To “get a bit more awake again” we have ‘Someone Else’s Life’, one of my personal highlights today. And after ‘Too Little’ we are all “nicely sweaty and gleamy”. The idea for the next song came to Casi while watching a documentary about volcanoes. He found the image of a ‘Pyroclastic Flow’ cool and thought about what could be made out of it. He wondered, “is there a love or a person in this life that blows you away like a pyroclastic flow? I believe not. But don’t lose hope”. Then it’s time for RROYCE’s very first song. ‘Over And Over’ comes in a version that is “so new, I don’t even know it myself”. For ‘Thank You I’m Scared’ Al switches guitars. He plays it “with his new recorder”. However, he still needs a moment and has also “grabbed the wrong recorder”. So, the other two start, and Al joins in. And the audience is, of course, still there as the background choir.
“We did all this, what we’re doing here in Erfurt, a year ago in Oberhausen.” Casi seems to have a bit of concern that there might be a similar action as last year when Thuni distributed about 200 notes with the inscription “Määääääääh” in advance, which were held up during ‘Running With The Sheep’ on his signal. We can safely deny the question about receiving notes today. “Well, then we can just do it as usual. That’s good.” But as soon as the song starts, Casi realizes that there are worse things than notes. “I hate you”, he shouts at the small “herd of sheep” making their way from the entrance area to the stage. Pre-planned for a long time, some people, including guest speaker Hagi Grimm, have obtained sheep costumes. Thuni was, of course, in on it. This time, he was the “partner in crime” who got the setlist before the show so that the protagonists of the sheep procession could costume themselves in time. We’re also in the know and prepared. We may not have costumes, but at least we have sheep ears that are quickly distributed and put on.
The sheep also brought flowers and extend white roses towards the stage, which Casi gradually collects. And, of course, they don’t sing “we are running with the sheep” but rather “running with the Määääääääh”. Casi doesn’t know what to say. “The roses smell absolutely wonderful. Did you buy them on Thursday? Yes, we’re here to celebrate a birthday. These things happen on birthdays. Thank you very much for that.” But “birthday” was the keyword, picked up by the audience, leading to a spontaneous birthday serenade that turns into stadium chants. And then, Casi pricks himself with one of the roses and gets a band-aid brought to him. “But don’t fall asleep now, Sleeping Beauty!” Well, you know. Who has the damage, ... “Get these animals out of here”, he demands. They have started singing again in the meantime. ‘Venom’ gets everyone back on track, and after the small herd of sheep has made its way again, the program can continue.
Casi is not entirely back with the program. Mentally, he’s already on ‘Social Media Fake Friend’. However, Kay interjects, “that’s not coming now”. They had swapped ‘Venom’ and ‘Run Run Run’ beforehand, which confuses Casi a bit. “But what comes before it now? Oh, now this too!” Casi is briefly unsure whether he should actually come down to us due to the tight space, but then he descends from the stage. “Well, I hope no one gets hurt. There are no stairs or anything here. Be careful, there are pillars! Don’t run into them.” He doesn’t need to explain what comes next. “Can we manage to take one step back? Everyone? Yes, even the pigs, uh, the sheep.” Although the herd has temporarily left, two little sheep are still here, one of them being me. And then it begins. Despite the limited space, we manage it today, and even Al comes down with his guitar to join in the ‘Run Run Run’.
Then comes ‘Social Media Fake Friend’ for real, and afterward, “it’s about sex”. ‘Something Natural’ wasn’t played in Oberhausen last year, and ‘Pause For Thought’ was not in the set on the second evening. However, for the latter song, Al has to help Casi back on his feet. He had knelt down earlier and asks, “who’s helping me up here again? My back hurts”. ‘I Look Nicer With You’ is the motto for tonight. “Without you, we are nothing, and we thank you for that.” All hands are up, there is applause, and behind the pillars, some people have stood up on the seats placed at the side. “We’re approaching the end because I see we’re playing songs from the current album, which is called ‘Rroarr’. And that, by the way, was just one of them.” So, we stick with ‘Another’ and ‘Answers & Questions’, which was also not in the set last year, a bit longer with the current album. And because it was so nice, ‘Rebuilt.Reborn’ is immediately added. “Well, do your hands hurt already?” Apparently not, as the applause continues. “Mine would.” What a ride.
“So, we’re through, slowly but surely. Oh, I find the script so shitty. The band leaves the stage. People shout - exactly - encore. Firstly, we can’t come down here. Secondly, we don’t have an encore.” So, the gentlemen just stay on stage, and before Casi talks himself “into deep trouble”, they continue with music and ‘Whipping Boy’, still from the current album. Casi waves to the audience behind the pillars, sings a verse just for them, and then “never, never, never trust a Klingon”. Then the shout is “So welcome to my paranoiac street life” and the audience reaches its peak during ‘Paranoiac SL’. 28 songs have been played. Casi wants to know if we still have energy. “Continue” the audience demands, and Kay has to take a leak. “Let it flow, the first 10 seconds are nice and warm. But then it gets shitty”, Casi replies, and Kay retreats behind the keyboard again. “Keep going like this. We need you now.” The venue is still packed. Even the sheep are back, partying midst of the crowd. ‘My Dearest Enemy’ hits hard once again, and then it’s really time to say goodbye.
“It was wonderful with you. And I’m going to have a little beer with you now. We’ll come down in a moment. Then we’ll chat. Please don’t forget, stay here. Enjoy the after-show party with DJ Oren Amram.” Meanwhile, Kay holds one of the roses to his face like a microphone and imitates Casi. And Casi reminds everyone once again about the after-show party and the tickets for the Black Lower Castle Festival in July. “We bid farewell. We are RROYCE, and we’re out!” However, one very last song is left, ‘I Like It When You Lie’, before RROYCE bids farewell for today shortly before midnight: “Many heartfelt thanks! Nice that you’re here. Nice that you’re staying with us a bit longer. Have fun. DJ Amram! Thanks to WIEGAND! You are the best... We are RROYCE, we love you, ciao.” Today, too, it goes straight to the after-show party.
The celebration continues well past two in the morning. The last guests only leave when, at the request of the organizers and crew, Casi slowly brings the party to a close. The next reunion with RROYCE will be on 2nd March at the E-tropolis Festival in Oberhausen. WIEGAND will be back on stage on 27th January, supporting CHROM at MuK, Gießen.
Setlist
01. Principal Of Grace
02. Parallel Worlds
03. Who Needs
04. Full Speed Half Sight
05. Hide Behind
06. Fat Man Dancing
07. Bohemian Life
08. One, Two, Three, Four
09. (It Smells Like) War
10. Walking On Water
11. You Don´t Belong Here
12. Someone Elses Life
13. Too Little
14. Pyroclastic Flow
15. Over And Over
16. Thank You I’m Scared
17. Running With The Sheep
18. Venom
19. Run Run Run
20. Social Media Fake Friend
21. Something Natural
22. Pause For Thought
23. I look Nicer With You
24. Another
25. Answers & Questions
26. Rebuilt.Reborn
---
27. Whipping Boy
28. Paranoiac SL
29. My Dearest Enemy
30. I Like It When You Lie
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
All Pictures by Helge Roewer (HR-Pictures)
