22nd January 2024
Sierra
After concluding a successful tour alongside CARPENTER BRUT, acclaimed French Synthwave artist, producer, and singer SIERRA released her debut album ‘A Story Of Anger’ on September 15, 2023, under Virgin Records France. It comprises eleven emotive tracks that delve into her distinctive sonic realm. The album draws inspiration from Synthwave, EBM, and Darkwave, delivering moody ebbs and flows that traverse the spectrum from violence and melancholy to sweetness and brutality.
Collaborations with CARPENTER BRUT, CORVAD, and the L.A.-based Noise Rock / Industrial act HEALTH enrich the tapestry of ‘A Story Of Anger.’ This musical endeavour is accompanied by the European tour I had a chance to attend in Berlin. Beyond the realms of touring and her album release, SIERRA also gained recognition in the fashion world, with her track ‘Unbroken’ being featured in Yves Saint Laurent Beauty’s new global campaign ‘Bold.’ https://www.facebook.com/sierra.synthmusic
Music & Performance
Berlin show was scheduled to take place in a rather small, yet fitting club Badehaus located in Raw-Gelände area. On Sunday night it was packed to its capacity. To say that a tornado tore through the club would be an understatement. This concert is bound to linger in the audience’s memory for a long time. The artist poured her heart and soul into the performance, creating a sea of incredibly expressive, infectious energy and dynamics that held the crowd in a complete concert euphoria. The powerful, vibrating beats, danceable melodies, and fantastic sound machinery made the ground literally quake beneath our feet.
Adding to the experience was the artist’s captivating energy, as she seemed to ride the wave of her music, wholly immersed in the show. At times, she relentlessly hit us with her lightning-fast pace, while at other moments, she mesmerized us with her enchanting energy. It was an absolutely fantastic concert, an unforgettable experience that left an indelible mark.
Setlist
01. Intro
02. Hide
03. In My Veins
04. Wait and See
05. See Me Now
06. Gone
07. By fire
08. Burn
09. Power
10. So Blind
11. Stronger
12. Trust
13. Arrival
14. A Cold Night
15. Unbroken
16. Last Breath
17. Your shadow
18. Unpredictable
19. Trapped
---
20. Never right
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 9 / 10
All Pictures by Karo Kratochwil
