25th April 2025
Peter Heppner - “Am Leben / Alive Pre-Listening-Tour 2025” - Support: Wiegand
As dusk settled over Hanover, the MusikZentrum became a sanctuary for fans eager to experience the hauntingly beautiful voice of PETER HEPPNER. The anticipation was palpable, not just for the nostalgia of his classic hits but also for the unveiling of new material from his forthcoming album, ‘Am Leben.’ The evening promised a journey through emotions, memories, and the ethereal landscapes that Heppner so masterfully crafts.
Wiegand
WIEGAND is a Synth Pop / Darkwave duo from Pulheim near Cologne, consisting of vocalist and composer Helge Wiegand and keyboardist / DJ Jens Domgörgen. Their music fuses melancholic undertones with pulsating electronic beats and ear-catching melodies. Since the release of their debut album ‘Released’ in 2018 - featuring the single ‘Floating Away’ - WIEGAND has earned recognition in the German and international dark electro scenes. In spring 2023, they returned with the long-awaited second album ‘Arrived’, led by the club-ready single ‘Pied Pipers’. The album topped the German Electronic Web Charts (GEWC) for three consecutive weeks, and featured remixes by acclaimed acts such as Rob Dust, MENTAL DISCIPLINE, and BRIGADE ENZEPHALON. https://www.wiegand-music.com / https://wiegandmusic.bandcamp.com
Music & Performance
The evening began with a magnetic performance by WIEGAND, who took to the stage with quiet intensity and unmistakable presence. Their set unfolded like a narrative - a blend of pulsing electronics, poetic melancholy, and emotional catharsis. They opened with ‘Alive’, an atmospheric instrumental that shimmered like the first breath of a story, setting a mood of introspective anticipation. It seamlessly transitioned into ‘Connected’, a reflection on the illusions of closeness in a digital world. Its tight beats and singable chorus quickly brought the audience into rhythm. ‘Pied Pipers’, with its darker energy and biting commentary on modern influence culture, stood out as both musically gripping and thematically rich. Many in the audience began to sway and dance, carried by its hypnotic groove.
Then came ‘Wenn der Schmerz vergeht’ - a stirring, heartfelt ballad that spoke of wounds, memory, and healing. It was followed by ‘Down the Memory Lane’, drenched in nostalgia, with melodies that conjured the quiet ache of time passed and moments lost. ‘Empty’ brought a stark shift - echoing inner disconnection with a colder, spacious soundscape that captivated rather than unsettled. The energy rose again with ‘Superheld’, a song that reclaims personal strength through vulnerability - heroic in theme and soaring in arrangement. Their closing number, ‘Floating Away’, washed over the room with waves of warmth and longing. Its anthemic chorus and crystalline production left the audience elated - singing along, clapping, some even visibly emotional. It was a perfect conclusion to a performance that was both musically polished and deeply felt.
Setlist
01. Alive (Intro)
02. Connected
03. Pied Pipers
04. Wenn der Schmerz vergeht
05. Down the Memory Lane
06. Empty
07. Superheld
08. Floating Away
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 8
Light: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10
Peter Heppner
PETER HEPPNER is a German singer, songwriter, and music producer, born on September 7, 1967, in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg. He gained prominence as the lead vocalist of the synthpop duo WOLFSHEIM, which he co-founded in 1987. The band achieved commercial success with hits like ‘The Sparrows and the Nightingales’ (1991) and ‘Die Flut’ (1998), the latter being a collaboration with JOACHIM WITT that sold over 900,000 copies and was certified platinum. After WOLFSHEIM went on hiatus in 2004, Heppner embarked on a solo career, releasing albums such as ‘Solo’ (2008), ‘My Heart of Stone’ (2012), and ‘Confessions & Doubts’ (2018). He has also collaborated with various artists, including SCHILLER, PAUL VAN DYK, and GOETHES ERBEN.
In 2025, PETER HEPPNER is set to release his highly anticipated album titled ‘Am Leben’. While the exact release date has not been publicly announced, the album promises to showcase Heppner’s signature blend of emotive lyrics and atmospheric melodies. Fans can expect a collection of new songs that reflect his evolving artistry and continue his legacy in the electronic and synthpop genres. To give fans a preview of his upcoming album, PETER HEPPNER embarked on the “Am Leben / Alive Pre-Listening Tour” in April 2025. This tour marked a unique opportunity for audiences to experience unreleased tracks performed live, offering a glimpse into the new material before its official release. The tour included performances in various German cities, such as Stuttgart, Nürnberg, Frankfurt, Schwerin, Magdeburg, Jena, Bochum, Köln, Hanover, and Leipzig. https://www.peter-heppner.com/
Music & Performance
Some concerts are just dates in a calendar. Others become stories you carry with you. Traveling from Hamburg to Hanover on a grey April day, I knew I was heading toward something special - but I didn’t expect just how emotionally resonant and utterly unforgettable the evening with PETER HEPPNER would be. The MusikZentrum was already buzzing as the lights dimmed and the first sounds of ‘Leben... I Feel You’ filled the venue. The crowd - a mixture of long-time fans and curious newcomers - fell into reverent silence. Heppner appeared, composed and still, as if he had stepped straight out of one of his own melancholic soundscapes. His voice, that unmistakable blend of fragility and power, wrapped around us like a velvet veil. The atmosphere turned electric - but introspective - as if everyone was listening not just with their ears, but with something much deeper.
Though titles were rarely announced, it was clear when a new song began - their textures felt different: raw, intimate, searching. One began with pulsating synths and built slowly, almost like a heartbeat gaining strength, with lyrics that hinted at survival, resilience, and transformation. Another was quieter, drenched in gentle electronics, and carried a heartbreaking line about letting go of someone you once couldn’t imagine life without. These new songs were met with rapt attention - you could hear breaths held between verses. There was no restlessness, no chatter - only quiet immersion, broken only by long, thunderous applause at each ending. It felt like witnessing something unfinished, delicate, and beautiful in its becoming.
Heppner knew exactly how to balance the unknown with the beloved. As soon as the intro to ‘Kein Zurück’ rang out, the crowd erupted - a wave of recognition and emotion swept over the room. Voices joined in, some shouting every word, others mouthing them through tears. ‘The Sparrows and the Nightingales’ turned the venue into a choir - that haunting melody still as piercing today as when it was first released. ‘Die Flut’ came like a tidal wave, slow and commanding, reminding us of Heppner’s powerful collaborations and emotional range. ‘Herz (Metropolis)’ was cinematic and dramatic, pushing the performance into theatrical territory, while ‘Unloveable’ cut deep with its unapologetic vulnerability. Each song felt like a thread woven through time - connecting albums, memories, people. Heppner didn’t just perform; he curated a narrative. A journey.
There were no flashy lights, no overproduction. Just music, atmosphere, and emotional truth. Heppner spoke humbly between songs, expressing genuine gratitude for the audience’s presence and attention. He seemed moved - as though this night meant something personal to him, too. The final song - a slower, contemplative piece from the upcoming album - landed softly, like snow at the end of a storm. No encore was needed. We were full. The applause that followed wasn’t wild but deep - like a thank-you from the heart. As we filtered out into the cool night, there was a quietness in the crowd - the kind that only follows something real. I left Hannover changed. Not just by the music, but by the shared humanity in that room. This wasn’t just a concert. It was communion.
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 8
Sound: 10
Total: 9.5 / 10
All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska