17th April 2025
Thrown - “Excessive Guilt Tour 2025” - Support: Crystal Lake, UnityTx, Graphic Nature
With their mix of Hardcore and Metalcore, thrown had already won the hearts of fans before the release of their debut album. In the summer of 2024, the wait came to an end - with ‘Excessive Guilt’, the Swedes unleashed their debut work. The band around frontman Marcus Lundqvist embarked upon their first headlining tour to celebrate this milestone properly. To celebrate the occasion properly, they brought three excellent support bands with them, which led to a sold-out Essigfabrik.
Graphic Nature
Formed in 2018 in Kent, England, GRAPHIC NATURE emerged as a fresh voice in the metalcore scene. Drawing inspiration from titans like KORN and DEFTONES, the band quickly established their unique identity. Their debut album, ‘A Mind Waiting to die ‘(2023), marked the arrival of a promising new force, packed with aggressive riffs and introspective lyricism. Their sophomore effort, ‘Who Are You When No One Is Watching? (2024), showcased a matured sound with cinematic layers and haunting melodies, addressing the topic of neurodivergence in the lyrics. Check out https://gn404.com for more info.
Music & Performance
As most of the fans spent already 30 minutes outside in the cold queuing for entry (as the doors opening time shifted), the Essigfabrik hall was quite packed, when GRAPHIC NATURE kicked off their set at 7:30pm. The line-up for the night featured vocalist Harvey Freeman, whose commanding stage presence and guttural screams captivated the crowd; guitarists Pete Woolven and Matas Michaliovskis, whose riffs alternated between crushing heaviness and melodic finesse; bassist Charlie Smith anchoring the performance with thunderous low-end grooves; and drummer Jack Bowdery, driving the band’s energy with precision and ferocity. As the lights dimmed and the opening chords of ‘Killing floor’ roared through the venue, the crowd erupted. The band transitioned seamlessly through a setlist that spanned their discography, including fan favourites like ‘Fractured’, ‘White Noise’, and the close-out ‘Bad Blood’. All in all; it was a noteworthy performance, teeing up the rest up the evening.
UnityTx
Up next were UNITYTX from Dallas, Texas. The band was formed in 2014, and in 2018 the band released their first EP ‘Madboy’. Their debut album ‘Ferality’ entered this world in 2023, and according to vocalist Jay Webster, is a case study in inner turmoil, awash in what Webster, one of the most versatile new vocalists in heavy music, describes as a “Jekyll and Hyde split personality. Check out www.unitytxroc.com.
Music & Performance
Opening with the poignant track ‘World of Malice’, UNITYTX immediately drew the crowd’s full attention into their world by exuding in incredibly amount of confidence. Jay introduced the band with “This is UNITYTX from Dallas, Texas, Motherfuckers. If you don’t know what the fuck is going on, open your fucking ears and your fucking eyes”. And boy did they hit with the force of a steam engine. Similar genre-bending like a turbocharged version of the early BODY COUNT, UNITYTX managed to pair up the ferocity of Jay’s Rap vocals with the brutality of Metalcore. This got the Cologne crowd moving really fast. The relentless sonic assault reminded me strongly of GIDEON. Especially the iconic closing track ‘ROC SHIT’ left a lasting impression on the crowd, as it got the pit cooking. With this fuelled performance of raw energy, UNITYTX made a lot of new fans.
Crystal Lake
Formed in 2002 in Tokyo, Japan, CRYSTAL LAKE quickly gained recognition in the Metalcore scene with their debut album, ‘Dimension’ (2006), which was promoted by subsequent tours with HATEBREED, and PARKWAY DRIVE. Their last album release is from 2018, and it is called ‘Helix’, but it is rumoured, that - with the recent change to singer John Robert Centorrino - there is some new music in the works, besides the single ‘Chase the Skey - Redline Title Song’ from 2024. https://crystallake.jp
Music & Performance
The contrast could not be greater. Where the preceding band was using brutal beatdowns and piercing rap vocals, CRYSTAL LAKE were swinging a razor-sharp Katana in the form of filigree guitar riffs, thundering drums, and John’s guttural growls, achieving their coveted version of Deathcore. The opener ‘Blüdgod’ ticked off the expertly warmed-up audience. The first crowd surfers started to appear, coupled with abnormal circle pit action. Especially the two guitarists, Yudai “YD” Miyamoto and Hisatsugu “TJ” Tajl, as well as bassist Mitsuru, contributed massively to the action on stage, seemingly never standing still and swinging their long dark hair in unison. And the crowd loved them for it and reflected the energy, making this one of the most fun concerts I’ve ever attended.
Thrown
So, finally it was time for Sweden’s best Metalcore newcomers THROWN. Although “newcomers” doesn’t quite cut it anymore, as the four-piece from Sweden have carved up a loyal following with their uniquely aggressive vocals blended with immensely heavy and distorted guitars, fuelling their Meteoric rise. In August 2024, they have released their long-awaited first studio album ‘Excessive Guilt’, after releasing a bunch of singles and one EP ‘Extended Pain’ in 2022. Check out www.extendedpain.com.
Music & Performance
A thick Hip Hop intro (‘On my Hip’ from GRXGVR) started, the four members of THROWN walked on stage, while the Hip Hop beat was brutally interrupted by the shrill guitar intro of ‘backfire’, and when the first guitar walls set in, all hell broke loose in the mosh pit. THROWN’s infamously piercing guitar riffs, paired up with Marcus Lundqvist’s guttural screaming provided the right mixture to make the Essigfabrik explode by making the audience mobilize all the energy left in the tank. I witnessed THROWN’s live performances multiple times before, but I am always captivated by the sheer energy unleashed by the band’s expertly curated punches into the sonic gut of the audience. This is the type of psychoactive ingredient which reliably turns pure spectators into a maelstrom of bodies and limbs, with both the crowd and the band visibly feeding on the energy.
Witnessing THROWN’s playing style was nothing short of mesmerizing. The band members displayed exceptional technical prowess, effortlessly transitioning between intricate guitar riffs, atmospheric synth textures, and scorching breakdowns. Their stage presence was equally impressive, as they commanded the stage with an infectious energy that spread throughout the crowd. And shouter Marcus Lundqvist visibly loved his job and delivered his vocals with such wrenching energy and gut-punching passion, it was a marvel to look at. The only downside was that the setlist was over after 40 minutes, with the last notes of ‘grayout’ the lights coming on signalling there is no encore to be had. For fans of heavy music with insane infectiousness and intensity, THROWN is a band not to be missed live.
Setlist
01. backfire
02. nights
03. look at me
04. parasite
05. bloodsucker
06. vent
07. dislike
08. new low
09. guilt
10. bitter friend
11. dwell
12. on the verge
13. so done
14. grayout
Pictures by Christian Beyermann