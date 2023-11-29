9th November 2023
Fit For A King - “The Hell We Create” European Tour - Special Guests: Emmure, Thrown, The Gloom In The Corner
The American Metalcore band FIT FOR A KING (or FFAK) came to town, and with them they brought a massive array of three special guests, a call, which lots of music enthusiasts heeded to come to the sold-out Essigfabrik for a good and sweaty time.
The Gloom In The Corner
First on the roster were THE GLOOM IN THE CORNER. The Melbourne-based band, known for their uncanny ability to blend elements of Metalcore, Post-Hardcore, and Nu-Metal, had the task to warm-up the crowd for everything that was about to come later that evening. https://www.facebook.com/gitcband
Music & Performance
Pretty early at 6:30pm, the four members of THE GLOOM IN THE CORNER kicked off their set with a melodious intro, which later exploded into their first song ‘From Heaven to Hell’. Their music, a hauntingly beautiful symphony of chaos and harmony, served as a poignant reminder of the band’s mastery over their chosen genres. Their songs, from the emotionally charged ‘Fear Me’ to the melodic yet hard-hitting ‘Warfare’, are a testament to their musical versatility and lyrical prowess. The guttural screams of the lead vocalist intertwined seamlessly with the pounding drums and aggressive guitar riffs, culminating in a sonic experience that is as captivating as it is visceral. THE GLOOM IN THE CORNER’s performance was a powerful display of their musical talent and their ability to connect with their audience on a deeply emotional level. Their raw energy, coupled with their compelling lyrics and intricate compositions, made for a night of unforgettable music that will undoubtedly leave fans eagerly checking out their releases.
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 7
Sound: 6
Light: 5
Total: 6.5 / 10
Thrown
Next up were THROWN. The four-piece from Sweden have carved up a loyal following with their uniquely aggressive vocals blended with immensely heavy and distorted guitars. So far they have released a bunch of singles and one EP ‘Extended Pain’ in 2022. https://www.facebook.com/thrownband
Music & Performance
Around 7:15pm, a thick Hip Hop intro started, the four members of THROWN walked on stage, while the Hip Hop beat was morphing into some shrill white noise, and when the first guitar walls set in, it became clear that this a brutally engineered assault on the ear canals was about to begin. Indeed, I have never heard a more distorted, “rough” guitar sound than from THROWN, so kudos to the band and the sound engineers for making that happen. THROWN’s playing style was nothing short of mesmerizing. The band members displayed exceptional technical prowess, effortlessly transitioning between intricate guitar solos, atmospheric synth textures, and driving rhythms. Their stage presence was equally impressive, as they commanded the stage with an infectious energy that spread throughout the crowd. And shouter Marcus Lundqvist visibly loved his job and delivered his vocals with a wrenching energy and gut-punching passion, it was a pleasure to watch.
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 7
Sound: 8
Light: 6
Total: 7 / 10
Emmure
Spot no. three of this evening went to the American Metalcore band EMMURE. Originally from New Fairfield, Connecticut, the New York quartet has formed in 2003, and is currently on the eighth release (‘Hindsight’ from 2020). Their music is also described as deathcore with a penchant for spoken word and rapping sequences, paired with dissonant chords. www.emmurecult.com
Music & Performance
Things took a much darker turn around 8pm with the advent of EMMURE. They started their set in complete darkness, with initially only a guitar riff on repeat, so when vocalist Frankie Palmieri appeared and screamed the words ‘Get the fuck up!’, all hell broke loose inside the mosh pit. The next 45 minutes was dominated by the band’s characteristic mixture of guitar riffing, paired with relentless double bass drums and breakdowns. All this combined with a blistering light show, EMMURE definitely gave their fans (lots of them wearing the band’s merchandise) a deafening treatment, so after the set it became pretty obvious why they say “EMMURE, it’s a cult.”
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Sound: 7
Light: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10
Fit For A King
The band from Tyler, Texas has earned a cult status among their fans by relentless touring with peer bands such as CHELSEA GRIN, AUGUST BURNS READ, or ICE NINE KILLS. But now the time has come for their first European headline tour. And lots of people flocked to the Essigfabrik for the opportunity to celebrate this occasion with their favourite band on a Saturday night. https://www.fitforakingband.com
Music & Performance
Shortly after 9pm, the centre stage was bathed in blue light. The band members took their positions for the intro of the song ‘The Hell We Create’, and when the charismatic singer Ryan Kirby stormed onto the stage, the audience went into a state of frenzy. Streams of crowd suffers started to appear, and everyone from the front to the back celebrated every song. During their live performance, FIT FOR A KING’s stage presence was nothing short of captivating. The band members exuded an incredible amount of energy, engaging the crowd from the very first note. The frontman, Ryan Kirby, delivered his lyrics with raw emotion, pouring his heart out on stage. The guitarists, Bobby Lynge and Daniel Gailey, effortlessly shredded through intricate riffs, while bassist Ryan “Tuck” O’Leary - who showcased breath-taking skills at juggling his instrument - and drummer Jared Easterling provided a rock-solid foundation with their tight rhythm section.
One of the highlights of the concert was the band’s ability to create an intense and immersive atmosphere. The crowd was constantly in motion, moshing and crowd-surfing to the relentless onslaught of heavy breakdowns. Yet, amidst the chaos, there were moments of respite, as FIT FOR A KING flawlessly transitioned into melodic sections, allowing the audience to catch their breath before diving back into the madness. FIT FOR A KING’s dedication to their craft and their passion for connecting with their fans was evident throughout the entire concert. They interacted with the crowd, expressing their gratitude and sharing personal stories behind their songs. This genuine connection created a sense of unity and camaraderie among the audience, making the concert feel like a shared experience rather than a mere performance.
Setlist
01. Black Shuck
02. The Hell We Create
03. Breaking the Mirror
04. Falling Through The Sky
05. Times Like This
06. Locked (in My Head)
07. Reaper
08. Reaching Out
09. End (The Other Side)
10. Eyes Roll Back
11. Vendetta
12. When Everything Means Nothing
---
13. God of Fire
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
Comments powered by CComment