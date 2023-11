Live Review: Grausame Töchter - Hanover 2023

Subkultur, Hanover, Germany18th November 2023Gigs by Grausame Töchter (Engl: “vicious daughters”) are always remarkable, special events. I have seen the band several times before and still was curious, what to expect this time. Opener of the evening was VAMPIROS LESBOS, featuring Ostara M. (some people may know as fetish model) and Berlin based artist Elisabeth Brenner.The brand-new project performed a set of vibrant electro beats with German lyrics. Sound and look and feel are connatural to GRAUSAME TÖCHTER. Thus, this was a perfect intro. The name of the band is obviously inspired by the Jes Franko movie ‘Vampyros Lesbos’ - an erotic horror film from 1971. The movie is known among genre fans for its psychedelic score being the first to have a lesbian theme as a prominent feature. Appropriate choice I’d say. https://www.instagram.com/vampyros_l/ Setlist01. Vampir02. Gift03. Hast du schon malAfter a short break GRAUSAME TÖCHTER entered the stage. The current line-up consists of Aranea Peel (vocals), Thenia AF and Nataly Nichil (backing vocals and performance) plus Victoria Rose on guitars. Additional performance artists are Elsi Spring and Ostara and Elisabeth as well. https://www.instagram.com/grausame.toechter https://www.youtube.com/ @AraneaPeelMusic & PerformanceThe gig was a furious ride through the band’s history. Dystopian tales about human abysses with lyrics which can be best described as poetic, satirical, ironical, and critical of society. The music is a crossover mix of EBM, Synth Pop, Electropunk, Dark wave and Film Music. The whole show is a creative mixture of performance art, music theatre and the celebration of BDSM and fetish lifestyle. This time featuring toy dolls, a dental surgery, blood, guns, whips and a bottle of booze. Nothing for the faint-hearted.The set list also contained tracks from the new album ‘BDSM for satisfaction’ which will be released on November 24th. Apart from the band’s already known topics they have added a further facet, taking up current geopolitical events. As expected without a moralising undertone or boldly slogans. Well played. The band will continue their tour in 2024 - check out their Instagram or Facebook account for further details.Setlist01. Glaube, Liebe, Hoffnung02. Annika nimmt Drogen03. Schmerz04. Wie eine Spinne05. Tor zur Hölle06. Fickmaschine07. Fickstück08. Annika wird Filmstar09. Meine Droge heißt Sex10. Folterkeller11. Alles kaputt12. Arroganz muss man sich leisten können13. Fette Katzen14. Goldener Reiter15. Annika ist tot16. Norden Süden Osten Westen17. Himmel und Hölle18. Ich darf das---19. Wodka-Polka20. Himmel und HölleAll Pictures by Christian W.