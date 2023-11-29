18th November 2023
Grausame Töchter & Vampiros Lesbos
Gigs by Grausame Töchter (Engl: “vicious daughters”) are always remarkable, special events. I have seen the band several times before and still was curious, what to expect this time. Opener of the evening was VAMPIROS LESBOS, featuring Ostara M. (some people may know as fetish model) and Berlin based artist Elisabeth Brenner.
Vampiros Lesbos
The brand-new project performed a set of vibrant electro beats with German lyrics. Sound and look and feel are connatural to GRAUSAME TÖCHTER. Thus, this was a perfect intro. The name of the band is obviously inspired by the Jes Franko movie ‘Vampyros Lesbos’ - an erotic horror film from 1971. The movie is known among genre fans for its psychedelic score being the first to have a lesbian theme as a prominent feature. Appropriate choice I’d say. https://www.instagram.com/vampyros_l/
Setlist
01. Vampir
02. Gift
03. Hast du schon mal
Grausame Töchter
After a short break GRAUSAME TÖCHTER entered the stage. The current line-up consists of Aranea Peel (vocals), Thenia AF and Nataly Nichil (backing vocals and performance) plus Victoria Rose on guitars. Additional performance artists are Elsi Spring and Ostara and Elisabeth as well. https://www.instagram.com/grausame.toechter / https://www.youtube.com/@AraneaPeel
Music & Performance
The gig was a furious ride through the band’s history. Dystopian tales about human abysses with lyrics which can be best described as poetic, satirical, ironical, and critical of society. The music is a crossover mix of EBM, Synth Pop, Electropunk, Dark wave and Film Music. The whole show is a creative mixture of performance art, music theatre and the celebration of BDSM and fetish lifestyle. This time featuring toy dolls, a dental surgery, blood, guns, whips and a bottle of booze. Nothing for the faint-hearted.
The set list also contained tracks from the new album ‘BDSM for satisfaction’ which will be released on November 24th. Apart from the band’s already known topics they have added a further facet, taking up current geopolitical events. As expected without a moralising undertone or boldly slogans. Well played. The band will continue their tour in 2024 - check out their Instagram or Facebook account for further details.
Setlist
01. Glaube, Liebe, Hoffnung
02. Annika nimmt Drogen
03. Schmerz
04. Wie eine Spinne
05. Tor zur Hölle
06. Fickmaschine
07. Fickstück
08. Annika wird Filmstar
09. Meine Droge heißt Sex
10. Folterkeller
11. Alles kaputt
12. Arroganz muss man sich leisten können
13. Fette Katzen
14. Goldener Reiter
15. Annika ist tot
16. Norden Süden Osten Westen
17. Himmel und Hölle
18. Ich darf das
19. Wodka-Polka
20. Himmel und Hölle
All Pictures by Christian W.
