17th November 2023
Helmet - “Look Left” European Tour
HELMET, the iconic Alternative Metal band, took the stage of the cosy Gebäude 9 by storm last Friday night, delivering an electrifying performance that left fans begging for more. The venue was packed with a diverse crowd, eagerly anticipating a night of intense energy and raw musical talent, and HELMET did not disappoint. www.HelmetMusic.com
Music & Performance
HELMET did not bring a support act, so after 8pm the anticipation levels began to rise the more obscure the music delivered over the speakers became. Just a quarter to 9pm, the band members walked on stage, grabbed their instruments and delivered the opening song ‘Role Model’ from their epic major debut album ‘Meantime’, which sent the audience into frenzy. And they kept the pedal to the metal for the next ten songs. Only after the song ‘Milquetoast’, 63-year-old band mastermind Page Hamilton practiced his surprisingly good German language skills, announcing that he felt good being back to Cologne and that his favourite German band was from Cologne. As he enjoyed looking into the puzzled faces, he jokingly referenced that their songs were ‘Verdamp lang her’, solving the riddle for the audience, who realized he was referring to the band BAP (with ‘Vedammt lang her’), triggering thunderous applause.
Then people had to brace for the second wave of songs, which HELMET delivered with their sheer boundless energy and artistic intensity. Joined by the rest of the band, including guitarist Dan Beeman, bassist Dave Case, and drummer Kyle Stevenson, HELMET flawlessly executed each song with precision and passion. One of the highlights of the evening was the band’s tight-knit synergy on stage. Each member played an integral role, contributing to the overall sonic assault that Helmet is renowned for. Beeman’s guitar harmonies intertwined seamlessly with Hamilton’s, while Case’s pulsating bass lines added a thick layer of depth to the music. Stevenson’s drumming was a force to be reckoned with, providing the backbone for the band’s relentless intensity. Regarding the sound production, it seemed that all dials were set to 10, as the music was incredibly loud, and the venue’s acoustics enhanced the raw, gritty nature of HELMET’s music, making the experience even more immersive.
After a good 60 minutes of playtime, things came to a sharp halt after a thundering rendition of Wilma’s rainbow, when Page created an intricate set of feedback sounds with his guitar, which he put on infinite loop, and left the stage. Steady screaming and clapping brought the back for a couple of encores. As the concert reached its climax, HELMET granted the wish of the audience with an explosive rendition of ‘Just Another Victim’, leaving the crowd in a state of euphoria, closing out the evening with their all-time hit ‘In the meantime’. The thunderous applause and chants for another encore were a testament to the band's undeniable impact and the lasting impression they left on their audience.
Setlist
01. Role Model
02. Ironhead
03. Renovation
04. Holiday
05. Rollo
06. Your Head
07. Street Crab
08. Give It
09. NYC Tough Guy
10. Milquetoast
11. Big Shot
12. Blacktop
13. Exactly What You Wanted
14. Drunk in the Afternoon
15. Gun Fluf
16. Beautiful Love
17. Dislocated
18. Bad Mood
19. Wilma’s Rainbow
---
20. I Know
21. Unsung
22. Sam Hell
23. Tic
24. Just Another Victim (Helmet & House of Pain cover)
25. In the Meantime
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light: 7
Total: 8 / 10
