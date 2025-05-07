2nd May 2025
Pixies - “The Night The Zombies Came Tour 2025” - Support: The Pale White
On Friday, 2 May 2025, the PIXIES performed at the Palladium Cologne as part of their European “The Night The Zombies Came” tour. This concert was one of three dates in Germany for the band, who thrilled fans with their energetic performance and carefully compiled setlist. Opening act THE WHITE PALE from Newcastle in the UK fired up the audience.
The Pale White
The British trio THE PALE WHITE opened the evening on time as support. Right from the start, the band wowed the audience with their sound, which was reminiscent of the Indie Rock of the 80s and 90s. You could feel the influences of THE PALE WHITE’s idols here. Bassist Tom Booth greeted the audience in broken German. Unfortunately, THE PALE WHITE’s performance was already over after 30 minutes and only seven songs. https://www.thepalewhite.com / https://www.facebook.com/thepalewhite
Setlist
01. Lost in the Moment
02. I’m Sorry (This Time)
03. Woolly Thunder
04. Real Again
05. Trapped in the Vacuum
06. Nostradamus
07. Final Exit
Pixies
After the changeover, the stage darkened again and the intro music played punctually at 8am. But when the PIXIES took to the stage and began with their latest single ‘Human Crime’, the cheers from the fans grew louder. A fairly new face was discovered on the bass guitar, Emma Richardson joined the PIXIES at the beginning of 2024. Singer Black Francis stood in the centre of the microphone stand and the entire band was illuminated with bright spotlights. The PIXIES played over 30 songs in almost two hours. They played quiet songs as well as fast, punky songs. You could hear new songs from their latest album, but also classics like ‘Monkey Gone to Heaven’.
All in all, the fans seemed to be very happy, because after the concert you could only see happy people of all ages. https://www.pixiesmusic.com / https://www.facebook.com/Pixies
Setlist
01. Young and Joyful Bandit ( Intro song )
02. Ernest Evans
03. You’re So Impatient
04. Oyster Beds
05. Planet of Sound
06. Gouge Away
07. Hey
08. Mr. Grieves
09. Subbacultcha
10. Distance Equals Rate Times Time
11. Isla de Encanta
12. Caribou
13. The Happening
14. Mercy Me
15. The Vegas Suite
16. Motoroller
17. Primrose
18. Kings of the Prairie
19. In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song) (Peter Ivers & David Lynch cover)
20. Death Horizon
21. Here Comes Your Man
22. Where Is My Mind?
23. Blown Away
24. Cactus
25. Bone Machine
26. Wave of Mutilation
27. Monkey Gone to Heaven
28. Debaser
29. Head On (The Jesus and Mary Chain cover)
30. Tame
31. Ana
32. Vamos
33. Into the White
All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg