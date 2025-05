Live Review: Pixies - Cologne 2025

Palladium, Cologne, Germany2nd May 2025On Friday, 2 May 2025, the PIXIES performed at the Palladium Cologne as part of their European “The Night The Zombies Came” tour. This concert was one of three dates in Germany for the band, who thrilled fans with their energetic performance and carefully compiled setlist. Opening act THE WHITE PALE from Newcastle in the UK fired up the audience.The British trio THE PALE WHITE opened the evening on time as support. Right from the start, the band wowed the audience with their sound, which was reminiscent of the Indie Rock of the 80s and 90s. You could feel the influences of THE PALE WHITE’s idols here. Bassist Tom Booth greeted the audience in broken German. Unfortunately, THE PALE WHITE’s performance was already over after 30 minutes and only seven songs. https://www.thepalewhite.com Setlist01. Lost in the Moment02. I’m Sorry (This Time)03. Woolly Thunder04. Real Again05. Trapped in the Vacuum06. Nostradamus07. Final ExitAfter the changeover, the stage darkened again and the intro music played punctually at 8am. But when the PIXIES took to the stage and began with their latest single ‘Human Crime’, the cheers from the fans grew louder. A fairly new face was discovered on the bass guitar, Emma Richardson joined the PIXIES at the beginning of 2024. Singer Black Francis stood in the centre of the microphone stand and the entire band was illuminated with bright spotlights. The PIXIES played over 30 songs in almost two hours. They played quiet songs as well as fast, punky songs. You could hear new songs from their latest album, but also classics like ‘Monkey Gone to Heaven’.All in all, the fans seemed to be very happy, because after the concert you could only see happy people of all ages. https://www.pixiesmusic.com Setlist01. Young and Joyful Bandit ( Intro song )02. Ernest Evans03. You’re So Impatient04. Oyster Beds05. Planet of Sound06. Gouge Away07. Hey08. Mr. Grieves09. Subbacultcha10. Distance Equals Rate Times Time11. Isla de Encanta12. Caribou13. The Happening14. Mercy Me15. The Vegas Suite16. Motoroller17. Primrose18. Kings of the Prairie19. In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song) (Peter Ivers & David Lynch cover)20. Death Horizon21. Here Comes Your Man22. Where Is My Mind?23. Blown Away24. Cactus25. Bone Machine26. Wave of Mutilation27. Monkey Gone to Heaven28. Debaser29. Head On (The Jesus and Mary Chain cover)30. Tame31. Ana32. Vamos33. Into the WhiteAll pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg