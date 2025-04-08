CD Review: Epica - Aspiral

Artist: EpicaTitle: AspiralGenre: MetalRelease Date: 11th April 2025Label: Nuclear BlastEPICA is proud to release their brand new album ‘Aspiral’. It is the ninth full length studio album by the female fronted Symphonic Metal band from the Netherlands. EPICA has been founded in 2002 and have grown a strong international fanbase and have become one of the greatest female fronted Metal bands of all times. So here is their highly anticipated brand new album: ‘Aspiral’ is released on April 11th, 2025 through Nuclear blast and comes with eleven songs lasting for a little over one hour.The album opens with ‘Cross the Divide’, which is a strong and energetic song, that is pushing you deep into the album. ‘Arcana’ comes with a smooth and gentle opening, before the epic and theatrical arrangements set in. This song is painting images in your mind, and is telling tales that are definitely worth paying close attention to. The arrangements on ‘Darkness Dies in Light - A New Age Dawns Part VII -‘ almost remind of the movie ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ with its theatrical style. With dreamy melodies, ‘Obsidian Heart’ is telling a tale you will completely get lost in. ‘Fight to Survive - The Overview Effect -’ has the power to pull you back and forth between positive thoughts and the danger lurking in the dark because of the back and forth between the cleanly sung vocals by Simone Simons and the grunted vocals by Mark Jansen.‘Metanoia - A New Age Dawns Part VIII -’ brings along and intensity that might overwhelm you at first. The crowded arrangements come with lots to unravel that takes a few time listening to this song. ‘T.I.M.E.’ - which is short for Transformation, Integration, Metamorphosis and Evolution - is yet another powerful song that will push you further and further into the depth of the musical brilliance of EPICA. The growled vocals and distorted guitars that open ‘Apparition’ set a dark and serious mood, while ‘Eye of the Storm’ set the sails towards a brighter future. ‘The Grand Saga of Existence - A New Age Dawns Part IX -’ is another very theatrical song that would also be perfect as the soundtrack of an epic movie. ‘Aspiral’ brings the album to a beautiful fairytale-like closing. It’s abrupt ending will pull you back to reality instantly.This is the brand new album ‘Aspiral’ by EPICA. Each of the eleven songs will grab your full attention and not let go until the very end. The arrangements paint pictures in front of your inner eye. All you Symphonic-Metal fans out there: This is for you. EPICA’s brand new masterpiece ‘Aspiral’.01. Cross the Divide02. Arcana03. Darkness Dies in Light - A New Age Dawns Part VII -04. Obsidian Heart05. Fight to Survive - The Overview Effect -06. Metanoia - A New Age Dawns Part VIII -07. T.I.M.E.08. Apparition09. Eye of the Storm10. The Grand Saga of Existence - A New Age Dawns Part IX -11. AspiralMark Jansen – Rhythm Guitar, Unclean VocalsCoen Janssen – Keyboards, Synthesizers, PianoSimone Simons – Lead VocalsAriën Van Weesenbeek – DrumsIsaac Delahaye – Lead Guitar, Backing VocalsRob Van Der Loo – BassMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10