Live Review: Riverside - Madrid 2023

But Club, Madrid, Spain9th October 2023In the heart of Madrid, at the intimate But Club (ex-La Paqui), a night of musical magic unfolded as RIVERSIDE took centre stage, with LESOIR opening the evening. This was an evening to be cherished for fans of the Polish Progressive Metal collective, which marked their 22nd year of musical brilliance.From the moment the club’s doors swung open, an eclectic congregation of music enthusiasts, those who relish the introspective, profound, and harmonious qualities of progressive music, gathered in anticipation. Positioned towards the back and centre of the relatively small venue, just behind the sound engineers and lighting technicians, were merchandise stands. Across from them, a team of skilled professionals meticulously sculpted a sound that was clear, precise, and delivered with studio-quality fidelity, closely mirroring the band’s live performance to their studio recordings.The night commenced with LESOIR, whose music breathed life into the audience from the very first chords. A unique ten-string Pedal Steel Guitar on stage piqued the curiosity of discerning music lovers. LESOIR delivered eight compositions that ranged from the melodic to the intricate, leaving the audience in a state of yearning silence, eagerly awaiting the night’s headliners.Efficiently and swiftly, the stage was transformed, prepared for the arrival of the Polish maestros. When everything was in place, one by one, with slight pauses between, the members of RIVERSIDE graced the dimly lit stage. With great finesse, they seamlessly wove between their timeless classics and fresh compositions from their latest album. Mariusz Duda, band’s frontman, charmingly clad in a slightly post-apocalyptic robe, delivered vocals and bass lines with professionalism. He also interacted with the fans, sharing anecdotes about their songs, the band’s history, and the creative process behind their tracks. He engaged in conversations with the fans, revealing interesting insights into the fans’ deep connection with the music.Beloved by the audience, another noticeable band member, Michał Lapaj on keyboards, also maintained a lively connection through winks and gestures, creating a special bond with the crowd. Throughout their set, there were numerous nods to the band’s past, cleverly woven even into songs from their latest album. The audience wholeheartedly joined in singing along, jokes were shared, and unforgettable moments were etched into the collective memory of all present. The meticulously choreographed light show added a layer of visual enchantment to RIVERSIDE’s profound compositions, which evoked a whirlwind of emotions, seamlessly transitioning from sorrow to hope and contemplation.Two hours flew by in the blink of an eye and as the final notes resonated and the crowd’s applause filled the club, there was an unmistakable sense of collective euphoria in the air. It was an evening filled with musical magic, emotions, and connection that transcended the boundaries of time and space. Everyone has been part of something truly special, an experience that would stay with them for years to come. As RIVERSIDE took their final bow, there was an undeniable feeling of longing in the room, a desire for the music to continue, and the hope that the band would return to this very stage once again. The charismatic Mariusz, with a heartfelt smile, uttered words of gratitude to the crowd, promising that it wouldn’t be long before they would be back to share more music and stories, leaving the audience with a sense of anticipation, knowing that RIVERSIDE’s melodies would grace their ears once more and weave new memories in the tapestry of their lives.The small club in the heart of Spanish capital had witnessed an unforgettable night, and the collective hope was that this magical journey would continue with Riverside returning to ignite the stage and the hearts of their fans in the not-so-distant future. Meanwhile, the band’s crew began packing their equipment, preparing to continue their European tour and share their mesmerizing music with even more eager audiences.All Pictures by Tigran Grigorian