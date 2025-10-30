CD Review: Moonspell - Opus Diabolicum

Artist: MoonspellTitle: Opus DiabolicumGenre: Dark MetalRelease Date: 31st October 2025Label: Napalm RecordsMOONSPELL is a Portuguese Metal band, which was formed in 1989, but did not go by the name MOONSPELL until 1992. Their debut album ‘Wolfheart’ came out in 1995. Since then, the band has gradually evolved their signature sound. Their Dark Metal arrangements and combination of romanticism, mythology and occultism, along with the Portuguese heritage create a unique sound that create world in your mind.Throughout the years, MOONSPELL has grown a worldwide fanbase and are notorious for their impressive shows. Since their debut, the band has released thirteen full length studio albums, with ‘Hermitage’ being the latest. Amongst compilations and EPs, MOONSPELL has also released live albums: Four including this one!‘Opus Diabolicum’ is the name of this live album. It was recorded one year ago at the MEO Arena in Lisbon. The show featured the 45-piece Lisbon Sinfonietta Orchestra - one of Portugal’s finest orchestras. For the show, MOONSPELL revisits their 2017 album ‘1755’ which was a concept album talking about the earthquake in Lisbon, which took place in that very year: 1755.So, this, the orchestra and this particular concept album about such a tragedy, sounds incredibly theatrical, dramatic and intense. And that is also exactly what this album is. ‘Opus Diabolicum’ includes fifteen tracks, each of which is not only telling a part of the whole story, but also creates a mood, sets the stage and digs deep underneath your skin. You can hear the passion in every second of the album, and you can feel the vibe of the venue. Every moment of it. While listening, it almost feels as if you are right there, in the middle of the crowd, cheering along with everybody else.The orchestra adds quite some drama to each song, deepening the story and intensifying the images that come to mind. Singer FERNANDO RIBEIRO is talking to the audience in between the songs, telling them about the songs, thanking them for being part of this and even thanking you at home for listening. And this makes this album and band so humble on down to earth, that the music digs even deeper.All in all, even if you are familiar with the album and have seen MOONSPELL before, this one is special. It hits differently. Deeper, more intense and much more powerful in getting your mind wandering. ‘Opus Diabolicum’ sure leaves behind a mark, one that will be hard to shake. So, buckle up and press play on this impressive master piece by Dark Metal matadors MOONSPELL. ‘Opus Diabolicum’ is out now, waiting for you!01. Tungstennio (CD + DVD/Blu-ray only)02. Em Nome do Medo03. 175504. In Tremor Dei05. Desastre06. Ruinas07. Breathe (Until We Are No More)08. Extinct09. Proliferation10. Finisterra11. Everything Invaded12. Scorpion Flower13. Vampiria14. Alma Mater15. Fullmoon MadnessFernando Ribeiro – VocalsRicardo Amorim – GuitarsPedro Paixão – KeysAires Pereira – BassHugo Ribeiro – DrumsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10