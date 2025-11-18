Live Review: The Plot In You - Cologne 2025

16th November 2025
The Plot In You - “Europe 2025 Tour” - Special guests: Currents, Saosin, Cane Hill
Besides drizzle, fog, and dropping temperatures, November has packed another punch: The American Metalcore band THE PLOT IN YOU was coming to town, which all but guarantees a good and sweaty time for all music enthusiasts. A little more than one year after THE PLOT IN YOU played the neighbouring E-Werk, the band has sold out the much larger Palladium.
Cane Hill
First in line were CANE HILL, a Nu metal band from New Orleans, Louisiana. They formed back in 2011 and have released their third album ‘A Piece of Me I Never Let You Find’ in November last year. www.wearecanehill.com
Music & Performance
At around 6pm, the band took the stage and started off with ‘Power of the High’, a single track from 2020. Initially, CANE HILL with their screamo-oriented version of heavy music left quite a good impression. However, the more complex rhythm-patterns employed by the band in their songs made the music a bit less accessible to first-time listeners. This was probably the reason, why the crowd’s enthusiasm remained a little more subdued during their gig, which ended after 30 minutes.
Saosin
Next up on the rooster were American post hardcore band SAOSIN. The quintet from Orange County, California formed back in in 2003, and they have released three studio albums so far. The last one was released in 2016 and is called ‘Along The Shadow’. https//www.saosin.com
Music & Performance
After the gloomy intro and the stage basked in dark blue light, the energy in the room markedly shifted as SAOSIN hit the stage. While CANE HILL rained down hard and heavy on the audience, SAOSIN brought natural harmonies and intricate melodies to the game, giving off a punk rock inspired vibe.
Charismatic front singer Alex Rodriguez was visibly moved by the crowd’s reaction after being absent from European stages for 16 years. But he announced that the band was halfway through recording a new album, which he promised would be released next year, which would be accompanied by a tour. Lead Guitarist and band master mind Beau Burchell was also a main source of energy and his performance was stunning to witness, and the band’s playtime of 30 minutes flew by very quickly.
Currents
The band was formed in 2011 in Fairfield, Connecticut. After gaining traction with their early releases, they solidified their lineup and sound with their debut full-length album, ‘The Place I Feel Safest’ (2017). The album showcased their ability to blend heavy instrumentation with melodic and atmospheric elements. This was followed by ‘I Let the Devil In’ (2018), an EP that highlighted the band’s growth. In 2020, they released ‘The Way It Ends’, a critically acclaimed record exploring themes of despair, introspection, and hope. Their most recent album, ‘The Death We Seek’ (2023), continues to push boundaries with technical precision and emotional resonance. Check out www.currentsofficial.com.
Music & Performance
CURRENTS opened their set with the explosive ‘Living in Tragedy’ immediately commanding the crowd’s attention. The band, consisting of vocalist Brian Wille, whose dynamic range seamlessly transitioned between visceral screams and melodic clean vocals; guitarist Ryan Castaldi, delivering both crushing riffs and ethereal leads; bassist and backing vocalist Chris Wiseman, who also contributed technical guitar work; and drummer Jeff Brown, whose relentless rhythms anchored the set, released a storm inside the Palladium.
The energy never wavered as they tore through fan-favourite tracks like ‘Monsters’, ‘Making Circles’, and ‘Remember Me’. Brian Wille’s vocal performance was a highlight, perfectly capturing the intensity of the band’s heaviest moments while adding a haunting emotional depth during the melodic sections. Ryan Castaldi and Chris Wiseman’s guitar interplay shone throughout the night, with technical solos and harmonized riffs adding layers of complexity to tracks like ‘Kill the Ache’.
Jeff Brown’s drumming was equally impressive, driving the energy with precision and power, particularly during breakdown-heavy songs like ‘It only gets darker.’ The atmosphere was electric from start to finish, with mosh pits erupting during the heavier tracks and fans singing along passionately to the melodic choruses. The band’s connection with their audience was evident, as they frequently interacted with fans, expressing gratitude and sharing the meaning behind their songs.
CURRENTS delivered a performance that was both sonically powerful and emotionally stirring. Their ability to balance technical mastery with heartfelt storytelling makes them one of the most compelling acts in modern metalcore. For fans of heavy music with depth and intensity, CURRENTS is a band not to be missed live.
The Plot In You
So one of the most underrated Post Hardcore bands is starting to lose their “hidden champion” status, as scores of Generation Z members were packing the front of stage area to see THE PLOT IN YOU at their sold-out show at the Palladium. THE PLOT IN YOU have been formed 2010, and so far they are on their fifth album ‘Swan Song’ released in 2021. Since then, the band has been releasing EPs titled ‘Vol.1’ to ‘Vol.4’, from which they were drawing a selection of songs with their unrelenting energy. https://theplotinyou.com
Music & Performance
The change-over this time was over surprisingly quick, as only 30 minutes after CURRENTS left the stage, the lights went low again, and the anticipation levels in the crowd reached sky-high levels. The crowd erupted into frenzy, as the band around singer Landon Tewers kicked off the set with their recent single ‘Don’t look away’. It was one of those moments, where the band and the audience just “clicked”.
Landon - although admittedly tired from playing 100+ shows this year - seemed to be in awe, how loud the audience responded during singalong parts of THE PLOT IN YOU’s songs, which was giving me goosebumps to witness. The band reflected the energy, and interacted positively with the audience, encouraging incoming crowd surfers. This culminated in a double feature of the iconic two songs ‘Forgotten’ and ‘Spare Me’, which triggered an insane amount of pit action, as well as acoustic and visual overload, bolstered by the huge flamethrowers on the stage.
All in all, the playtime went by far too quickly, and after 70 minutes, THE PLOT IN YOU left the stage, with no encore to be had. But the Cologne crowd had mobilized and spent all available energy reserves anyway, making this truly a night to remember.
Setlist
01. Don’t Look Away
02. Divide
03. Pretend
04. Paradigm
05. The One You Loved
06. Face Me
07. Not Just Breathing
08. Been Here Before
09. Silence
10. Forgotten
11. Spare Me
12. Closure
13. Time Changes Everything
14. Left Behind
15. Feel Nothing
All Pictures by André Wilms