CD Review: Björk - Cornucopia Live

Artist: BjörkTitle: Cornucopia LiveGenre: Art PopRelease Date: 24th October 2025Label: One Little Independent Records / Bertus MusikvertriebBJÖRK is a fascinating artist. The Icelandic singer, songwriter, composer and producer has been making music since 1976. BJÖRK is known for her extraordinary and experimental style, in fashion and music-wise. Before she launched her groundbreaking solo-career, BJÖRK was part of THE SUGARCUBES between 1986 until 1992. In 1993 BJÖRK set out to pursue her solo career.The same year, BJÖRK released her debut solo album, simply called ‘Debut’. Since then, she has released ten full length studio albums as a solo artist. She also was featured in four movies and various TV series. The list of creation and collaborations of BJÖRK is large and diverse. So is her style. Her distinct voice, creative vision and experimental music has made her a one of a kind. Now, she has released a live album.‘Cornucopia Live’ is a recording of an extraordinary show that combines nature, technology and sound. The show includes twenty-two song and last for seventy-one minutes. All songs combined create a world to get lost in. Each track is telling tales. Along with the brilliantly orchestrated sounds, the music and vocals create images in your mind. The vocals are carefully placed and the creative sounds of the impressive and divers orchestra and choir create a magical sound, that you can get lost in.This music, BJÖRK created with this ‘Cornucopia Live’ performance, digs deep in your subconscious, rooting from there, slowly growing and evolving. With each song, this little sprout gets bigger and bigger, filling your mind and dreams, creating thoughts and ideas in your mind. These twenty-two songs will gradually pull you deeper into a sort of trance and will keep you there for a while after the last note has ceased.Now, the audio recording gets across a lot of the atmosphere and emotions, the room and gets your fantasy all fired up already. But, if you have the chance to watch the video of this show as well, do it! The show is well orchestrated and is more like an opera or an impressive play, than an actual music concert. And, even though BJÖRK’s music is very special, this live album is a piece of art that is worth experiencing.And this is also my resume having listened to the album and watched the DVD: I am well aware, that BJÖRK’s music is special. But this show is so full of passion and creativity, I strongly recommend you checking it out. This release comes in various formats and I suggest, if you check this album out, also check out the live DVD part. ‘Cornucopia Live’ is an extraordinary show that is absolutely worth checking out!01. Family (Intro)02. The Gate03. Utopia04. Arisen My Senses05. Ovule06. Show Me Forgiveness07. Isobel08. Blissing Me09. Arpeggio10. Body Memory11. Hidden Place12. Mouth’s Cradle13. Victimhood14. Fossora / Atopos15. Features Creatures16. Courtship17. Pagan Poetry18. Losss19. Sue Me20. Tabula Rasa21. Notget22. Future ForeverBjörk - Vocals and ProductionMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10