CD Review: Adept - Blood Covenant

Artist: AdeptTitle: Blood CovenantGenre: Metal CoreRelease Date: 24th October 2025Label: Napalm RecordsSweden’s Metal Core band ADEPT is back with a brand new album. After nine years, the band is back together and out on the road to bang heads with all of you out there. ADEPT was founded in 2004. Five years later, they released their debut album ‘Another Year Of Disaster’ in 2009, followed by ‘Death Dealers’ in 2011, ‘Silence The World’ in 2013, and ‘Sleepless’ in 2016. Then it grew quiet around ADEPT.In 2024 they announced their comeback, returning to the stages to celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band. In April 2025, the band teased a new video and song snipped, which turned out to be their first brand new single ‘Heaven’. In the summer, ADEPT played at some festivals and proved that they still have the power and energy they used to have. Fast forward to now, nine years since their last album, it is finally here: Their fifth full length studio album ‘Blood Covenant’.The album begins with the title track ‘Blood Covenant’. After a brief intro ADEPT pulls you right into their intense riffs, growled vocals and thriving rhythms that get you moving along instantly. ‘Heaven’, which is also their first single, adds to the variety of intense emotions ADEPT, with heavy and heartfelt vocals taking turns. This back and forth is also their signature sound! The brilliant mastering between gently sung vocals and intensely groomed vocals, both by singer ROBERT LJUNG.‘Define Me’ jumps right at you from the first second on. The heavy and intense vocals are accompanied by fast and pushing arrangements. This song is taking a strong grip on your shoulders and shakes you on the chorus. ‘Define Me’ is a song that will be getting you going in a circle pit or mosh pit for sure. And, surprise, this song ends with female vocals! ‘YOU’ takes a step back and begins with a gentle intro, before shouted vocals set in. This song is a passionate piece, that is strongly pulling on your heart.‘Parting Ways’ comes with an electronic opening, before the full force of ADEPT hits you again. ‘Filthy Tongue’ dynamically continues the intense emotions and harsh arrangements. This song, too, has female vocals towards the end! ‘Time Is a Destroyer’ is a slower and thoughtful, giving your mind and bod a break. To catch a breath, and to let your mind wander off. This is a beautiful song, that will linger with you for quite a while after it has ended.With ‘Battered Skin’, the break is over. ADEPT comes right at you with hard and heavy riffs, shouted vocals and a lot of force. ‘No Matter the Years’ sways back and forth again between harsh and heartfelt moments. ‘Ignore the Sun’ stays on the emotional path - even though it includes a lot of growled vocals, as well as intense rhythms. It eventually turns out to be one heartbreaking song that will dig deep underneath your skin. ‘The Rapture of Dust’ closes the album with a soft intro and will dig deep underneath your skin one last time. Along with the intense arrangements, this song leaves you behind wanting more.ADEPT are back with an intense album. Powerful, energetic and packed with emotions, this album is one that will make your little metal heart beat faster. I love it, and I know you will, too. Good thing, ADEPT are on the road again this winter. So get your copy of the album, and tickets to at least one of the shows!01. Blood Covenant02. Heaven03. Define Me04. YOU05. Parting Ways06. Filthy Tongue07. Time Is a Destroyer08. Battered Skin09. No Matter the Years10. Ignore the Sun11. The Rapture of DustRobert Ljung - VocalsGabriel Hellmark - DrumsFilip Brandelius - BassGustav Lithammer - GuitarKasper Larcombe-Tronstad - GuitarMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10