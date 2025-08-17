8th to 10th August 2025
M’era Luna Festival 2025 Day 2 with Eisbrecher, Covenant, Heilung, Solar Fake, Apocalyptica, Faderhead, Joachim Witt, Funker Vogt, Faun, Samsas Traum, Universum 25, Chrom, Ost+Front, Ambassador21, Tanzwut, Vanguard, Heimataerde, Chris Harms, Null Positiv, and the Gothic Fashion Show
If you like to headline the second festival day, it would “Summer Heat, Dark Magic and Musical Ecstasy”
Saturday morning awoke under a brilliant blue sky - the sun was already beating down on the tarmac of Hildesheim airfield, casting a shimmering light over a scene of tents, black lace dresses, leather and latex. It was one of those high-summer days when even the cool shade of the hangars seemed warm. Yet the festival crowd didn’t falter - after all, the second day of the 25th M’era Luna was about to unfold, packed with concerts, workshops, fashion and the kind of bizarre moments only this festival can deliver.
For those keen to start the day actively, Black Yoga on the runway began at 9 a.m. There was no gentle meditation music here - instead, a playlist ranging from THE SISTERS OF MERCY to TYPE O NEGATIVE. Between growls, cheeky asides and the occasional slip of the tongue, poses were guided with enthusiasm, leaving participants feeling as blissfully stretched as after a great gig.
At 11 a.m., another beloved tradition returned: the Dance on the Market. Under the medieval-style canopy of the market square, cheerful rounds were danced, partners swapped, and plenty of flirting ensued. Flat shoes were a must, but the smiles on dancers’ faces could have lit up the floor barefoot.
Punctually at 11 a.m., NULL POSITIV opened the Main Stage with an energy-charged performance, while soon after, CHRIS HARMS 1980 delivered an intimate, atmospheric set on the Club Stage - much smaller as when he is performing with LORD OF THE LOST, like on the day before. What followed was a seamless alternation between the stages: HEIMATAERDE, TANZWUT and OST+FRONT brought Medieval sounds and Industrial punch, while VANGUARD, AMBASSADOR21 and CHROM set electronic hearts racing.
A particular highlight of the afternoon was UNIVERSUM25 on the Main Stage with members of IN EXTREMO, EISBRECHER, DRITTE WAHL, SLIME and FIDDLER’S GREEN, followed by the opulently staged Gothic Fashion Show in the hangar. Between sin and sensuality, the spectacle moved from pole dance to ballet, latex to feathered gowns - a circus of the senses that left the audience spellbound.
As the late afternoon sun blazed, FAUN enchanted the crowd with mystical folk, before veteran JOACHIM WITT held them captive with his unmistakable voice. Over in the Club Stage, SAMSAS TRAUM (sorry we have no pics – the artist allowed no photographers), FUNKER VOGT and FADERHEAD kept the momentum roaring.
As the sun dipped lower, one of the emotional pinnacles of the festival took to the stage: APOCALYPTICA. The Finnish cello-metal masters fused classical virtuosity with metal might, making the air itself seem to vibrate. Especially the METALLICA songs made the audience sing along even there was no vocalist on stage at that time.
Yet nothing could truly prepare the audience for HEILUNG at 8:45 p.m. Their concert was one of the most intense experiences in M’era Luna’s 25-year history - a shamanic ritual of ancient drums, chants and ceremony. The atmosphere was so thick that goosebumps lingered long after the final note. The infield was packed and anyone was bewitched by the special performance.
The night closed with electronic beats of COVENANT at the Club Stage and EISBRECHER delivering the set of their career at the Main Stage - powerful riffs, razor-sharp banter, and an inexplicable horde of dancing Pikachus sweeping through the crowd. No one questioned it. This was M’era Luna - not everything needs to make sense.
Finally, a small anecdote on the side… The request from three festival-goers to fill the medieval market’s hot tub with mead instead of water was politely declined. The affected mead stall expressed mock outrage - and promptly sold more mugs than ever.
This was really a day that had it all. From yoga at dawn to gothic fashion, world-class bands, workshops and surreal moments involving hot tubs and Pikachu invasions - the second day of M’era Luna 2025 once again proved why this festival is unique. It’s a place where summer heat, dark romance and boundless creativity go hand in hand - and where every moment becomes a memory.
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)