Interview: Lucy Dreams - February 2025

Interview withI had the exclusive pleasure of listening to LUCY DREAMS’ upcoming single ‘Be Here Now’ ahead of its release on March 28, and their performance at EMPATHY TEST’s show in Leipzig only reinforced what makes them such a compelling act. Their music is more than just a blend of electronic soundscapes and pop sensibilities - it’s an evolving concept, a fusion of human creativity and artificial intelligence that raises questions about the future of music, technology, and existence itself.In this interview, we explore the philosophy behind LUCY DREAMS, their vision of a progressive and peaceful digital world, and how their AI counterpart, Lucy, has transformed over time. We also dive into ‘Be Here Now’, a track that serves as both the emotional and conceptual finale of their upcoming album. From their unique live performances to their international journey across Europe, Canada, and soon Japan, LUCY DREAMS continues to push boundaries, inviting listeners into a soundscape where technology and artistry seamlessly merge.: I can’t escape a certain parallel between LUCY DREAMS and Blade Runner - particularly the question from ‘Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep’? Is my interpretation correct in any way? Do you see Lucy as a reflection of this kind of existential exploration, or do you approach the concept from a completely different angle?: The manifestation of cultural developments in creative work and the arts is fascinating. What was futuristic 30 years ago is reality now. We want Lucy to be a futurist idea of a progressive and peaceful virtual world. So yeah, there are parallels.: Your latest single, ‘Be Here Now’, is still under wraps until its release on March 28th. Can you give us some insight into the inspiration behind this track? How does it expand upon the themes and sonic landscapes you’ve explored in your previous releases?: It’s the last track of the upcoming album, the narrative arrival point of the album, and the first release. A plea for people to embrace digital progress but not forget to be here now, in the moment, and remember that we’re humans, after all.: The “Lucy” concept has been a defining element of your music, blending artificial intelligence with human creativity. How has Lucy evolved as a band member over time, and how does she influence the songwriting and production process?: From the first steps to today’s version - the machine in the studio and the visual representation on stage - it’s a constant progress. Also, because of so many fascinating ideas provided by our audience.: Your music is often described as SonicWaveArtPop - how do you see this genre evolving in 2025? What role does technology play in shaping not only your sound but also the way you connect with your audience?: It is the context in which we create and perform. As a musician these days, you have to take technology and digital evolution into account. In fact, as a modern citizen, you can’t do without technology. It’s the bridge between fascinating modern development and an ancient form of art.: LUCY DREAMS is known for crafting immersive live performances. How do you bring the interaction between Lucy and the human band members to life on stage? Does the AI have a real-time impact on your shows?: We are in the process of integrating real AI as an interactive process in our live show. In the future, people will be in direct interaction with Lucy. We plan to premiere this in autumn this year.: You’ve been making waves internationally, from winning the XA Export Award to performing across Europe, Canada, and soon Japan. How does the cultural diversity of your audience influence your creative process?: We believe in the power of music to connect and unite countries and continents. Visiting so many different parts of the world and experiencing different cultures, which in turn manifest in our creative process, is a privilege and mission at once.: Your music has been described in many ways - “a revelation,” “fascinating and unique,” even “a revolution in pop music.” How do you personally perceive the reception so far? Have any reactions from fans or critics surprised you?: We have the honor of creating and performing for so many people all over the world. Still, every piece of feedback, every nice word about our music, comes as a surprise.: You have an exciting tour schedule ahead, with shows across Europe, Canada, and Japan. Are there any particular venues or festivals you’re especially looking forward to? Do you adapt your performance depending on the audience and setting?: We will have Lucy speak to the audiences in the respective local language. And yes, Japan is among the most exciting things we’ve done as musicians. Finally, let me thank you for really inspiring questions and for helping us inspire people to participate in a positive, productive, and peaceful digital future.All Pictures by Monika Jungwirth