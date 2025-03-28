Interview: Manic P - March 2025

Interview withAfter more than three decades, the silence has lifted - and MANIC P return with both a whisper from the past and a resounding echo into the future. Originally born in the vibrant early 90s scene, the band carved a distinct space with their debut ‘God’s Tears’, released under Hyperium Records. But the follow-up never came - until now.With ‘God’s Laughter’ EP, MANIC P reconnect with their roots while embracing transformation. At the heart of this return are founding members KaiLF and Marc Ess, joined by the mesmerizing voice of Heike Blauert-Lühe. Together, they breathe new life into long-lost recordings, merging nostalgia with evolution, memory with reinvention. In this conversation, we talk about time travel through music, artistic rebirth, the quiet persistence of friendship, and how some voices arrive just when they’re meant to.: After more than three decades of silence, MANIC P is returning. What emotional or creative spark led you to reopen this chapter, and how did it feel to revisit material that had been dormant for so long?: MANIC P was somehow always present. I kept stumbling across old tapes, seeing uploads and comments on YouTube and, last but not least, Marc and I kept talking about it. ‘We should do that sometime... The time back then was just too cool and so was the material that was created. And every time we did it, the memories of that time came flooding back. I wouldn’t want to miss that time in the studio and on stage. I can still remember the first recording sessions in my attic room at home. Those were always very special moments. Even if it was a long time ago and you seem to have forgotten it - as soon as you hear an old song, the hidden brain cells immediately start ticking.: Kai and I never lost touch. He’s my oldest friend, and I’m very grateful for all the time, talent, and creativity he invests in MANIC P. Even though we live far apart and sometimes haven’t seen each other for two or three years, we’ve always been connected by our friendship and the MANIC P project. There was always that damn unreleased second album we were always convinced would be released. It feels really good to finally release the material from 1993 in a 2025 guise. And yes: As Kai said, those were great times when Manic P started. Songs that just grew naturally and were released on our first album.: Rediscovering and reworking songs like ‘God’s Laughter’ and ‘Raise’ must have been a deeply reflective process. Were there moments that felt like time travel - or did these tracks begin to take on entirely new meanings in today’s world?: I’ve been working with ‘God’s Laughter’ since 2016. Over and over again. There are versions that are totally overproduced, which can easily happen with today’s possibilities. Back then, you were very limited with your synths and drum machines and had to decide what to use where. Today you have endless possibilities. You definitely have to slow yourself down. And that’s where a bandmate like Marc is very helpful. With the new productions, we tried to transport the vibe from back then into the new millennium. I think we’ve succeeded quite well. At least I’m satisfied. And MANIC P are still who they were 30 years ago. I think the new material also fits in quite well with the re-release of ‘Gods Tears’.: I think these songs are timeless. My lyrics come from my heart and my thoughts. Sometimes they were created in the studio. This may sound a little superficial, but they were moments and moods in my head. So, there’s a certain intimacy to them, but they’re certainly not messages to the world. That’s just me.: You mentioned that a second album was nearly completed in the ‘90s but never released. What were the circumstances back then that left the project unfinished - and what changed now to bring it full circle: We weren’t really aware of what was happening with MANIC P outside of our bubble. It was only afterwards that we learnt that there were probably decent sales in South America and also a larger fan base. Somehow, we didn’t continue and life went in other directions. I think if we’d had the internet and all the information back then, that would have been enough of an incentive to finish the album. It was 90 per cent finished. We were still missing one or two songs and the final production.: Unfortunately, I have to disagree with Kai a little. I think we already knew there was a small fan base. During the creative phase of the follow-up to ‘God’s Tears’, we fell asleep. There were 10 new songs with great potential, but I think we got tired. The project died down. But we don’t know exactly why that happened...: The addition of Heike Blauert-Lühe introduces a completely new vocal layer to MANIC P. What led you to her, and how did her voice reshape your relationship with these songs?: Fate has led us to Heike. In the last 10 years there has always been a weak pulse of MANIC P. Our former singer La Lune could not be there for the resurrection of the band for personal reasons. However, the search for a new singer was difficult. But then, as mentioned at the beginning, fate came into play. In 2023, Kai’s project LES BERRTAS invited me to help them as a stagehand at the NCN festival. There I became aware of Heike’s project STIMMGEWALT. I contacted her a few days later via a messenger service. At first, she had brief concerns about the other pitch compared to MANIC P in 1993. I immediately promised her that she has absolute freedom and we do not want to copy each other, but we want to reinvent ourselves. A short time later we also got first singing demos. She was our jackpot in the search for a singer and we are very happy. The rest is history....: Exactly! I was thrilled when Marc asked me if I would like to be a part of this project. The material captivated me from the very first moment. For me as a singer, something like this is almost like a dream job. I found a work that was already very well developed and was given the freedom to add my own ideas. It’s a bit like the cherry on the cake. I am looking forward to the next songs in the drawer.: There’s always a delicate balance when reviving an older project - between honouring the past and speaking to the present. How do you navigate that tension between nostalgia and reinvention?: We all get older - but at heart we remain who we are. In the end, it’s always about having fun. We don’t have a political message with MANIC P. We just enjoy what we do. Personally, I found it very refreshing to work with a female voice back then and I find it very enjoyable again now and a change from my other projects.: Kai has wonderfully transformed these “old” songs into the year 2025. So, I don’t necessarily see nostalgia here. Maybe the English lyrics aren’t exactly grammatically correct, but hey, we didn’t have the internet back then. Thanks to our singer Heike, we’ve let go of nostalgia and are looking to the future.: You have remained musically active over the years through projects like LES BERRTAS and NER\OGRIS. What creative need does Manic P fulfil that your other projects don’t?: LES BERRTAS and NER\OGRIS show my electronic, beat-orientated side, which can also be a bit aggressive and loud. MANIC P, on the other hand, is somewhat heavier, more sustained, with a female, undistorted voice. What all three projects have in common is their darker side. ‘A God’s Laughter’ wouldn’t work with any of the other bands. With new songs, I can now choose between Splatter Pop a la LES BERRTAS, Dark Electro with NER\OGRIS or solemn Heavenly Voices. That’s a luxury.: The remix by Dmitry Osipov adds a modern, international edge to the EP. How did that collaboration come about, and how did it feel to see your work interpreted through someone else’s creative lens?: I’m always surprised by what other artists do with my material. That always brings a new perspective to the material. The contact with Dmitry came about through Tino (NER\OGRIS). Two years ago, we did a remix of the song ‘the brave’ for THEWALKINGICON. I got on well with Dmitry straight away and I really like his stuff. THEWALKINGICON is an absolute recommendation from me...: The emotional landscape of MANIC P has always been striking - rich with melancholy, introspection, and cinematic atmosphere. Has your emotional language as a composer changed since the early 90s?: No, not really. Of course, you develop your own style over time. And I think you can recognize that in all projects. I like melodies and repetition. I like it when themes repeat themselves over a long period of time and develop slowly without becoming boring.: With your debut album ‘God’s Tears’ being re-released alongside this new EP, what do you hope new listeners will take from hearing both works side by side? Is there a narrative or emotional thread that connects them across time?: As our old label Hyperium no longer exists and ‘Gods Tears’ was not yet available digitally, it was a logical step for us to release the album with the EP. For those who don’t know us yet. We’ve also been asked about the material on Facebook and Instagram time and again. I think you can listen to both releases side by side.: It’s simply an album we think should be released digitally. We liked it then, and we like it now. We were in our early 20s when we released it. Now people in their early 20s should be able to hear it too.: With live performances now in the works, what can audiences expect? Will you build the shows around the “heavenly voices” aesthetic, or are you aiming to reshape the live experience with a fresh vision?: We are currently working on the next songs. When they’re finished, we’ll think about how we can present them live.: There are some ideas… Stay tuned…: I agree with the previous speakers and am open for new adventures.: Thank you very much!