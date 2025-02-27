Live Review: Hämatom - Oberhausen 2025

Turbinenhalle 1, Oberhausen, Germany21st February 202520 years of HÄMATOM - time to celebrate! On February 21, 2025, the small finale of HÄMATOM’s anniversary tour took place at Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen. Who celebrated whom more - the band or their fans - didn’t really matter. The important thing was that there was a party. And not just with HÄMATOM, but also with support acts Focus and ENGST.The evening kicked off at 7 PM with FOCUS from Riesa, though we missed them due to parking issues. So, for us, it started with ENGST, who took the stage with “Digitale Liebe” and immediately won the crowd over. Tracks like “Nie wieder Alkohol … vielleicht” and “Eskalieren” were sung along by many. ENGST embraced their role as warm-up but made sure to leave a lasting impression. Later this year, they’ll be heading on their own headliner tour to celebrate their 10th anniversary.Setlist01. Digitale Liebe02. Nie wieder Alkohol … vielleicht03. Fremdes Elend04. Alle wollen Alles05. Der König06. Denker & Dichter07. Eskalieren - Geschichte Schreiben - OptimistenAt 9 PM, the madness began. The intro ‘Wir sagen Dankeschön’ played, followed by the iconic unicorn dance and the “gummy bears” song, with hundreds of fans shouting along. Then, the rainbow curtain dropped, and HÄMATOM launched into ‚Ein auf den Tod, zwei auf das Leben.‘ From there, it was a non-stop firestorm of music, pyros, and a crowd that knew every word to songs like ‘Gaga’, ‘Ich hasse dich zu lieben,’ and ‘Lachend in den Untergang.’ By the time ‘Gott muss ein Arschloch sein’ hit, the entire venue was shaking. One of the most emotional moments came with the reprise of ‘Erzähl es meinem Mittelfinger.’ Nord sat alone on stage; his face only visible in the mirror of a theatre make-up table. A cigar, a melancholic mood - almost like a broken clown delivering his final words before joining Rose and Ost for ‘Scheiße kommt, Scheiße geht.’Speaking of drums: Süd was finally back after his emergency surgery, though drum surfing was left to the Buzzer-Boy this time. Instead, Süd took the mic - and actually sounded pretty good! Another highlight: Nord and Ost performed ‘Alte Liebe rostet nicht’ in the middle of the audience, surrounded by a sea of glowing phone lights. As the show neared its end, things got rowdy. ‘Alles wegen Bier’ sent beer flying, and ‘Bleib in der Schule’ shook the venue. But it wasn’t over yet. While the stage went dark, something was happening on the side: the B-stage came to life. From there, Nord roared ‘Wir sind Gott’ at the crowd, surrounded by more pyros. Then, during ‘Lichterloh,# he crowd-surfed back to the main stage in a rubber boat.The final songs, ‘Eva’ and the traditional closer ‘Es regnet Bier,’ wrapped up an unforgettable night. But for most, the party didn’t stop there - playlists were queued up, and the celebration continued on the way home. Now, it’s just a countdown to their 30th anniversary.Setlist01. Wir sagen Dankeschön (Intro)02. Ein auf den Tod, Zwei auf das Leben03. Gaga04. Ich hasse dich zu lieben05. Lachend in den Untergang06. Gott muss ein Arschloch sein07. Wir sind keine Band08. Erzähl es meinem Mittelfinger (+ Reprise)09. Scheiße kommt, Scheiße geht10. Ficken unsren Kopf11. Diego Maradonna12. Dagegen13. Kids14. Alte Liebe rostet nicht15. Tanz auf dem Vulkan16. Alles wegen Bier17. Pogo-Girl18. Bleib in der Schule19. Wir sind Gott20. Lichterloh21. Eva22. Es regnet BierAll Pictures by Emma Mzyk