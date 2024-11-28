Live Review: Human League, The - Berlin 2024

Huxleys, Berlin, Germany21st November 2024Synth Pop icons THE HUMAN LEAGUE returned to Berlin’s Huxleys Neue Welt for a sold-out show on their “Generations 2024” tour. The British trio, comprising Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall, and Susan Ann Sulley, took fans on a musical journey spanning four decades. Known for their timeless hits and a legacy that shaped electronic music, the band proved why their influence still resonates in Pop culture.Before the main event, DJ Die Fischi set the stage with a vibrant 90-minute mix of 80s hits, warming up the crowd and adding an extra dose of nostalgia. DJ Die Fischi delivered a seamless blend of beloved 80s tracks, expertly curating a playlist that had fans swaying and singing along. The energetic set featured new wave and synthpop classics, priming the crowd for the headlining act with an infectious retro vibe.Taking the stage at 9:00 pm, THE HUMAN LEAGUE opened with ‘Hard Times’, setting an electric tone for the night. Philip Oakey’s distinctive voice remained a highlight, with its deep, resonant quality captivating the audience. Accompanied by Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley, their harmonies added richness to the performance. The stage design was minimalist yet elegant, a sleek white backdrop that complemented the band’s polished aesthetic. Songs like ‘Love Action (I Believe in Love)’ and ‘Mirror Man’ had the crowd dancing, while the emotional delivery of Louise and Life on Your Own brought quieter moments of reflection.The energy reached its peak during ‘Don’t You Want Me’, with its extended intro teasing the crowd before erupting into a euphoric singalong. The encore began with the haunting ‘Being Boiled’, showcasing the band’s experimental roots, and concluded with ‘Together in Electric Dreams’, sending fans home on a high note.Setlist01. Hard Times02. Love Action (I Believe in Love)03. Mirror Man04. Soundtrack to a Generation05. Heart Like a Wheel06. Life on Your Own07. The Lebanon08. One Man in My Heart09. Empire State Human10. Good-Bye Bad Times (Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder cover)11. Louise12. Behind the Mask (Yellow Magic Orchestra cover)13. Open Your Heart14. All I Ever Wanted15. The Sound of the Crowd16. Tell Me When17. (Keep Feeling) Fascination18. Don’t You Want Me---19. Being Boiled20. Together in Electric DreamsRatingMusic: 10Performance: 9Light: 9Sound: 10Total: 9.5 / 10All pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer