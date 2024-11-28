21st November 2024
The Human League - “Generations 2024 Tour” - DJ Support: Die Fischi
Synth Pop icons THE HUMAN LEAGUE returned to Berlin’s Huxleys Neue Welt for a sold-out show on their “Generations 2024” tour. The British trio, comprising Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall, and Susan Ann Sulley, took fans on a musical journey spanning four decades. Known for their timeless hits and a legacy that shaped electronic music, the band proved why their influence still resonates in Pop culture.
DJ Die Fischi
Before the main event, DJ Die Fischi set the stage with a vibrant 90-minute mix of 80s hits, warming up the crowd and adding an extra dose of nostalgia. DJ Die Fischi delivered a seamless blend of beloved 80s tracks, expertly curating a playlist that had fans swaying and singing along. The energetic set featured new wave and synthpop classics, priming the crowd for the headlining act with an infectious retro vibe.
The Human League
Taking the stage at 9:00 pm, THE HUMAN LEAGUE opened with ‘Hard Times’, setting an electric tone for the night. Philip Oakey’s distinctive voice remained a highlight, with its deep, resonant quality captivating the audience. Accompanied by Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley, their harmonies added richness to the performance. The stage design was minimalist yet elegant, a sleek white backdrop that complemented the band’s polished aesthetic. Songs like ‘Love Action (I Believe in Love)’ and ‘Mirror Man’ had the crowd dancing, while the emotional delivery of Louise and Life on Your Own brought quieter moments of reflection.
The energy reached its peak during ‘Don’t You Want Me’, with its extended intro teasing the crowd before erupting into a euphoric singalong. The encore began with the haunting ‘Being Boiled’, showcasing the band’s experimental roots, and concluded with ‘Together in Electric Dreams’, sending fans home on a high note.
Setlist
01. Hard Times
02. Love Action (I Believe in Love)
03. Mirror Man
04. Soundtrack to a Generation
05. Heart Like a Wheel
06. Life on Your Own
07. The Lebanon
08. One Man in My Heart
09. Empire State Human
10. Good-Bye Bad Times (Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder cover)
11. Louise
12. Behind the Mask (Yellow Magic Orchestra cover)
13. Open Your Heart
14. All I Ever Wanted
15. The Sound of the Crowd
16. Tell Me When
17. (Keep Feeling) Fascination
18. Don’t You Want Me
---
19. Being Boiled
20. Together in Electric Dreams
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 9
Light: 9
Sound: 10
Total: 9.5 / 10
All pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer
Comments powered by CComment