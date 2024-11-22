21st November 2024
Faithless - “Champion Sound” Tour 2024 - Support: Tinlicker
Following rave reviews for their recent headline performance at Glastonbury, Wilderness, and Bestival, as well as a jaw-dropping new live setup debuted on a limited run UK/EU tour earlier this year, dance pioneers FAITHLESS announced a 21-date live UK/EU tour. This November, the Dance collective hits the road for 21 dates across the UK and Europe, including a homecoming show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton, and further shows in Edinburgh, Belfast, Manchester, Antwerp, Zurich, Milan, Vienna, Amsterdam, and Copenhagen, among others - and today in Düsseldorf.
Tinlicker
Last night, the Dutch DJ and producer duo TINLICKER proved during the current FAITHLESS tour why they are no longer a hidden gem in the electronic music scene. With an energetic set filled with atmospheric melodies and driving beats, they perfectly prepared the audience for the headliner. The blend of melancholic tones and euphoric build-ups captivated the crowd from the very beginning. Tracks like ‘Hide U’ radiated a unique magic, while TINLICKER created a gripping club atmosphere with seamless transitions and powerful drops.
Visually, their set was enhanced by an evocative light show (a rarity for a supporting act), emphasizing the hypnotic nature of their music. Particularly impressive was the harmonious balance between emotional depth and dancefloor-ready energy - a signature trait that sets TINLICKER apart. As the opening act for FAITHLESS, the duo demonstrated not only that they deserved the big stage but that they could master it effortlessly. They managed to get the audience dancing early in the evening, offering a glimpse of the euphoric vibe that FAITHLESS would later perfect. A fantastic kick-off to an unforgettable concert night! https://www.tinlicker.com / https://www.facebook.com/tinlicker
Faithless
Earlier this year, the band announced their much-anticipated return to the live arena with their first run of shows in eight years, featuring performances at London’s iconic Roundhouse, as well as additional dates in Belgium, Luxembourg, Amsterdam, and a string of headline festival performances. With Sister Bliss at the helm alongside a full live 7-piece band, FAITHLESS proved they are very much a force to be reckoned with as they traversed through music old and new, delivering world-class production and unforgettable scenes. Since then, the band has confirmed plans for their eighth studio album, ‘Champion Sound’, and released their first single ‘Find A Way’ - signature FAITHLESS in all their glory - infectious classic house, piano loops, and peak-time beats. It’s been almost three decades since FAITHLESS made their debut, and in that time, the iconic UK act has left an indelible mark on the dance music landscape. One of the most influential electronic acts of the 21st century, they’ve sold over 20 million albums, including seventeen Top 40 singles, six Top 10 albums (three at #1), and amassed over a billion streams to date. The band’s cultural significance is unparalleled - leading the charge of dance acts cutting through on a global level and demonstrating that electronic music deserves its place on the main stages. https://faithless.co.uk / https://www.facebook.com/Faithless
Music & Performance
This concert night can be summed up in three words: goosebumps, beats, and memories of Maxi Jazz! Two years after the passing of vocalist Maxi Jazz, FAITHLESS returned to the stage with an impressive concert. On November 21, 2024, they proved in Düsseldorf that their magic lives on - even without their unforgettable frontman. The mix of iconic hits, emotional moments, and a spectacular light show made the evening unforgettable. From the first notes of ‘Forever Free’, it was clear that this would be no ordinary night. The fans were all in right from the start: balloons floated through the venue during the opening songs - a heartfelt sign of loyalty and joy at FAITHLESS’ return. The following tracks, ‘Yeke Yeke’ (a MORY KANTÉ cover) and the all-time classic ‘Salva Mea’, set the tone immediately: FAITHLESS are back, and they’re stronger than ever.
Beyond the music, the visual elements of the show brought the goosebumps. The massive video wall took centre stage, featuring both live footage and touching images of Maxi Jazz. These visuals, especially during major hits like ‘Insomnia’ and ‘God Is a DJ’, deeply moved the audience. Paired with breathtaking laser and lighting effects, the songs gained even more intensity. The room pulsed with vibrant colours, creating an atmosphere so thick you could almost feel it. Sister Bliss once again proved herself as the heartbeat of FAITHLESS. Her beats drove the night forward, embodying the energy that has defined FAITHLESS for nearly 30 years. Tracks like ‘Phone Number’, the JAYDEE cover ‘Plastic Dreams’, and the megahit ‘Insomnia’ whipped the crowd into a frenzy.
Maxi Jazz may no longer be on stage, but his spirit was everywhere. This was especially palpable in ‘Synthesizer’, a love letter to electronic music, and during emotional moments featuring video clips and photos of him. “I wish Maxi were here”, Sister Bliss said before the tour - and this sentiment was shared by everyone in the room. FAITHLESS struck a perfect balance between nostalgia and fresh energy. Highlights of the setlist included classics like ‘Salva Mea’, ‘God Is a DJ’, and ‘We Come 1’, which were given a modern twist through the voices of Nathan Ball and Amelia Fox. Their performances fit seamlessly into the FAITHLESS DNA, helping fans lose themselves in the music and forget, even if only for a moment, that something was missing.
The set also offered refreshing variety with covers: JOY DIVISION’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ brought a moment of melancholy, while GNARLS BARKLEY’s ‘Crazy’ and GAT DÉCOR’s ‘Passion’ delivered pure club vibes. The most surprising gem was LEENA PUNKS’ ‘Dawn of the Dead’, which stood out with its dark beats and powerful delivery. FAITHLESS closed the night with a heartfelt rendition of ‘Thank You’ intertwined with lines from ‘Muhammad Ali’. The song felt like a bow to Maxi Jazz and a sincere thank-you to the fans who made the evening so special. The combination of emotion and euphoria brought the crowd to its feet in a rousing ovation.
In Düsseldorf, FAITHLESS not only proved that they can move forward without Maxi Jazz - they showed that they honour his energy, his words, and his spirit with every note. The music, the light show, the balloons, the fans: everything about this night was a celebration of Maxi, the band, and the love of electronic music. FAITHLESS are back - and they still make us dance and dream.
Setlist
01. Forever Free [Intro]
02. Yeke Yeke (Mory Kanté cover)
03. Salva Mea
04. Plastic Dreams (Jaydee cover)
05. Phone Number
06. Insomnia
07. Synthesizer
08. Crazy English Summer
09. Passion (Gat Décor cover)
10. Dawn Of The Dead (Leena Punks cover)
11. God Is a DJ
12. Crazy (Gnarls Barkley cover)
13. Drifting Away
14. Love Will Tear Us Apart (Joy Division cover)
15. Music Is the Answer (Celeda and Danny Tenaglia cover)
16. Phone Number / Fugitive
17. Music Matters
18. We Come 1
19. This Feeling
20. Thank You (Dido cover) / Muhammad Ali
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Sound: 9
Light: 9
Total: 9.5 / 10
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
