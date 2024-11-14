Live Review: Iron Maidens, The - Esch sur Alzette 2024

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg10th November 2024On Sunday evening, the world-famous IRON MAIDEN tribute band THE IRON MAIDENS transformed Luxembourg’s Rockhal into an epicentre of metal energy. The five talented musicians, known as the world’s only all-female IRON MAIDEN tribute band, thrilled the audience with an electrifying performance and captivated the fans from the very first minute. With a perfectly coordinated setlist that left nothing to be desired, they paid a rousing tribute to their musical idols and delivered a performance of the highest calibre.THE IRON MAIDENS are an American Heavy Metal band from Los Angeles, formed in 2001 as an all-female tribute act to the English Heavy Metal band IRON MAIDEN. The band currently consists of drummer Linda McDonald, bassist Wanda Ortiz, lead vocalist Kirsten Rosenberg and guitarists Nikki Stringfield and Shani Kimelman.Music & PerformanceThe concert got off to a powerful start with the energetic opener ‘The Ides of March’. THE IRON MAIDENS executed the powerful guitar riffs of this track with impressive precision, proving that they are masterful in honouring the legacy of MAIDEN guitarists Adrian Smith and Dave Murray. From the very first minute, the band had the crowd on the edge of their seats and the exuberant atmosphere shook the hall. THE IRON MAIDENS followed seamlessly with ‘Wrathchild’ and ‘The Evil That Men Do’, sending the crowd into a real heavy metal frenzy. The powerful performance by singer Kirsten Rosenberg, whose voice sounds remarkably similar to the original Bruce Dickinson, brought back Dickinson’s raw energy and encouraged fans to sing along and headbang.The band knew how to excite the crowd not only musically but also visually. The appearance of mascot Eddie during the song ‘The Number of the Beast’ added to the excitement of the fans. Eddie, an iconic character from the MAIDEN universe, ran across the stage and interacted with the musicians, adding to the show and emphasising the band’s connection to IRON MAIDEN’s history. Another highlight was ‘The Trooper’, a song that no MAIDEN concert should be without. The instrumental precision of the band members was on full display. With brilliant guitar work and the dynamic drumming of Linda McDonald, THE IRON MAIDENS brought the Rockhal into the battle mood that the song deserved.After ‘Wasted Years’ the musicians left the stage, but not for long. They returned for an encore of ‘Aces High’ and ‘Powerslave’. The crowning finale was ‘Run To The Hills’, another classic that sent the crowd into ecstasy. The powerful chorus and energetic instrumentals provided a worthy finale. The band said goodbye to their enthusiastic audience to thunderous applause.Setlist01. The Ides of March / Wrathchild02. The Evil That Men Do03. The Number of the Beast04. Killers05. Remember Tomorrow06. Murders in the Rue Morgue07. Flash of the Blade08. The Trooper09. The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner10. Wasted Years---11. Aces High12. Powerslave13. Run to the HillsRatingMusic: 9Performance: 8Sound: 8Light: 7Total: 8 / 10All Pictures by Elena Arens