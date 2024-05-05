Live Review: Tenacious D - Esch-sur-Alzette 2024

Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg3rd May 2024When TENACIOUS D take the stage, you can be sure it’s going to be a great show, and their recent concert at the Rockhal in Luxembourg was no exception. This was the second time the duo had performed in Luxembourg, and this time it was part of their “Spicy Meatball Tour” 2024.Rightly hailed as “the greatest band in the world”, super-sized Acoustic Metal / Comedy duo TENACIOUS D were an unlikely success story. In fact, TENACIOUS D were probably so successful precisely because they were so unlikely: few people would have imagined that two chunky guys bashing on acoustic guitars and singing songs like a tribute to the greatest song in the world (because they forgot how the greatest song in the world went after they conquered the devil with it) would become one of the biggest cult bands of the late 1990s and 2000s. But the sheer charisma, humour and energy of singer / guitarist / actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass took them from the L.A. underground comedy scene to their own series on HBO and a major label album deal.Music & PerformanceThe band’s punctuality was a pleasant surprise in a world where Rock concerts often start a little late, but TENACIOUS D wasted no time in launching into everyone’s favourite songs. They kicked off the night with the classic ‘Kickapoo’ and the crowd was hooked from the first moment. With two large screens on either side of the stage, everyone had a great view of the musicians, enhancing the immersive experience from start to finish. The second song on the setlist was ‘Low Hangin' Fruit’ and the crowd erupted in cheers. Jack Black and Kyle Gass kept the energy high with playful compliments about Luxembourg. Jack’s characteristic humour was on full display. “Damn, Luxembourg looks good”, he said, eliciting a wave of cheers from the audience.The band’s energy remained high as they played songs such as ‘Rise of the Fenix’, ‘The Metal’ and ‘Roadie’. A special treat came when they performed ‘Tribute’ with the devil in the background, which made the performance livelier and more enjoyable to watch. But the devil often returned to the stage. Especially during the penultimate song ‘Beelzeboss (The Final Showdown)’, where TENACIOUS D defeated the devil together. A real showdown and a glorious victory for Luxembourg. By the end of the night, the crowd was buzzing, and it was hard to believe that the show had lasted 90 minutes. It felt like time had flown.TENACIOUS D’s ability to engage with the audience, with highlights such as the famous Sax-O-Boom and other fun interactions with their technicians, made for an incredibly entertaining concert. It’s clear that these experienced musicians know how to keep their fans happy. A night with TENACIOUS D is guaranteed to be a good time, and Luxembourg got a taste of rock with all their classics and comedy at its finest.Setlist01. Kickapoo02. Low Hangin’ Fruit03. Rize of the Fenix04. Wonderboy05. Tribute06. Video Games07. The Metal08. Sax-a-Boom09. Baker Street10. Roadie11. Dude (I Totally Miss You)12. Wicked Game13. Beelzeboss (The Final Showdown)14. Double Team---15. Deth Starr16. Master Exploder17. The Spicy Meatball Song18. Fuck Her GentlyRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Light: 8Sound: 8Total: 8.5 / 10All Pictures by Chiara Ulzega