CD Review: Myrkur - Spine

Artist: MyrkurTitle: SpineGenre: Black Metal / Folk / Scandinavian Folk / Atmospheric Black Metal / Traditional FolkRelease Date: 20th October 2023Label: RelapsePrevious albums by Danish artist Amalie Bruun under the MYRKUR moniker since 2014 have waxed lyrical about Scandinavian culture old and new and her place within it, (Folksange) or traversed internal and external landscapes with the notes of the musical stave blackened and metallicized (M, Mareridt). This album has been crafted by using the existentialism of the past three years to bridge the gap between the pre and post Covid Worlds, personal experiences during the stages of motherhood and how they all relate to each other.Amalie recorded this album at Sundlaugin Studios in Iceland with the producer she used on the album ‘Mareridt’ Randall Dunn. On it, she traverses the chasm between a mother’s connection with her child and the alienated disconnection of Covid restrictions and isolation along with the rise of AI. The claustrophobic nature of lockdown laid the foundations for an album some would say is MYRKUR’s most open. Musically it is crisp and opens with ‘Balfaerd’ which means “Viking Funeral”. This is around two minutes of misty and floatiness with drones and overtones of hypnotic reflective tension. It feels like something is being laid to rest because something more important has arisen and is in need of focused attention. ‘Like Humans’ is bombastic to start with, the vocals are icy and the guitars are emphatic in their spine stiffening execution.And then the tone turns to a more delicate bent on ‘Mothlike’, the oscillated effect pins that down perfectly. It’s also feathery and takes you places like down on a breeze whilst MAIDEN-esque guitar trills flit in and out adding an impish touch, backed up by double kick drumming that push the track to a quarter note conclusion. ‘My Blood Is Gold’ is watery. Echoes and pianos and slithered strings and long bowed motions meander through like sunlight on kelp. ‘My Blood is Gold’ alluding to the new addition to the family? Precious and rare and in need of special care? Especially in this changing world of flux? ‘Spine’, the title track, is epic. It has a standing on the precipice whilst all around you goes to pot vibe. But a spine holds you up, it stops you from falling with flexible strength. A nice mix of a whole note and tremolo picking perfectly sets up the next track which is…‘Valkyriernes Sang’ It’s fast and galloping and jaunty at the same time. MYRKUR’s voice mimics a Valkyrie cry as she gallops through the blazing sky. ‘Blazing Sky’ is Doom Metal, it’s chugger, chugger, chugger and pleasing to the ears. I especially like the vocal phrases. There are good ideas here and an interesting use of guitars and strings and hurdy-gurdy drones. ‘Devil In The Detail’ takes the form of an apology, it’s sombre and confessional with nice violin string plucks whilst the final track ‘Menneskebarn’ (Man Child): is a lullaby. Soft guitars coax and cajole an easy state of mind with strings as the backup. Whilst everything outside is in flux, tumult, and chaos the lullaby calms and fortifies and lays the foundations for dealing with the change that is coming. A lullaby of adaptability.Not a bad album. It grows on me the more I listen. One thing of note after all I said above is that I prefer to listen through headphones rather than speakers even though I have good speakers. The sound flavours and textures were more accessible that way, whereas when I listened on the speakers, certain tracks didn’t grab me. I don’t know, something felt off. But all was fine with earphones. Weird!01. Balfaerd02. Like Humans03. Mothlike04. My Blood Is Gold05. Spine06. Valkyriernes Sang07. Blazing Sky08. Devil In The Detail09. MenneskebarnAmalie BruunMusic: 7.5Sound: 7.5Total: 7.5 / 10