Live Review: Heather Nova - Berlin 2025

Passionskirche, Berlin, Germany14th March 2025On Friday, March 14, 2025, HEATHER NOVA performed at the Passionskirche in Berlin-Kreuzberg. Before the concert, holders of the limited VIP tickets were granted early entry and a short meet & greet. This provided an opportunity to briefly chat with the artist, take a photo with her, or get an autograph. The opening act featured Harrison McClary, who performed some of his songs.The several hundred guests in the sold-out Passionskirche were fortunate that the concert could take place at all. Heather was suffering from an infection that affected her voice. As a result, there were occasional moments when a note was slightly off. However, this did not dampen the positive atmosphere. The audience still enjoyed the unique ambiance and acoustics of the church. Unfortunately, due to health reasons, she had to cancel the following two concerts in Munich and Kufstein, Austria. Not only songs from her recently released album ‘Breath And Air’ were performed, but also tracks from the albums ‘Pearl’, ‘Oyster’, ‘Storm’, ‘Siren’, ‘Redbird’, and ‘South’.HEATHER NOVA’s music is a unique blend of Alternative Rock and soft Indie sounds, accompanied by an acoustic guitar, occasional piano, and gentle electronic elements. With her distinctive, clear voice and profound lyrics, she captivates her listeners. HEATHER NOVA was supported by Midori Jaeger on cello and Che Albrighton on drums.Setlist01. Rewild Me02. Ghost In my Room03. Walk This World04. Light Of Sicily05. The Wounds We Bled06. Magnificent07. All I Need08. Hey Poseidon09. Not Only Human10. Butterflies & Moths11. Island12. London Rain13. Breath & Air14. Singing You Through15. Like Lovers Do16. Doubled Up17. I’m On Fire (Bruce Springsteen Cover)18. I Wanna Be Your LightAll Pictures by Marko Heiroth