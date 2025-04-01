14th March 2025
Heather Nova & Harrison McClary
On Friday, March 14, 2025, HEATHER NOVA performed at the Passionskirche in Berlin-Kreuzberg. Before the concert, holders of the limited VIP tickets were granted early entry and a short meet & greet. This provided an opportunity to briefly chat with the artist, take a photo with her, or get an autograph. The opening act featured Harrison McClary, who performed some of his songs.
Harrison McClary
Heather Nova
The several hundred guests in the sold-out Passionskirche were fortunate that the concert could take place at all. Heather was suffering from an infection that affected her voice. As a result, there were occasional moments when a note was slightly off. However, this did not dampen the positive atmosphere. The audience still enjoyed the unique ambiance and acoustics of the church. Unfortunately, due to health reasons, she had to cancel the following two concerts in Munich and Kufstein, Austria. Not only songs from her recently released album ‘Breath And Air’ were performed, but also tracks from the albums ‘Pearl’, ‘Oyster’, ‘Storm’, ‘Siren’, ‘Redbird’, and ‘South’.
HEATHER NOVA’s music is a unique blend of Alternative Rock and soft Indie sounds, accompanied by an acoustic guitar, occasional piano, and gentle electronic elements. With her distinctive, clear voice and profound lyrics, she captivates her listeners. HEATHER NOVA was supported by Midori Jaeger on cello and Che Albrighton on drums.
Setlist
01. Rewild Me
02. Ghost In my Room
03. Walk This World
04. Light Of Sicily
05. The Wounds We Bled
06. Magnificent
07. All I Need
08. Hey Poseidon
09. Not Only Human
10. Butterflies & Moths
11. Island
12. London Rain
13. Breath & Air
14. Singing You Through
15. Like Lovers Do
16. Doubled Up
17. I’m On Fire (Bruce Springsteen Cover)
18. I Wanna Be Your Light
All Pictures by Marko Heiroth