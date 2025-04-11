Live Review: Godsmack - Berlin 2025

Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany4th April 2025For many fans, April 4, 2025, was a special night as GODSMACK rocked the Columbiahalle. Joined by P.O.D. and DROWNING POOL as special guests, they delivered a concert that fans would remember for a long time. For me, however, the evening was much more - it was a journey into the past, an emotional return to a song that means more to me than just music.The evening kicked off with DROWNING POOL, who took the stage with an energetic set. The band from Dallas is known for their powerful riffs and raw live show energy, and they delivered exactly what the fans were expecting. The setlist was a mix of classic tracks and newer songs that fit perfectly with the rest of the lineup. The crowd went wild from the start as the band opened with ‘Sinner’. The sound of DROWNING POOL, filled with aggressive riffs and untamed energy, immediately set an intense tone for the night. ‘Bodies’ was definitely one of the highlights of their set. It was the perfect opening for the evening, and the crowd was ready for P.O.D. to take the stage.Setlist01. Sinner02. Feel Like I Do03. Step Up04. Rebel Yell (Billy Idol Cover)05. Tear Away06. BodiesP.O.D. (PAYABLE ON DEATH) - a band that has played a significant role in my past. With their unique blend of Rock, Metal, and Rap-Rock, they created classics like ‘Alive’ and especially ‘Youth of the Nation’, which not only became hits but also companions during difficult times. When P.O.D. hit the stage, I knew this moment was more than just another concert. It was a reminder of my deceased friend with whom I shared many experiences tied to this song. The show started with ‘Boom’, and the iconic track ‘Youth of the Nation’ brought me back to the memories I associate with this song. In that moment, tears filled my eyes, and I couldn’t help but think of my late friend and former comrade. The song was not only the soundtrack of our friendship, but also a symbol of the bond that remained over all these years. As P.O.D. continued to spread their energy and positivity, I couldn’t help but feel how the music kept those memories of our time in the Navy alive.Setlist01. Boom02. Satellite03. Murdered Love04. Drop05. I Got That06. I Won’t Bow Down07. Youth of the Nation08. Southtown09. Afraid to Die10. AliveAs GODSMACK took the stage, it was time for the grand finale. The band, known not only for their high-energy live shows but also for their unique sound, delivered a powerful mix of classics and new hits. The fans were ready to make the Columbiahalle shake one last time, and GODSMACK did not disappoint. With explosive songs like ‘Voodoo’ and ‘I Stand Alone’, the band had the crowd in a constant frenzy. The climax of the set was undoubtedly ‘I Stand Alone’, with the audience singing along to every single refrain. The stage setting and energy of the show perfectly matched the expectations of both the fans and the band.The emotions were palpable here too - especially when ‘Come Together’ was played during the encore, a song that holds meaning for many beyond just music. It was a moment of community and celebration that showed the band at their full strength.Setlist01. Surrender02. You and I03. When Legends Rise04. 1000hp05. Cryin’ Like a Bitch!!06. Speak07. Straight Out of Line08. Awake09. Keep Away10. Voodoo11. Whatever---12. Come Together (The Beatles Cover)13. Bulletproof14. I Stand AloneAll Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer