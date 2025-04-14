12th April 2025
Godsmack - “World Tour 2025” - Special guests: P.o.D., Drowning Pool
GODSMACK no longer wants to release new music but instead wants to focus all the more on live shows and perform their existing material to the best of their ability. “We’re going out now and starting to honour our 30-year music catalogue and just enjoy the greatest hits,” frontman Sully Erna recently said in an interview with US radio station WRIF. That is exactly what brought hundreds of people to the Turbinenhalle.
Drowning Pool
The world-renowned champions of blue-collar Hard Rock and Metal out of Dallas, Texas graced the evening with the opening spot. DROWNING POOL has been formed back in 1996, and so far the band is on their seventh album titled ‘Strike a Nerve’, which was released in 2022. But there is a new single out (‘Revolution (The Final Amen)’), and a new album is scheduled for release this year. Check out https://drowningpool.live for more info.
Music & Performance
DROWNING POOL’s sound is instantly recognizable: a potent blend of heavy, down-tuned riffs, driving rhythms, and anthemic choruses designed for maximum impact. Their music, forged in the early 2000s, still carries that raw, angsty energy, albeit with a seasoned polish. Their setlist leaned heavily on their earlier material, punctuated by newer tracks that showcased their evolution while staying true to their core sound. Think chunky guitar work, a powerful and precise rhythm section, and vocals that oscillate between guttural roars and melodic hooks. Frontman Ryan McCombs proved to be a compelling presence. His energy was infectious, pacing the stage, engaging with the audience, and delivering the band’s signature aggression with conviction. He possesses a strong vocal range, capable of both the necessary grit and soaring cleans that define many of DROWNING POOL’s tracks. Guitarist C.J. Pierce, a long-standing member, laid down the heavy foundations with his signature riffs, often punctuated by sharp, impactful solos.
Bassist Stevie Benton and drummer Mike Luce formed a tight and powerful backbone, their rhythmic interplay providing the relentless drive that fuels DROWNING POOL's sonic assault. Each member brought their own intensity to the performance, creating a cohesive and powerful stage presence. The Oberhausen crowd, a mix of long-time DROWNING POOL fans and those primarily there for GODSMACK, responded with increasing enthusiasm as the set progressed. While initially perhaps a little more reserved, the energy levels steadily rose with each familiar riff and powerful chorus. By the time ‘Bodies’ hit, a significant portion of the audience was headbanging, moshing, and singing along with gusto
Setlist
01. I Was Made for Lovin’ You (KISS song)
02. Sinner
03. Feel Like I Do
04. Step Up
05. Rebel Yell (Billy Idol cover)
06. Tear Away
07. Bodies
P.o.D.
Up next were fellow countrymen P.O.D. from San Diego, California. The band P.O.D., which stands for PAYABLE ON DEATH, was formed in in 1992 and epitomized the meteoric rise (and subsequent fall of Nu Metal). Their fourth studio album ‘Satellite’ from 2001 catapulted them into the stratosphere alongside the likes of LINKIN PARK and LIMP BIZKIT. Despite the subsequent downward trajection, they continued to churn out music, and their most recent album is called ‘Veritas’ from 2024. More at https://www.payableondeath.com.
Music & Performance
Opening with the poignant track ‘Boom’, P.O.D. made it clear that they are by no means a relic of the past, and that they still got it in them. P.O.D.’s music is a distinctive tapestry woven from heavy, down-tuned guitars, infectious grooves, and Sonny Sandoval’s powerfully dynamic vocals. Their sound is characterized by its uplifting and often spiritual lyrical themes, setting them apart within the heavier music landscape. Tracks like their breakthrough hit ‘Alive’ were met with an immediate roar of recognition, transforming the hall into a sea of bouncing bodies. Their setlist was a well-balanced mix of their signature anthems and deeper cuts, showcasing their evolution while staying true to the core elements that define their sound. Expect chunky riffs, a rock-solid rhythm section infused with Reggae and Hip-Hop influences, and Sandoval’s ability to seamlessly transition between aggressive rap verses and soaring, melodic choruses.
The 45-minute set was a celebration of P.O.D. signature blend of heavy rock with a positive message, igniting the crowd with their energy and infectious grooves. Sonny Sandoval’s charismatic stage presence and the band’s tight musicianship ensured that they left a lasting impression, successfully warming up the Turbinenhalle and leaving the audience buzzing with anticipation for the main event.
Setlist
01. Boom
02. Satellite
03. Murdered Love
04. Drop
05. I Got That
06. I Won't Bow Down
07. Youth of the Nation
08. Southtown
09. Afraid to Die
10. Alive
Godsmack
Formed in Lawrence, Massachusetts in 1995, GODSMACK quickly rose to prominence with their heavy, aggressive sound, often categorized within the post-grunge and alternative metal genres. Led by the distinctive vocals of Sully Erna, the band has amassed a significant discography including eight studio albums: ‘Godsmack’ (1998), ‘Awake’ (2000), ‘Faceless’ (2003), ‘IV’ (2006), ‘The Oracle’ (2010), ‘1000hp’ (2014), ‘When Legends Rise’ (2018), and their most recent, ‘Lighting Up the Sky’ (2023). Known for their powerful riffs, tribal-influenced drumming, and introspective lyrics, GODSMACK has secured multiple chart-topping albums and numerous hit singles, solidifying their place as a major force in modern rock. Check out www.godsmack.com.
Music & Performance
Taking the stage in the packed Turbinenhalle Oberhausen GODSMACK delivered a performance that was nothing short of a sonic assault. From the opening riff, the energy in the room became palpable. The band, consisting of the commanding frontman and guitarist Sully Erna, the steady and powerful bassist Robbie Merrill, the last-minute addition touring musicians: guitarist Sam Bam Koltun, and EVANESCENCE drummer Will Hunt, delivered like a well-oiled machine. Their live renditions of fan favourites like ‘I Stand Alone’, ‘Voodoo’, and ‘Awake’ were heavier and more visceral than their studio recordings, each member bringing an intense physicality to their playing. Erna’s raw vocals and charismatic stage presence anchored the show, while Koltun’s guitar solos were sharp and electrifying. The rhythm section of Merrill and Hunt provided a thunderous foundation, with Hunt’s signature tribal-esque drum patterns adding a unique and driving force to their sound.
Adding another layer to the immersive experience were the well-integrated visual projections displayed on the enormous screen behind the band. These weren’t just static images announcing different songs and showing the associated covers; they were dynamic and often psychedelic, featuring swirling patterns, and imagery that complemented the mood of each song. During heavier tracks, the car racing related visuals were intense and strobing, enhancing the aggressive energy e.g. for ‘1000hp’. For more atmospheric songs like ‘Voodoo’, the projections shifted to more emotive and evocative imagery, adding depth to the performance. The lighting design was equally impressive, shifting colours and intensity to match the music, creating a truly captivating visual spectacle.
The Oberhausen crowd was an absolute frenzy from start to finish. Every recognizable riff was met with a roar, and the singalongs were deafening, particularly during anthems like ‘Whatever’ and ‘Bulletproof’. Mosh pits erupted throughout the set, a testament to the raw energy emanating from the stage. The connection between the band and the audience was undeniable, with Erna frequently engaging with the crowd, pumping his fist and encouraging their participation. The energy exchange was electric, creating an atmosphere of shared passion and pure Rock’n’Roll revelry. By the time the final notes of the encore faded after 90 minutes of playtime, the Turbinenhalle was buzzing with the afterglow of a powerful and unforgettable GODSMACK performance.
Setlist
01. Surrender
02. You and I
03. When Legends Rise
04. 1000hp
05. Cryin’ Like a Bitch!!
06. Speak
07. Straight Out of Line
08. Awake
09. Keep Away
10. Voodoo
11. Whatever
---
12. Come Together (The Beatles cover) ending with ‘Stairway to Heaven’
13. Bulletproof
14. I Stand Alone
All Pictures by Dietmar Seifer