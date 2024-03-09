Live Review: New Model Army - Munich 2024

Backstage, Munich, Germany5th March 20224People desperately looking for a parking spot and a line at the main entrance indicated that the NEW MODEL ARMY show in Munich was sold-out and people arrived in time to make sure not to miss a second of the gig. In the line people were discussing which songs they’d love to hear and how excited they were that they got their hands on a ticket.DONKEYHONK COMPANY are a German band playing a style that is a mixture of Rockabilly and Blues Rock. The band saw a Backstage that with half full and people kept streaming in during the gig that came with great songs with mainly German vocals. They got a well-deserved applause before the stage was made ready for NEW MODEL ARMY.RatingMusic: 7/10Performance: 8/10Light: 6/10Sound: 7/10Total: 7 / 10NEW MODEL ARMY had just released their latest album ‘Unbroken’ before embarking on the first part of their European tour. The only member of the original line-up Justin Sullivan continues to release music with NEW MODEL ARMY as well as solo projects.Music & PerformanceThe band came on stage exactly 10 minutes later than they had previously announced on their social media. The tension in the venue was rising minute by minute and when the band came on stage they were greeted by an excited crowd. The age of the audience seemed to be mainly 40+ and it turned out that many had already learned the vocals of the new songs released on ‘Unbroken’ by heart.NMA played a set that consisted approximately half of newer songs and the classics that are almost a must on the setlist. Justin Sullivan addressed the crowd frequently, telling them that he was excited to be back in the “swimming pool” for the Werk looks like a swimming pool from upstage. He promised that the pool would turn into a “sweating” pool quite soon and it turned out that he was right. Backstage became really hot, especially when he announced that the band would start playing some “old songs” now. My personal highlight was ‘Green and Grey’ that came with a wonderful illuminated stage. I had hoped for ‘The Hunt’, but it was not on tonight’s regular setlist. The crowd sang along by heart most of the time and they wouldn’t let the band get away with just one encore. So, Munich got a bonus encore and it seems Munich can be sure, that the band will return to the “sweating pool” in the future.Setlist01. Coming or Going02. Long Goodbye03. First Summer After04. Language05. Winter06. If I Am Still Me07. Stormclouds08. Do You Really Want to Go There?09. No Greater Love10. Deserters11. 22512. Green and Grey13. Idumea14. Reload15. Angry Planet16. Purity17. Wonderful Way to Go---18 Bittersweet19. High20. Get Me Out---21. Frightened22. Poison StreetRatingMusic: 8Performance: 9Light: 7Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10All Pictures by Munich Vampire