21st November 2023
Babymetal - World Tour 2023 - Special guest: Wargasm UK
They are the inventors of Kawaii Metal and with just mid-20s already absolute icons: In the dark November time, BABYMETAL has come on tour to Germany with their new album ‘The Other One’, and long lines in front of the Palladium - paired with people with anxious, wide-open eyes, wielding self-painted “Searching ticket” signs are testament to the ever-growing popularity of the band.
Wargasm UK
The opening act of the evening was WARGASM UK, the Electro-Punk duo Sam Matlock and Milkie Way, who have released a bunch of singles and their debut album ‘Venom’ earlier this year. https://www.wargasm.online
Music & Performance
Shortly before 8pm, the WARGASM stormed onstage, and made it pretty clear from the outset that this would not be your average opening act. Especially Milkie Way with her signature skimpy outfit and the David Bowie haircut, exuded an unrelenting energy, which found its way into the first few rows of the audience, and made them dance along.
Also the band’s motto ‘Angry Songs for Sad People’ - displayed on the huge banner in the background of the stage - seemed to resonate with the rather young TikTok crowd. WARGASM UK pulled all the tricks of an ambitious warm-up act, getting the crowd to wave their arms in the air, getting their phones with flashlights o, and for the last song, singer Sam took a tour on the arms of the audience to crowd-surf through the venue. All in all, the set was well received by the audience members of the sold-out Palladium, so I guess the band picked up a bunch of new fans.
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Sound: 6
Light: 6
Total: 7 / 10
Babymetal
The band from Japan, whose unprecedented success in the mid-2010s stunned all the critics, proved anyone wrong who dismissed them as one-hit wonders. Over 13 years after the band’s founding, BABYMETAL have only solidified their following among their fans. Sugar-sweet J-Pop, innocent lyrics, Gothic-Lolita looks, sophisticated choreographies - and smashing guitars: BABYMETAL are a unique synthesis of the arts, a genre in itself. The group easily adopts styles such as Power, Speed and Death Metal, turning the scene upside down. Another manifest of the BABYMETAL’s popularity were the incredibly long lines (yes, there were two) in front of the Merch stand. https://www.babymetal.com
Music & Performance
Shortly after 9pm, the light went low and on the giant screen at the back of the stage, the band’s signature fairytale-like intro video appeared. The final narrator words “are you ready to headbang” triggered a deafening scream response from the excited crowd, and the band kicked off their set with ‘BABYMETAL DEATH’ from their self-titled debut album. The backing Kami band also deserves a mention. Their technical proficiency and tight performance provide a solid foundation for the girls’ vocals, enhancing the overall sound without overpowering it.
While staying mostly in the background, toward the last third of the setlist, the band members got their moment to shine in the spotlight, while playing instrumental solos. BABYMETAL’s stage production is also a sight to behold. From the mesmerizing projections and lighting to the elaborate stage design and costumes, every element is meticulously planned and executed to enhance the overall concert experience. Also, the recorded video appearance of the band’s guest stars during songs, such as Tom Morello for the song ‘Metali!!’ felt incredibly in synch. And the audience loved every bit of it. A lot of people knew the choreographies and sang along to the songs, even though Japanese would not be their best spot.
In conclusion, a BABYMETAL concert is more than just a musical event - it’s an experience. It's a unique blend of music, performance, and culture that leaves concert-goers eagerly awaiting their next opportunity to see BABYMETAL live.
Setlist
01. BABYMETAL DEATH
02. Gimme Chocolate!!
03. PA PA YA!!
04. Distortion
05. BxMxC
06. MAYA
07. Syncopation
08. Monochrome
09. METALI!! (preceded by KAMI Band solos)
10. Megitsune
11. Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!
12. Road of Resistance
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 10
Sound: 8
Light: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
All Pictures by André Wilms
