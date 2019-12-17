Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!

 

EMP



Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
December 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue Dec 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BLVTH
Tue Dec 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BOMBUS
Wed Dec 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SMASH INTO PIECES
Thu Dec 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Thu Dec 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SMASH INTO PIECES
Thu Dec 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AMI
Thu Dec 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FATONI
Thu Dec 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FEINE SAHNE FISCHFILET
Fri Dec 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Fri Dec 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
Fri Dec 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
Fri Dec 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HONIG
Fri Dec 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AURA DIONE
Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UA) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ARCHSPIRE
Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SÓLEY
Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THEES UHLMANN & BAND

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Assassin’s Blade - Gather Darkness

Details
assassinsblade gatherdarkness
Artist: Assassin’s Blade
Title: Gather Darkness
Genre: Heavy Metal / Speed Metal
Release Date: 18th October 2019
Label: Pure Steel Records


Album Review

Buenas Noches Amigos! Tonight we will take our time to talk about Canada’s ASSASSIN’S BLADE. ‘Gather Darkness’ is the second output of this Swedish/ Canadian five-piece with former EXCITER vocalist Jacques Bélanger. The band was formed in 2014 by Peter and David who had already written material they did not want to go to waste. The two were quickly sure they had the right man for the job behind the microphone and the decision to ask Jacques was dead right. He joined Peter and David in Sweden in 2015 to record vocal tracks to six songs and after his return to Canada he hooked up with Manfred Leidecker to record five more songs for ASSASSIN’S BLADE debut, ‘Agents of Mystification’, which was released in 2016.

There has to be something special in Canadian nutrition... Bélanger’s voice is incredibly variable and reminds me of MANOWAR’s Eric Adams, IRON MAIDEN’s Bruce Dickinson and even JUDAS PRIEST’s Rob Halford (amazing vocalists to be compared to and well deserved). ‘Call of the Watch’ is a high-octane bastard of Traditional and Speed Metal, catchy as fuck just like the title track ‘Gather, Darkness’ and the rest of the material is of no lesser quality. What I think is quite nice about this record is that there is no slouch no matter which song you choose just to check the band out. After listening to this quite a while I will have to check out EXCITER because they flew under my radar until recently and now I have to catch up with all these journalists and members of the elite in order to not lose my street cred...


Tracklist

01. Tempt Not (The Blade of the Assassin)
02. Call of the Watch
03. Gather, Darkness
04. The City that waits
05. Dream Savant
06. Gods
07. The Ghost of Orion
08. The Thaumaturge
09. I, of the Storm
10. Soil of the Dead


Line-up

Jacques Bélanger - lead and backing vocals
David Stranderud - lead and rhythm guitars
Bruno Buneck - lead and rhythm guitars
Peter Svensson - bass guitar and backing vocals
Marcus Rosenkvist - drums and backing vocals


Website

http://www.assassins-blade.com / https://www.facebook.com/assassinsblademetal


Cover Picture

assassinsblade gatherdarkness


Rating

Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10




Related Articles

You are here: Home Artists A-E CD Review: Assassin’s Blade - Gather Darkness