21st April 2024
Keane - “Celebrating 20 Years Of Hopes And Fears” - Support: The Sherlocks
It was clear to me that this concert would be something special as soon as I arrived at the venue. Not only did the license plates speak volumes - they came from all over Germany and neighbouring countries - but the languages at the entrance were a mix of German, Flemish, French, English, or even Spanish. KEANE had not been on tour for a long time and both concerts in Cologne were sold out. Originally planned for the smaller E-Werk, there was such a huge demand that the show was moved to the bigger Palladium and even an additional date was scheduled.
The Sherlocks
Indie Rock band THE SHERLOCKS from South Yorkshire - consisting of brothers Kiaran (lead vocals, guitar) & Brandon Crook (drums) along with Alex Procter (guitar) & Trent Jackson (bass) - opened the evening. Even though they still look like school boys, the band already exists for 14 years. The debut single ‘Live for the Moment’ (2014) and follow up ‘Escapade’ (2015) were followed by appearances at Reading and Leeds Festivals in August 2015. On 25 April 2017, THE SHERLOCKS announced their debut album ‘Live for the Moment’ released on 18 August 2017. The fourth and latest album ‘People Like Me And You’ was released in 2023, once again on their own Teddyboy Records. They also announced details of their biggest UK headline tour to date. Not only KEANE had their fans in the audience, also THE SHERLOCKS had quite some fans celebrating the band. Even though I found their Indie sound quite cool, their stage presence missed some “action”. What I found very likeable: the band was there for a meat-up with fans right after their show before KEANE entered the stage. https://www.thesherlocksmusic.co.uk / https://www.facebook.com/TheSherlocksOfficial
Setlist
01. Falling
02. Here & Now
03. NYC (Sing It Loud)
04. Face the Music
05. Live for the Moment
06. City Lights
07. Chasing Shadows
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 6
Light: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 7.2 / 10
Keane
KEANE will release a special remastered version of ‘Hopes and Fears’ on May 10, 2024, exactly 20 years after its initial release, undoubtedly one of the best debut albums of all time. ‘Hopes and Fears’ was a groundbreaking album for KEANE and broke all sorts of records. It is one of the best-selling albums in the history of the UK charts, selling over 2.5 million copies in the UK and one million in the US in its first year, driven by their absolute classic ‘Somewhere Only We Know’. ‘Hopes and Fears’ was certified nine times platinum in the UK, a remarkable achievement. The album has sold over ten million copies worldwide. KEANE emerged alongside a new wave of bands that would change the music world: SNOW PATROL, SCISSOR SISTERS, THE KILLERS, and COLDPLAY. They were the first to create a sound cantered around keyboards, which further enhanced the emotional appeal of their songs. ‘Everybody’s Changing’ from ‘Hopes and Fears’ became a fan favourite and a top 5 hit.
In 2004, KEANE were the best-selling British artists in the UK. The following year, they won two BRIT Awards: the award for best British album for ‘Hopes and Fears’ and the award for the British Breakthrough act, chosen by Radio 1 listeners. ‘Somewhere Only We Know’ recently experienced a revival on TikTok, going viral in Indonesia and sparking a worldwide renaissance of the track, which currently has two million Spotify streams per day and has become the best-selling single of Island Records in the last twelve months. The song has been streamed over one billion times in total. Next year’s tour will celebrate KEANE’s celebrated body of work, from their impressive debut ‘Hopes and Fears’ to their 2019 studio album ‘Cause and Effect’. I guess there is no one not knowing any of the band’s songs - they are jus fabulous hits! KEANE is Tom Chaplin (lead vocals, guitar), Tim Rice-Oxley (keyboards, backing vocals), Richard Hughes (drums, backing vocals) and Jesse Quin (bass, backing vocals, guitar). https://www.keanemusic.com / https://www.facebook.com/keane
Music & Performance
To celebrate ‘Hopes and Fears’, of course, all the songs from the album were played in Cologne, an album that surely didn’t make it easy for KEANE to maintain the high level of their debut album afterwards. ‘Hopes and Fears’ became one of the best-selling albums in the history of the British charts. The classic ‘Somewhere Only We Know’, which was played as the last song of the main set, is known by everyone. It sold over ten million copies worldwide. The debut album broke similar records. At the first of the two concerts in Cologne, 4,000 fans celebrated the album as well as a number of other classics that made their way into the setlist. KEANE were always close to the audience and not shy to have a little chat. For example, singer Chaplin remembered the band’s first concert in Cologne in 2003, when they supported STARSAILOR. A few more funny anecdotes followed and lightened up the whole concert. Visually, they opted not to have a big show. There were only a few screens, which remained white and only reflected the spotlights. Good music indeed doesn’t need a big show. I enjoyed every second and musically, the guys continue to play in the premier league.
Setlist
01. Can’t Stop Now
02. Silenced by the Night
03. Bend and Break
04. Your Eyes Open
05. Nothing in My Way
06. The Way I Feel
07. Sunshine
08. You Are Young (Sing-A-Long Intro)
09. Everybody’s Changing
10. On a Day Like Today
11. Perfect Symmetry
12. A Bad Dream
13. Untitled 1
14. Spiralling
15. Is It Any Wonder?
16. She Has No Time
17. This Is the Last Time
18. Crystal Ball
19. Somewhere Only We Know
---
20. We Might as Well Be Strangers
21. Sovereign Light Café
22. Bedshaped
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 9
Light: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 9.2 / 10
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
Comments powered by CComment