6th April 2024
Scooter - “Thirty, Rough and Dirty! Tour 2024” - Support: Neptunica
Thirty, rough and dirty! SCOOTER celebrate anniversary with arena tour 2024! The band released the new single ‘Berliner Luft’ and announced an arena tour “Thirty, Rough and Dirty!” for spring 2024 – and here we are in the Westfalenhalle Dortmund to celebrate with Scooter.
Neptunica
The German DJ & Producer act based in Hamburg opened for SCOOTER with a loud and heavily celebrated DJ set. His productions are mainly connected to EDM, Future-Psy and House music. At a young age he already contributed official remixes for worldwide renowned acts such as ARMIN VAN BUUREN, LOST FREQUENCIES, LIZOT, TOM GREGORY, GESTÖRT ABER GEIL and many more. Since 2016 NEPTUNICA has officially signed to Germany’s most acclaimed dance music label Kontor Records. His set contained several songs anyone in the audience knew, like ‘Seven Nation Army’ by WHITE STRIPES, ‘Insomnia’ by FAITHLESS, ‘What’s Up’ by 4 NON BLONDES or ‘Narcotic’, originally by LIQUIDO. The audience willingly followed his commands… might it be to raise hands, sing and jump or to turn on the lights of their mobile phones. When he finished after 45 minutes, the fans were very well warmed up for the main act. https://neptunica.de/
Scooter
Immediately after an excessive festival summer, which saw the band headlining their “God Save The Rave” show across all open-air stages in Europe, SCOOTER announced their next big arena tour: “Thirty, Rough And Dirty!” For their band’s 30th anniversary, SCOOTER are touring with 13 spectacular live shows in spring 2024 across the metropolises of Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Benelux and bring the arenas to an escalation. True to the motto “Rough and Dirty”, the unstoppable frontman Baxxter heats up the hits with his dancing vamps, hot columns of fire, pyro alarm, LED magic and a volley of scooter hits and celebrate an unforgettable party with them. Germany’s legendary Techno act already set new standards with its explosive, energetic mega show on their sold-out “God Save The Rave - European Tour” 2022. For “Thirty, Rough And Dirty!” 2024, fans could prepare for a new level of Techno experience and an extravagant production and spectacular stage show. Energy Galore! https://scootertechno.com / https://www.facebook.com/scooterofficial
Music and Performance
SCOOTER were there for a big party and that they could celebrate, they proved in front of a - with a good 12,000 fans - sold-out arena. The show had anything you could wish for and what was announced. It started with a big firework and rockets on the ceiling. There was nearly no song without a special effect or fire columns. Not to mention the big LED screens and an extraordinary light show as well as the dancers making the concert real eye candy. SCOOTER proved that Techno is still not dead yet. One hit followed another, people were screaming and dancing all night long. That’s indeed what I call a perfect birthday party. Even if you might not completely like the music, the show is worth to watch.
Setlist
00. Rule Britannia (Tape Intro)
01. Thirty, Rough and Dirty (Intro)
02. Rave & Shout
03. Maria (I Like It Loud)
04. Techno Is Back
05. I Keep Hearing Bingo
06. Let’s Do It Again
07. We Love Hardcore
08. FCK 2020
09. ARDRHU / For Those About To Rave
10. Posse Reloaded
11. Weekend!
12. Bassdrum (additional vocals by Jay Frog)
13. Waste Your Youth
14. Nessaja (Peter Maffay cover)
15. We Are the Greatest / Frequent Traveller / Bramfeld
16. Fire (2024 version)
17. Call Me Mañana (2024 version)
18. How Much Is the Fish? (2024 version)
19. Prada (cassö song)
20. God Save the Rave
21. Ramp! (The Logical Song)
22. Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien (Édith Piaf song)
23. J’adore Hardcore
---
24. One (Always Hardcore)
25. Paul Is Dead
26. Rhapsody in E
27. Hyper Hyper (Giuseppe Ottaviani Remix) / Endless Summer / Friends Turbo / Move Your Ass! (Noisecontrollers Remix)
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 10
Sound: 9
Light: 10
Total: 9 / 10
