Live Review: Scooter - Dortmund 2024

Westfalenhalle, Dortmund, Germany6th April 2024Thirty, rough and dirty! SCOOTER celebrate anniversary with arena tour 2024! The band released the new single ‘Berliner Luft’ and announced an arena tour “Thirty, Rough and Dirty!” for spring 2024 – and here we are in the Westfalenhalle Dortmund to celebrate with Scooter.The German DJ & Producer act based in Hamburg opened for SCOOTER with a loud and heavily celebrated DJ set. His productions are mainly connected to EDM, Future-Psy and House music. At a young age he already contributed official remixes for worldwide renowned acts such as ARMIN VAN BUUREN, LOST FREQUENCIES, LIZOT, TOM GREGORY, GESTÖRT ABER GEIL and many more. Since 2016 NEPTUNICA has officially signed to Germany’s most acclaimed dance music label Kontor Records. His set contained several songs anyone in the audience knew, like ‘Seven Nation Army’ by WHITE STRIPES, ‘Insomnia’ by FAITHLESS, ‘What’s Up’ by 4 NON BLONDES or ‘Narcotic’, originally by LIQUIDO. The audience willingly followed his commands… might it be to raise hands, sing and jump or to turn on the lights of their mobile phones. When he finished after 45 minutes, the fans were very well warmed up for the main act. https://neptunica.de/ Immediately after an excessive festival summer, which saw the band headlining their “God Save The Rave” show across all open-air stages in Europe, SCOOTER announced their next big arena tour: “Thirty, Rough And Dirty!” For their band’s 30th anniversary, SCOOTER are touring with 13 spectacular live shows in spring 2024 across the metropolises of Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Benelux and bring the arenas to an escalation. True to the motto “Rough and Dirty”, the unstoppable frontman Baxxter heats up the hits with his dancing vamps, hot columns of fire, pyro alarm, LED magic and a volley of scooter hits and celebrate an unforgettable party with them. Germany’s legendary Techno act already set new standards with its explosive, energetic mega show on their sold-out “God Save The Rave - European Tour” 2022. For “Thirty, Rough And Dirty!” 2024, fans could prepare for a new level of Techno experience and an extravagant production and spectacular stage show. Energy Galore! https://scootertechno.com Music and PerformanceSCOOTER were there for a big party and that they could celebrate, they proved in front of a - with a good 12,000 fans - sold-out arena. The show had anything you could wish for and what was announced. It started with a big firework and rockets on the ceiling. There was nearly no song without a special effect or fire columns. Not to mention the big LED screens and an extraordinary light show as well as the dancers making the concert real eye candy. SCOOTER proved that Techno is still not dead yet. One hit followed another, people were screaming and dancing all night long. That’s indeed what I call a perfect birthday party. Even if you might not completely like the music, the show is worth to watch.Setlist00. Rule Britannia (Tape Intro)01. Thirty, Rough and Dirty (Intro)02. Rave & Shout03. Maria (I Like It Loud)04. Techno Is Back05. I Keep Hearing Bingo06. Let’s Do It Again07. We Love Hardcore08. FCK 202009. ARDRHU / For Those About To Rave10. Posse Reloaded11. Weekend!12. Bassdrum (additional vocals by Jay Frog)13. Waste Your Youth14. Nessaja (Peter Maffay cover)15. We Are the Greatest / Frequent Traveller / Bramfeld16. Fire (2024 version)17. Call Me Mañana (2024 version)18. How Much Is the Fish? (2024 version)19. Prada (cassö song)20. God Save the Rave21. Ramp! (The Logical Song)22. Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien (Édith Piaf song)23. J’adore Hardcore---24. One (Always Hardcore)25. Paul Is Dead26. Rhapsody in E27. Hyper Hyper (Giuseppe Ottaviani Remix) / Endless Summer / Friends Turbo / Move Your Ass! (Noisecontrollers Remix)RatingMusic: 7Performance: 10Sound: 9Light: 10Total: 9 / 10All pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com