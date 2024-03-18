15th March 2024
Pothead - “Fifteen Thirty Years Tour 2024”
After all these years it is still an always a pleasure to see POTHEAD live on stage. Last Friday, I visited the F-Haus Jena to hear POTHEAD for one more time. I can’t say exactly how many times I saw them on stage. Maybe I will count all of my POTHEAD tickets in my ticket collection. I would say more than 10 times. My oldest ticket is from October 2002.
Last Friday was a stressful day and my mood was a little bit down. And as soon as POTHEAD was on stage it was gone. This is what I love on live music. If you have a bad day a live concert of one of your faviid bands can lift you up in a blink of an eye. Brad and Jeff Dope and Robert Puls come always with a smile on stage you cannot resist, this will let you smile too. “Thank you” therefore! “Thank you very much” POTHEAD! And they still rock as hell! You cannot stop going to POTHEAD concerts, you will do it again because they are so good. Straight forward Rock sound. POTHEAD played a very good set. A mixture from older and newer songs. With over 10 studio albums it is not a problem for POTHEAD to play for hours. It is always fascinating how the audience reacts to the music. They simply love it and everybody was going home satisfied and happy. I have captured a few pictures and I hope you enjoy my pictures as I and the fans enjoy the concerts. https://www.pothead.de/
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
