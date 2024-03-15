Live Review: Rick Astley - Berlin 2024

Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany10th March 2024On March 10, 2024, I had the extraordinary pleasure of experiencing RICK ASTLEY live at the Columbiahalle Berlin. The “Are We There Yet” tour promised a special show from the outset, and I was not disappointed.During the interlude, DANIEL BONGERT from Bonn opened the concert and performed as a solo artist. Although his calm style didn’t initially resonate with everyone, he managed to captivate the audience by the end of his performance, encouraging them to sing along. Despite some critical remarks, Bongert demonstrated composure and concluded his set with an emotional moment as the audience joined in singing the chorus of his final song, ‘I love you’.Throughout the change-over, 80s hits were played, prompting enthusiastic sing-alongs from the audience. The crowd was particularly vocal when DEPECHE MODE’s ‘Enjoy the Silence’ started playing. When RICK ASTLEY and his band finally took the stage at 8:50 PM, the energy in the hall was palpable. With wit and charm, Astley immediately endeared himself to the audience by sharing anecdotes from his first visit to Berlin in the late 80s and joking about the “old” fans in attendance. He elicited laughter and promised an unforgettable concert experience.RICK ASTLEY showcased not only his musical brilliance but also his talent as an entertainer. Throughout the concert, he emphasized his age of 58, but added that he still felt and looked darn good - a remark that earned thunderous applause from the audience. He also shared sweet anecdotes about his Danish wife, who he joked “drives him crazy” but for whom most of his songs are written - like the song ‘Driving Me Crazy’ . These personal insights added a special intimacy to the concert and brought the audience even closer to RICK ASTLEY.The nearly two-hour show was a mix of classics like ‘Together Forever’ and ‘She Wants To Dance With Me’ as well as new(er) songs from his release ‘50’ (dedicated to his 50th birthday) and of course his latest album ‘Are We There Yet?’. Astley impressed not only with his singing but also with his energy and incredible stage charisma. He actively engaged the audience, interacted with fans, and gave special recognition to his band and the entire crew. A standout moment of the evening was the encore, during which Astley surprised the audience with a cover of ‘Highway to Hell’. He revealed his past as a drummer in a band and showcased his talent by sitting behind the drums and giving an electrifying performance. The audience was thrilled by this unexpected moment.The concert concluded with the classic ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, during which Astley wore the iconic striped T-shirt and blue blazer from the music video. The song was extended to over 10 minutes, with each band member given space for a solo, and the audience singing along to every word. It was a magnificent finale that underscored RICK ASTLEY’s unparalleled energy and talent.Setlist01. Never Gonna Stop02. Together Forever03. Beautiful Life04. It Would Take a Strong Strong Man05. Dippin’ My Feet06. Keep Singing07. She Wants to Dance With Me08. Hold Me in Your Arms09. Driving Me Crazy10. As It Was11. Forever and More12. Cry for Help13. Dance14. Angels on My Side15. Whenever You Need Somebody---16. Maria Love17. Highway to Hell (AC/DC cover)18. Never Gonna Give You UpAll Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer