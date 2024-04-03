23rd March 2024
Die 80er live - the biggest 80s Party of the World - with Cutting Crew, Tony Hadley, ABC - Martin Frey, Sandra, Nik Kershaw, Gazebo, Paul Young, Samantha Fox, Alphaville, Holly Johnson
No other time was as diverse and colourful in terms of fashion and music as the 80s. Young people wore colourful pants and shirts, parents criticized the hairstyles and the music. Almost 40 years later, these young people have grown up and are without a doubt now criticizing their own children. On this day, over 44,000 fans came to Gelsenkirchen to the Veltins-Arena and celebrated a mega party, just like in Düsseldorf in 2023. On a large stage with huge LED walls, visitors were able to experience some of the stars of that time.
The presenter that evening was none other than Peter Illmann. He himself is a veteran of the 80s, as he presented the successful German music program ‘Formel 1’. He was the first to enter the neon-lit stage and greet the audience. Peter Illmann was supported by DJ Christian Schall, who kept the audience entertained with hits from the 80s during the changeover phases between the artists’ performances. He didn’t have much to do, as the audience sang along to every song. But a group of dancers in 80s outfits also shortened the break until the next artist.
Cutting Crew
The first artists were the British band CUTTING CREW. Singer Nicholas “Nick” van Eede used the time of only four songs to entertain the crowd. Like the other artists, CUTTING CREW was supported by a band with strings, drums, guitar and backing singers. Guitarist Gareth Moulton sang the song ‘(I Just) Died in Your Arms’with a guitar solo. While Nick walked on a catwalk to the front of the stage, fountains of sparks shot up from the edge. https://www.cuttingcrew.org / https://www.facebook.com/CuttingCrewMusic
Setlist
01. Any Colour
02. One for the Mockingbird
03. I’ve Been in Love Before
04. (I Just) Died in Your Arms
Tony Hadley (Ex-Spandau Ballet)
After the DJ break, Peter Illmann announced the voice of the band SPANDAU BALLET. With hits such as ‘Gold’ and ‘True’, TONY HADLLEY was the band’s figurehead. Wearing a black suit and a white button-up shirt, TONY appeared on stage. In a short time, he showed that he can still inspire the audience. You could see that he put all his emotions into the songs. https://tonyhadley.com / https://www.facebook.com/thetonyhadley
Setlist
01. Lifeline
02. Through the Barricades
03. True
04. Gold
ABC - Martin Frey
Another singer who is now on the road solo was MARTIN FREY, singer of the band ABC. With a big smile, he immediately enchanted the audience. In addition to his shiny blue and patterned jacket, his full back-combed blonde hair also caught the eye. But Martin’s vocals also sounded excellent. It was hard to believe that almost 40 years had passed. https://www.abcmartinfry.com / https://www.facebook.com/MartinFryABCLexicon
Setlist
01. When Smokey Sings
02. Poison Arrow
03. All of My Heart
04. The Look of Love
Sandra
The first female artist was SANDRA from Germany. She was also the first to bring her own band. At the beginning, her name was emblazoned in large letters on the big LED wall and you could hear her first big hit ‘Maria Magdalena’ to get you in the mood. When Sandra came on stage in a long black coat, you could see the matching music video for the song on the LED wall above the stage. https://www.sandra-music.com / https://www.facebook.com/sandra.lauer.cretu.official
Setlist
01. (I’ll Never Be) Maria Magdalena
02. Secret Land
03. Everlasting Love (Robert Knight cover)
04. Johnny Wanna Live
05. In the Heat of the Night
Nik Kershaw
Since BOY GEORGE (Culture Club) had to cancel his appearance at short notice due to other commitments, a worthy replacement was found in NIK KERSHAW. Like the other artists, NIK KERSHAW was also announced by Peter Ilmmann. Wearing a white shirt, waistcoat, guitar and sunglasses with blue lenses, Nik stood on the huge stage. At the beginning, he had some difficulties with the technology, so his voice seemed a little quiet and his guitar was barely audible. However, the problem was quickly solved during the song and Nik was able to perform his hits normally. Whether it was ‘The Riddle’ or ‘Wouldn’t It Be Good’, you could hear the audience singing along. When the first notes of ‘I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ could be heard, the crowd’s singing became much louder. As a highlight, fountains of sparks sprayed across the entire width of the stage. https://www.nikkershaw.net / https://www.facebook.com/OfficialNikKershaw
Setlist
01. Wide Boy
02. The Riddle
03. Wouldn’t It Be Good
04. I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me
Gazebo
After DJ Christian Schall bridged the break with 80s hits, GAZEBO, a representative of the Italo sound, came on stage. All alone without any other band support, you could tell that some people in the audience had doubts. That there was no reason to doubt the performance, became clear after the first few notes. In his white suit, he quickly created a great atmosphere in the Veltins Arena. The first song, ‘Masterpiece’, was not one of the more well-known songs, but it was followed by ‘Lunatic’, which most people could sing along to. With ‘Dolce Vita’, GAZEBO then presented a song that was originally sung by Ryan Paris almost 40 years ago. GAZEBO saved the most famous song ‘I like Chopin’ until the end. As GAZEBO said goodbye to the audience and was on his way to leave the stage, he was stopped by DJ Christian Schall and persuaded to sing one more song. GAZEBO didn’t need to be told twice and sang the well-known BALTIMORA song ‘Tarzan-Boy’. https://www.gazebo.info / https://www.facebook.com/GazeboOfficial
Setlist
01. Masterpiece
02. Lunatic
03. Dolce vita (Ryan Paris cover)
04. I Like Chopin
---
05. Tarzan Boy (Baltimora cover)
Paul Young
The smart Brit PAUL YOUNG performed four of his well-known songs that evening, all of which were cover versions. ‘Love of the Common People’ was actually written by John Hurley, but PAUL YOUNG covered it perfectly. He walked across the stage with a white microphone stand and occasionally walked on the catwalk towards the audience. His performance ended with ‘Everytime You Go Away’ by Daryl Hall & John Oates. https://paul-young.com / https://www.facebook.com/PaulYoungOfficial
Setlist
01. Love of the Common People (John Hurley cover)
02. Senza una donna (Without a Woman) (Zucchero cover)
03. Come Back and Stay (Jack Lee cover)
04. Everytime You Go Away (Daryl Hall & John Oates cover)
Samantha Fox
Peter Illmann said that a singer would follow, of whom almost every boy had a poster hanging above his bed at the time. He was referring to SAMANTHA FOX, one of the most famous blondes of the 80s. While her name appeared in large letters on the LED wall, you could hear her best-known hit ‘Touch me’. When SAMANTHA FOX entered the stage in a pair of tight leather trousers and an equally tight leather top, she greeted the audience and the music of ‘Nothing’s Gonna Stop Me Now’ was played. Throughout the show, she rocked the stage and let her blonde mane swirl through the air. During her number 1 hit ‘Touch Me (I Want Your Body)’ she was supported by four dancers, with whom she performed until the end. https://samfox.com / https://www.facebook.com/SamanthaFoxOfficial
Setlist
01. Nothing’s Gonna Stop Me Now
02. I Only Want to Be With You (Dusty Springfield cover)
03. Do Ya Do Ya (Wanna Please Me)
04. Touch Me (I Want Your Body)
Alphaville
One of the highlights of the evening was the performance by ALPHAVILLE. Singer Marian Gold appeared with two backing singers on a gallery in front of the cheering audience and then walked down the stairs to the song ‘A Victory of Love’. Marian had brought his own band with drummer, guitarist, keyboarder and a female bass player. The next highlights came with ‘Big in Japan’ and ‘Sounds Like a Melody’. The last song was ‘Forever Young’, which many visitors were waiting for. Surrounded by several fountains of sparks, Marian let the audience sing along on their own by holding the microphone in the direction of the audience. At the end, Marian was visibly moved by the reception and the support of the audience. https://www.alphaville.earth / https://www.facebook.com/alphavilleofficial
Setlist
01. A Victory of Love
02. Big In Japan
03. Sounds Like a Melody
04. Forever Young
After ALPHAVILLE’s performance, Peter Illmann, DJ Christian Schall and Ricarda Pastuszek, from the Record Institute of Germany, announced the result of the audience number of 44,848. This made the 80s live event officially the largest 80s party in the world. Organizer Markus Krampe accepted the award personally and was even allowed to announce his highlight of the evening: HOLLY JOHNSON - the voice of FRANKIE GOES TO HOLLYWOOD
Holly Johnson - The voice of Frankie Goes To Hollywood
Starting with two FRANKIE GOES TO HOLLYWOOD songs - ‘Relax’ and ‘Twin Tribes’ - with ‘Americanos’ one of his solo songs followed. Then, HOLLY JOHNSON appeared on the gallery in a leather jacket, leather trousers and sunglasses, looking and taking in the impression of the crowd. Then came another classic, ‘Rage Hard’, which really got the Veltins Arena going wild. At the end came ‘The Power Of Love’, actually a song that is often played at Christmas time, but that didn’t dampen the mood in any way. At the end of the song there was no skimping on the pyrotechnics, as if all the fireworks had to be used up. A brilliant evening came to an end and the large number of audience members were thrilled. https://www.hollyjohnson.com / https://www.facebook.com/MrHollyJohnson
Setlist
01. Relax (Frankie Goes to Hollywood song)
02. Two Tribes (Frankie Goes to Hollywood song)
03. Americanos
04. Rage Hard (Frankie Goes to Hollywood song)
05. The Power of Love (Frankie Goes to Hollywood song)
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
Comments powered by CComment