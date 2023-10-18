7th October 2023
Cutting Crew - “I just died in your arms tonight” 2023
With ‘I just died in your arms tonight’ the band CUTTING CREW created one of the biggest hits of the 80s. In 2023 the band around singer Nicholas “Nick” van Eede returned for a tour through Europe. For the last Germany date of their tour, CUTTING CREW came to Oberhausen in the Kulttempel. https://www.cuttingcrew.org / https://www.facebook.com/CuttingCrewMusic
Music & Performance
The band came on stage in front of just 200 fans. But singer Nick took it very relaxed and told that he has already played in front of significantly fewer people. So began a relaxed and funny evening for both sides. In between, Nick also told other stories from the past. How for example LED ZEPPELIN inspired him to the song ‘Left Of Heaven’ or the growing up and the relationship to his daughter, who delivered ideas to the song ‘No Problem Child’. During the evening CUTTING CREW also played some cover songs. Here the fans heard for example R.E.M.’s song ‘One I Love’ or ‘Thank You’ from LED ZEPPELIN.
Even after 40 years you could see that the band has a lot of fun with their job. Also, the voice of singer Nick has hardly changed and was immediately recognizable. The song all visitors were waiting for came only in the second part of the split gig. After a minute-long guitar solo by Gareth Moulton which led into the intro of ‘I Just Died In Your Arms’, it was clear for every fan in front of the stage which song should come. Here everyone sang along word for word. After a long evening, the guys from CUTTING CREW politely asked if they could go home now. At this point the fans didn’t feel like letting the band go and demanded an encore. This they should get with the cover song ‘Don’t Dream it’s Over’ from CROWDED HOUSE.
But after that the concert should finally be over and the visitors should go home happy. Those who had a little patience and waited could have their picture taken with the band.
Setlist
PART 1
01. Climb Aboard (Walk On)
02. Any Colour
03. One For The Mockingbird
04. I’ve Been In Love Before
05. Till The Money Runs out
06. Keep The Car Running
07. One I Love (REM Cover)
08. Left Of Heaven
09. Thank You
PART 2
10. The Scattering
11. San Ferian
12. Full Band
13. No Problem Child
14. Berlin In Winter
15. Died In Your Arms
16. Lido Shuffle
17. Don’t Dream It’s Over
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Light: 8.5
Sound: 8.5
Total: 8.8 / 10
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
