Live Review: Cutting Crew - Oberhausen 2023

Kulttempel, Oberhausen, Germany7th October 2023With ‘I just died in your arms tonight’ the band CUTTING CREW created one of the biggest hits of the 80s. In 2023 the band around singer Nicholas “Nick” van Eede returned for a tour through Europe. For the last Germany date of their tour, CUTTING CREW came to Oberhausen in the Kulttempel. https://www.cuttingcrew.org Music & PerformanceThe band came on stage in front of just 200 fans. But singer Nick took it very relaxed and told that he has already played in front of significantly fewer people. So began a relaxed and funny evening for both sides. In between, Nick also told other stories from the past. How for example LED ZEPPELIN inspired him to the song ‘Left Of Heaven’ or the growing up and the relationship to his daughter, who delivered ideas to the song ‘No Problem Child’. During the evening CUTTING CREW also played some cover songs. Here the fans heard for example R.E.M.’s song ‘One I Love’ or ‘Thank You’ from LED ZEPPELIN.Even after 40 years you could see that the band has a lot of fun with their job. Also, the voice of singer Nick has hardly changed and was immediately recognizable. The song all visitors were waiting for came only in the second part of the split gig. After a minute-long guitar solo by Gareth Moulton which led into the intro of ‘I Just Died In Your Arms’, it was clear for every fan in front of the stage which song should come. Here everyone sang along word for word. After a long evening, the guys from CUTTING CREW politely asked if they could go home now. At this point the fans didn’t feel like letting the band go and demanded an encore. This they should get with the cover song ‘Don’t Dream it’s Over’ from CROWDED HOUSE.But after that the concert should finally be over and the visitors should go home happy. Those who had a little patience and waited could have their picture taken with the band.SetlistPART 101. Climb Aboard (Walk On)02. Any Colour03. One For The Mockingbird04. I’ve Been In Love Before05. Till The Money Runs out06. Keep The Car Running07. One I Love (REM Cover)08. Left Of Heaven09. Thank YouPART 210. The Scattering11. San Ferian12. Full Band13. No Problem Child14. Berlin In Winter15. Died In Your Arms16. Lido Shuffle17. Don’t Dream It’s OverRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Light: 8.5Sound: 8.5Total: 8.8 / 10All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg