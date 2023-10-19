14th October 2023
Blind Guardian - “The God Machine Tour 2023” - Special Guest: Dawn Of Extinction
On the evening of October 14, 2023, the Alter Schlachthof in Dresden was transformed into a mecca for Metal fans. BLIND GUARDIAN came to the club once again. Just last year they were guests at the Alter Schlachthof on their “Somewhere Far Beyond Anniversary Tour”. And just like back then, the concert was very well attended. The shows in Krefeld, Hamburg and Munich are/were already sold out and the Alter Schlachthof was certainly very close to sell out as well.
Dawn Of Extinction
The evening was opened by DAWN OF EXTINCTION from Spain. The band really worked hard on stage and played their set with full commitment. With their mix of Death / Thrash / Metalcore they are not necessarily musically in line with BLIND GUARDIAN. Nevertheless, they were able to win over the audience and received positive feedback. https://www.facebook.com/dawnof.extinction/
Blind Guardian
After the support, the fans were already warmed up and the atmosphere in the hall was good. When the first sounds of the BLIND GUARDIAN intro sounded, they were rewarded with a lot of cheers. When the curtain finally fell down and the band was on stage, the enthusiasm was of course huge. It was no wonder that there was a great atmosphere among the fans from the first to the last song. As always, Hansi was able to quickly captivate and captivate everyone. The band’s impressive stage presence, combined with the virtuoso guitar riffs of André Olbrich and Marcus Siepen, created an electric atmosphere in the hall. Hansi Kürsch once again proved to be a charismatic frontman. His powerful voice and personable personality ensured that the audience sang along to every line and became immersed in BLIND GUARDIAN’s epic stories.
The band took the audience on a journey through their extensive repertoire, from their early days to more recent material. The set consisted of a good mix of new songs and of course the celebrated classics from their band’s history. Especially with the classics like ‘Time stands still’ or ‘Valhalla’, the fans’ singing along was simply gigantic! The light-show and visual effects added to the magic of the evening. Wow, I haven’t seen a laser show like this in a long time. At the end the audience was warmed up with fire effects. The sound was great but the volume could have been a little less. Overall, the concert will certainly be remembered by many with great goosebumps moments. https://www.blind-guardian.com/
Setlist
01. Imaginations From The Other Side
02. Blood Of The Elves
03. Nightfall
04. The Script For My Requiem
05. Violent Shadows
06. Skalds And Shadows
07. Time Stands Still (At The Iron Hill)
08. Secrets Of The American Gods
09. The Bard’s Song (In The Forest)
10. Guardian Of The Blind
11. Traveler In Time
12. Sacred Worlds
13. The Quest For Tanelorn
14. Valhalla
15. Mirror Mirror
