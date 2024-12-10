Live Review: Nik Kershaw - Berlin 2024

Columbiatheater, Berlin, Germany4th December 2024British Pop icon NIK KERSHAW brought his “1984 Tour” to Berlin’s Columbiahalle, celebrating the 40th anniversary of his breakthrough albums, ‘Human Racing’ and ‘The Riddle’. Known for his intricate songwriting, stellar musicianship, and hits that defined an era, Kershaw delivered an unforgettable evening by performing both albums in full. The show was a time capsule of 80s brilliance, brought to life by Kershaw’s masterful performance and deep connection with the audience.Music & PerformanceThe concert opened with ‘Roses’, immediately immersing the audience in the nostalgic yet timeless sounds of ‘The Riddle’. Highlights of the first set included the rhythmically infectious ‘Wide Boy’, the evocative ‘City of Angels’, and the enigmatic title track ‘The Riddle’, which drew an enthusiastic singalong. Kershaw’s intricate arrangements were brought to life by his talented four-piece band, showcasing the complexity and depth of his music. After a short intermission, Kershaw returned to the stage to perform ‘Human Racing’. Starting with the lively ‘Cloak and Dagger’, he led the audience through fan favorites such as ‘Bogart’, ‘Dancing Girls’, and the heartfelt ‘Gone to Pieces’. The crowd erupted for ‘Wouldn’t It Be Good’, a defining anthem of the 80s that still resonates with audiences today.Closing the main set, ‘I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ became a joyful celebration, complete with band introductions and a sea of waving hands in the Columbiahalle. The encore was a delightful capstone to the evening, starting with ‘When a Heart Beats’ and the uplifting ‘The Sky’s The Limit’. The night ended on a high note with ‘The One and Only’, a CHESNEY HAWKES classic written by Kershaw, leaving the crowd elated and nostalgic. NIK KERSHAW’s performance in Berlin’s Columbiahalle was a heartfelt celebration of his iconic albums and an homage to the enduring power of 80s music. Through masterful musicianship and a nostalgic yet fresh setlist, Kershaw reminded fans why his music continues to resonate across generations. The evening was a triumphant testament to his legacy, leaving the audience both uplifted and deeply moved.Setlist---The Riddle Album---01. Roses02. Know How03. Wide Boy04. City of Angels05. Easy06. Don Quixote07. Wild Horses08. You Might09. Save the Whale10. The Riddle---Human Racing Album---11. Cloak and Dagger12. Human Racing13. Bogart14. Dancing Girls15. Shame on You16. Gone to Pieces17. Wouldn’t It Be Good18. Faces19. Drum Talk20. I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me---21. When a Heart Beats22. The Sky’s The Limit23. The One and OnlyRatingMusic: 10Performance: 10Sound: 9Light: 8Total: 9 / 10All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer