Live Review: Molchat Doma - Berlin 2024

Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany23rd November 2024In Berlin’s Tempodrom, MOLCHAT DOMA brought their signature Post-Punk melancholy to a packed venue as part of their “Monument” tour. The brutalist architecture of the venue provided a strikingly fitting setting for the band’s stark yet hypnotic soundscapes. Supporting them was the energetic Post-Punk trio URBAN HEAT, whose vibrant performance set the perfect tone for the evening.The night opened with a spirited performance by URBAN HEAT, an American Post-Punk outfit that has been gaining momentum for their nostalgic yet fresh sound. Tracks like ‘City Lights’ and ‘The Stranger’ showcased their ability to balance driving beats with introspective lyrics, while ‘Have You Ever?’ was a standout moment that had the crowd moving. Their frontman commanded the stage with infectious energy, bringing the diverse audience together in anticipation of the headliner.RatingMusic: 10Performance: 10Sound: 9Light: 7Total: 9 / 10As MOLCHAT DOMA took the stage, an atmospheric intro filled the Tempodrom, immediately immersing the audience in their Coldwave aesthetic. The set opened with ‘Kolesom’, followed by ‘Ty Zhe Ne Znaesh Kto Ya’, both of which established the dark yet danceable tone of the evening. Egor Shkutko’s stoic vocals combined with his serpentine stage movements to create a performance that felt both ritualistic and captivating. Fan-favourite tracks like ‘Diskoteka’ and ‘Lyudi Nadoeli’ brought the crowd to life, with the audience swaying and singing along. The venue’s brutalist architecture amplified the band’s minimalist sound, transforming the space into what felt like a cathedral for shared alienation. Nostalgia was in the air as attendees sporting DEPECHE MODE and THE CURE shirts mingled with younger fans influenced by TikTok’s embrace of MOLCHAT DOMA’s music.The encore was the highlight of the evening, featuring the hypnotic ‘Kletka’ and culminating in the deeply moving ‘Sudno’ (Boris Ryzhyi). The final notes left the crowd in awe, stepping into the Berlin night feeling united by the shared experience of beauty in darkness. MOLCHAT DOMA’s performance at the Tempodrom was a masterclass in evoking emotion through minimalism and intensity. Together with URBAN HEAT’s dynamic opening act, the evening was a celebration of shared melancholy, resilience, and community. Fans of all ages, from goth veterans to Gen Z newcomers, found solace and connection in the band’s hypnotic rhythms and introspective lyrics. For one night, the Tempodrom became a sanctuary for those seeking beauty in darkness, a night that will not be easily forgotten.Setlist01. Intro02. Kolesom03. Ty Zhe Ne Znaesh Kto Ya04. III05. Doma Molchat06. Ne Vdvoem07. Obrechen08. Belaya Polosa09. Chernye Tsvety10. Son11. Volny12. Lyudi Nadoeli13 Ya Tak Ustal14. Diskoteka15. Na Dne16. Beznadezhnyy Waltz---17. Kletka18. Toska19. Tantsevat'20. Sudno (Boris Ryzhyi)RatingMusic: 10Performance: 10Sound: 9Light: 9Total: 9.5 / 10All pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer