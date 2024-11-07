4th November 2024
Molchat Doma - “UK & European Tour 2024” - Support: Urban Heat
On a highly anticipated stop in Hamburg, MOLCHAT DOMA brought their “UK & European Tour 2024” to the iconic venue Große Freiheit 36. The Belarusian Darkwave trio, supported by Post-Punk newcomers URBAN HEAT, delivered an atmospheric performance that captivated fans with their signature blend of haunting melodies and driving beats. This tour marks a new chapter for MOLCHAT DOMA, showcasing both classic hits and fresh sounds that have defined their evolution. With a packed crowd and electric energy, the night was a memorable experience for old and new fans alike.
Urban Heat
URBAN HEAT is a dynamic Post-Punk trio from Austin, Texas, blending dark 80s stylings with modern flourishes. Formed in 2019 by multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Jonathan Horstmann, along with Kevin Naquin and Paxel Foley, the band has quickly gained recognition for their energetic live performances and compelling soundscapes. Their single ‘Have You Ever’ went viral on TikTok in 2022, earning the 2023 Austin Music Award for Best Song. ‘The Tower’ (2024), their sophomore full-length album, is reflecting the band’s evolution with more intricate soundscapes and introspective lyrics. URBAN HEAT continues to captivate audiences with their modern take on classic post-punk, delivering both nostalgic and fresh sounds that resonate with a wide range of listeners. https://www.urbanheatband.com / https://www.facebook.com/urbanheatband
Music & Performance
Before MOLCHAT DOMA took the stage, the crowd at Große Freiheit 36 was hit with a fierce dose of modern Post-Punk energy from Austin’s own URBAN HEAT. Led by frontman Jonathan Horstmann, who shattered the usual Post-Punk image with his muscular, dynamic presence, URBAN HEAT quickly captivated the room. Horstmann’s commanding energy broke every stereotype in the genre, embodying a raw, intense charisma rarely seen in Darkwave. And when he took off his shirt, the intensity only amplified - the female half of the audience seemed ready to faint.
URBAN HEAT opened with ‘Trust,’ immediately setting a high-energy tone with driving bass lines and sharp, punchy beats. This song explored themes of loyalty and belief, pulling the audience into an emotionally charged start. ‘Living Well’ followed, with its catchy chorus and layered synths giving the song a relentless, pulsing vibe that felt both nostalgic and fresh. Their third track, ‘Sanitizer,’ brought a sense of irony and dark humour, a commentary on our modern obsession with cleanliness and control. The rhythm was addictive, and the audience could be seen moving along to the beat. ‘Blindfolds and Magic Bullets’ continued in this theme of disillusionment, layering moody synths with Horstmann’s intense vocals, creating a song that was as hypnotic as it was unsettling.
‘Savor Not the Thrill’ shifted the tone with a deeper, more reflective sound, exploring the fleeting nature of pleasure. The song’s sombre vibe gave the audience a moment to sink into Urban Heat’s introspective side. The tempo picked back up with ‘Right Time of Night,’ a track that’s both danceable and tinged with longing, showcasing the band’s ability to balance darker themes with infectious rhythm. Their cover of ‘Goodbye Horses’ by Q LAZZARUS was a standout moment. URBAN HEAT managed to make the iconic track their own, adding a raw edge that perfectly complemented their set while paying homage to the original. ‘A Simple Love Song’ lightened the atmosphere with an unexpectedly tender vibe, contrasting with the darker themes of earlier tracks. Its bittersweet melody captured the feeling of love and vulnerability.
‘Like This’ brought the audience back into URBAN HEAT’s dark and intense soundscape, filled with driving beats and haunting vocals. Finally, they closed with ‘Have You Ever?’ - a fan favourite that burst with emotional weight, questioning existence, connection, and the intensity of life itself. The crowd was all in, echoing the chorus as Horstmann delivered each line with raw passion. URBAN HEAT’s set before MOLCHAT DOMA was an unforgettable experience, full of energy, emotion, and the kind of electric intensity that defied expectations. Their performance added a modern edge to the post-punk scene, leaving an indelible mark on the night.
Setlist
01. Trust
02. Living Well
03. Sanitizer
04. Blindfolds and Magic Bullets
05. Savor Not the Thrill
06. Right Time of Night
07. Goodbye Horses (Q Lazzarus cover)
08. A Simple Love Song
09. Like This
10. Have You Ever?
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 10
Sound: 9
Light: 7
Total: 8.5 / 10
Molchat Doma
MOLCHAT DOMA is a Belarusian Post-Punk, Darkwave, and Synth-Pop band known for its haunting, atmospheric sound that fuses 80s Soviet nostalgia with modern electronic beats. Formed in 2017, the band gained international fame through online platforms, especially among fans of darkwave and post-punk revival. Their melancholic melodies and hypnotic rhythms have captivated audiences worldwide, leading to a strong underground following and even viral popularity on TikTok. Their album Этажи (Etazhi) became a cult favourite, amassing millions of streams online. Known for sold-out shows across Europe and North America, despite singing exclusively in Russian. Recognized as a key player in the resurgence of Eastern European post-punk, blending social commentary with stark, resonant soundscapes. https://molchatdoma.com / https://www.facebook.com/molchatdomaband/
Music & Performance
On a chilly November evening, Hamburg’s iconic venue, Große Freiheit 36, was buzzing with energy, eagerly awaiting MOLCHAT DOMA’s performance. It was a sold-out show, packed to the brim with fans from across Europe who had gathered for the Belarusian trio’s Darkwave, Post-Punk spectacle. The last time I saw MOLCHAT DOMA perform was on a warm summer night in Kyiv. The open-air setting then seemed to match their earlier sound - a bit rawer and more nostalgic. But as the band took the stage in Hamburg, it was clear that they’d grown, both in sound and presence, exuding a darker, more polished vibe. The musicians, now sporting beards, carried a new gravitas in their look and delivery, and their latest album has evolved to reflect this maturity.
The night kicked off with ‘Kolesom,’ a perfect introduction that set the tone for the show. The rolling synth line and driving beat immediately pulled everyone into MOLCHAT DOMA’s moody world. The setlist spanned from their early releases to their latest work, blending favourites and newer tracks. Songs like ‘Ty Zhe Ne Znaesh Kto Ya’ and ‘III’ carried that distinct minimalist post-punk atmosphere, yet there was a newfound richness in the layering of sounds. Their recent music has veered towards a more complex structure, adding depth while maintaining their signature haunting minimalism. ‘Doma Molchat’ and ‘Ne Vdvoem’ were especially impactful, with low synth lines and reverberating vocals that seemed to cast a spell over the crowd. These tracks from earlier albums evoke a deep sense of isolation and introspection, and hearing them live again was like revisiting old memories, coloured by the nostalgia that only MOLCHAT DOMA can evoke.
One of the most profound shifts in their sound was evident during ‘Belaya Polosa’ and ‘Chernye Tsvety.’ While these songs retain the band’s bleak lyricism and echoing vocals, the production feels sharper and more refined in their live performance, almost cinematic. The tracks from their latest album bring a darker, more layered soundscape, amplifying the contrast between melancholy and rhythm. ‘Son’ and ‘Volny’ especially stood out, with their repetitive beats building a trance-like atmosphere that had the entire venue swaying in sync. When ‘Lyudi Nadoeli’ began, it was as if a collective sigh of recognition swept through the audience. The song’s title, which translates to ‘People are Tired,’ resonated deeply, its dark, almost nihilistic lyrics perfectly capturing the sentiment of alienation in the modern world. With each track, MOLCHAT DOMA drew the audience deeper into their distinctive universe, where every synth line and drum beat seemed to echo in a world between shadow and light.
‘Ya Tak Ustal’ and ‘Diskoteka’ injected a fresh wave of energy, bringing a more up-tempo, almost danceable rhythm to the stage. Despite their upbeat tempo, the songs retained that sense of existential angst - a kind of dance for those who find comfort in the dark. ‘Na Dne’ and ‘Beznadezhnyy Waltz’ continued this theme, leading the audience through the band’s bleak landscapes with hypnotic bass lines and echoing vocals. The encore brought the highlight that everyone had been waiting for. ‘Tantsevat’,’ a track that juxtaposes the bleakness of their sound with a touch of irony. The crowd moved, danced, and swayed, embodying that feeling of wanting to escape while accepting the inevitable weight of existence. After ‘Kletka’ and ‘Toska,’ the iconic opening chords of ‘Sudno (Boris Ryzhyi)’ reverberated through the venue. The crowd erupted - this was the song everyone had been anticipating. As the heavy, haunting beat pulsed, the audience sang along to every word, completely captivated. The melancholy yet hypnotic melody of ‘Sudno,’ with its existential poetry, made it clear why this track has become MOLCHAT DOMA’s most beloved anthem.
In the end, MOLCHAT DOMA’s Hamburg show wasn’t just a concert; it was a journey through a range of emotions - isolation, nostalgia, and even hope hidden within their sombre melodies. Their evolution as a band was evident, from their refined sound to their stage presence, and they delivered a performance that left everyone in the room feeling as if they had glimpsed a piece of a beautifully dark world, if only for a night.
Setlist
01. Kolesom
02. Ty Zhe Ne Znaesh Kto Ya
03. III
04. Doma Molchat
05. Ne Vdvoem
06. Obrechen
07. Belaya Polosa
08. Chernye Tsvety
09. Son
10. Volny
11. Lyudi Nadoeli
12. Ya Tak Ustal
13. Diskoteka
14. Na Dne - Beznadezhnyy Waltz
---
15. Kletka
16. Toska
17. Tantsevat’
18. Sudno (Boris Ryzhyi)
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 9
Sound: 10
Total: 9.8 / 10
All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska
